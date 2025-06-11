County, School System Propose $8.55 Million Investment To Address School Facility Needs

Hamilton County Government, in partnership with Hamilton County Schools, is proposing the allocation of $8.55 million in bond funds to address high-priority facility needs across the school district. Developed collaboratively with the leadership of Hamilton County Schools, this proposal underscores a shared commitment to ensuring safe, functional, and well-maintained learning environments for students and educators.

The proposed investment targets more than 20 campuses, addressing long-overdue maintenance projects such as HVAC replacements, roof repairs, fire alarm system upgrades, and accessibility enhancements. These improvements are part of a broader, ongoing effort by county and school system leaders to responsibly reduce the backlog of critical infrastructure needs that directly affect daily school operations.

This latest initiative builds on the strong partnership between the County and the School Board, reinforcing a joint focus on strategic, student-centered investments in public education facilities.

Proposed School Facility Projects:

? $100,000 to Daisy Elementary for fire alarm upgrades

? $102,000 to Soddy Elementary for an auditorium roof

? $184,000 to Soddy High for ROTC roof and weight room renovations

? $25,000 to North Hamilton Elementary for water heater replacements

? $115,000 to Hixson High for a vocational rooftop unit

? $416,000 to Loftis Middle School for chiller and window replacements

? $62,000 to Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences for an elementary roof

? $30,000 to Hillcrest Elementary for secure entry upgrades

? $60,000 to Woodmore Elementary for a brown modified roof

? $65,000 to The Dawn School Program for fencing improvements

? $630,000 to Normal Park Museum Magnet Lower for elevator and window upgrades

? $15,000 to East Hamilton High for stair treads

? $112,000 to Spring Creek Elementary for fire alarm upgrades

? $72,000 to East Ridge High for a new gym roof