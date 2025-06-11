Animal Welfare Check Leads To 2 Arrests On Animal Cruelty Charges In Walker County

Raul Rodriquez Belinda Rodriquez Previous Next

A welfare check concerning several horses leads to the arrest of two people in Walker County.

Raul Rodriguez, 47, stands accused of 12-counts of cruelty to animals and Belinda Rodriguez, 56, faces 11-counts of cruelty to animals following a two-day investigation at 44 Manor Lane outside of Rossville.

Walker County Animal Control officers visited the property to investigate a complaint about multiple horses that appeared to be malnourished. During their investigation, they determined multiple animals on the property were emaciated and were not provided with enough feed to sustain a healthy body weight. In addition to deteriorating muscle mass, some of the animals were missing fur, had open leg wounds and inflamed skin.

A veterinarian who visited the property to evaluate the animals determined some were in pain and the conditions they were suffering from were due to neglect. The veterinarian did not believe the owners had been malicious, but had failed to provide the proper upkeep required of livestock.

After the owners agreed to surrender their animals to the county, officers removed four horses, three donkeys, two mini-horses, two pigs, one rabbit and multiple chickens and goats. The animals that were in the most severe condition were sent to TMMA Farms & Sanctuary in Trion for treatment, while the others were placed with a livestock rescue.



