Latest Headlines

County, School System Propose $8.55 Million Investment To Address School Facility Needs

  • Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Hamilton County Government, in partnership with Hamilton County Schools, is proposing the allocation of $8.55 million in bond funds to address high-priority facility needs across the school district. Developed collaboratively with the leadership of Hamilton County Schools, this proposal underscores a shared commitment to ensuring safe, functional, and well-maintained learning environments for students and educators.

The proposed investment targets more than 20 campuses, addressing long-overdue maintenance projects such as HVAC replacements, roof repairs, fire alarm system upgrades, and accessibility enhancements. These improvements are part of a broader, ongoing effort by county and school system leaders to responsibly reduce the backlog of critical infrastructure needs that directly affect daily school operations.

This latest initiative builds on the strong partnership between the County and the School Board, reinforcing a joint focus on strategic, student-centered investments in public education facilities.

Proposed School Facility Projects:

?      $100,000 to Daisy Elementary for fire alarm upgrades

?      $102,000 to Soddy Elementary for an auditorium roof

?      $184,000 to Soddy High for ROTC roof and weight room renovations

?      $25,000 to North Hamilton Elementary for water heater replacements

?      $115,000 to Hixson High for a vocational rooftop unit

?      $416,000 to Loftis Middle School for chiller and window replacements

?      $62,000 to Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences for an elementary roof

?      $30,000 to Hillcrest Elementary for secure entry upgrades

?      $60,000 to Woodmore Elementary for a brown modified roof

?      $65,000 to The Dawn School Program for fencing improvements

?      $630,000 to Normal Park Museum Magnet Lower for elevator and window upgrades

?      $15,000 to East Hamilton High for stair treads

?      $112,000 to Spring Creek Elementary for fire alarm upgrades

?      $72,000 to East Ridge High for a new gym roof

?      $3,700,000 to Central High for rooftop units

?      $450,000 to Wallace Smith Elementary for HVAC controls

?      $725,000 to Hunter Middle for HVAC controls

?      $430,000 to Ooltewah Middle for tar and gravel roof

?      $90,000 to Lookout Valley Elementary for restroom upgrades

?      $67,000 to Calvin Donaldson Elementary for roof replacement

?      $250,000 to East Lake Elementary for chiller and water heater

?      $850,000 for systemwide facility improvements

The Hamilton County Board of Education is scheduled to vote on the proposal on Thursday. The Hamilton County Commission will consider final approval on Wednesday, June 18.

Latest Headlines
Blackburn Introduces Bill To End Taxpayer Funding For NPR And PBS
  • Breaking News
  • 6/11/2025
Plans Forming For Multiple Uses For Hawk Hill After Lookouts Leave, Including Park
  • Breaking News
  • 6/11/2025
Animal Welfare Check Leads To 2 Arrests On Animal Cruelty Charges In Walker County
  • Breaking News
  • 6/11/2025
County, School System Propose $8.55 Million Investment To Address School Facility Needs
  • Breaking News
  • 6/11/2025
Bear Sighting Alert - Signal Mountain
  • Breaking News
  • 6/11/2025
Facebook Message Leads To Harassment Charge - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • Government
  • 6/11/2025
Breaking News
Blackburn Introduces Bill To End Taxpayer Funding For NPR And PBS
  • 6/11/2025

Today, Senator Marsha Blackburn introduced the Free Americans from Ideological Reporting (FAIR) Act to stop federal taxpayer dollars from being sent to National Public Radio (NPR) and the Public ... more

Plans Forming For Multiple Uses For Hawk Hill After Lookouts Leave, Including Park
  • 6/11/2025

Hawk Hill owner River City Company is beginning to explore design ideas for the 14-acre site of AT&T Field, which the nonprofit took back from the city once plans were in motion for a new ... more

Animal Welfare Check Leads To 2 Arrests On Animal Cruelty Charges In Walker County
  • 6/11/2025

A welfare check concerning several horses leads to the arrest of two people in Walker County. Raul Rodriguez, 47, stands accused of 12-counts of cruelty to animals and Belinda Rodriguez, 56, ... more

Breaking News
Guidelines Set For Operation Of County Attorney Office
  • 6/11/2025
Large Tract Across From Walden Town Hall Is On The Market
  • 6/11/2025
New Signal Mountain Town Manager Cleaning Up Bookkeeping Issues
  • 6/11/2025
City Council Approves Additional Units At Tucker Baptist Proposed Senior Living Project
  • 6/11/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/11/2025
Opinion
Hamilton County's Future: Our Voice, Our Choice, Our Neighborhoods
  • 6/10/2025
Amnicola Site Is The Best Location For The Mental Hospital - And Response
  • 6/10/2025
Thank You, EPB
  • 6/11/2025
Additional Considerations With Moving The Mental Hospital To Erlanger
  • 6/11/2025
A Dinner That Abe Lincoln Would Not Want To Attend - And Response
  • 6/10/2025
Sports
Lookouts Rally Twice To Beat Biloxi
  • 6/10/2025
Kresge Overcomes 7-Shot Deficit To Win Senior State Open
Kresge Overcomes 7-Shot Deficit To Win Senior State Open
  • 6/10/2025
Doyle Named Perfect Game Pitcher Of The Year, Four Vols Earn All-America Honors
  • 6/10/2025
Tennessee Has Four Named To ABCA Southeast All-Region Teams
  • 6/10/2025
Gibby Gilbert III First Round Leader At Tennessee Senior State Open
Gibby Gilbert III First Round Leader At Tennessee Senior State Open
  • 6/10/2025
Happenings
Chattanooga Area Veterans Association To Meet June 13
  • 6/11/2025
Flag Day Patriots Event Set For June 14
  • 6/10/2025
AUDIO, ILLUSTRATED: John Wilson On Chattanooga Newspapers - From Gutenberg To The Internet
AUDIO, ILLUSTRATED: John Wilson On Chattanooga Newspapers - From Gutenberg To The Internet
  • 6/7/2025
First Responders Saving The Life Of IRONMAN Athlete Jeff Cook Honored
First Responders Saving The Life Of IRONMAN Athlete Jeff Cook Honored
  • 6/11/2025
Soddy-Daisy Independence Day Celebration Set For July 5
Soddy-Daisy Independence Day Celebration Set For July 5
  • 6/9/2025
Entertainment
WTCI President And CEO Bob Culkeen Joins PBS Board Of Directors
  • 6/11/2025
Joe C. DeVille Cover Band Headlines Summer Nights
Joe C. DeVille Cover Band Headlines Summer Nights
  • 6/11/2025
Paul Thorn Band Plays At Riverfront Nights Saturday
  • 6/10/2025
Gypsy Swing And Cabaret Are At Nightfall Friday
Gypsy Swing And Cabaret Are At Nightfall Friday
  • 6/10/2025
Alan Broadbent Jazz Concert Set For Sept. 11
Alan Broadbent Jazz Concert Set For Sept. 11
  • 6/6/2025
Opinion
Hamilton County's Future: Our Voice, Our Choice, Our Neighborhoods
  • 6/10/2025
Amnicola Site Is The Best Location For The Mental Hospital - And Response
  • 6/10/2025
Thank You, EPB
  • 6/11/2025
Dining
White Duck Taco Celebrates Grand Opening, Announces Future Brewery
White Duck Taco Celebrates Grand Opening, Announces Future Brewery
  • 6/9/2025
The Signal Has New Owner; Atmosphere Bar Opening At 807 Market
  • 6/9/2025
Hendo’s Creole Cuisine Opening At Former St. John's Site
  • 6/9/2025
Business
Richard Headrick Honored For 49 Years At Chattanooga Funeral Home
Richard Headrick Honored For 49 Years At Chattanooga Funeral Home
  • 6/10/2025
Chattanooga Gas Shares Safety Tips To Prepare For Hurricane Season
  • 6/10/2025
Leadership Cleveland Applications Being Accepted For 2025-26 Class
  • 6/9/2025
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For May
  • 6/10/2025
Hurricane Creek Heights To Offer New One-Bedroom Townhomes
Hurricane Creek Heights To Offer New One-Bedroom Townhomes
  • 6/8/2025
Ellis Gardner: Celebrate National Homeownership Month With Smart Summer Prep
  • 6/5/2025
Student Scene
Highly Decorated UTC Alum Named Pickering Fellow
Highly Decorated UTC Alum Named Pickering Fellow
  • 6/10/2025
City Of Chattanooga's Office Of Early Learning To Launch “Sawubona”
  • 6/10/2025
UTC Awarded $450,000 NSF Grant To Advance Metro-Scale Quantum Sensing
UTC Awarded $450,000 NSF Grant To Advance Metro-Scale Quantum Sensing
  • 6/9/2025
Living Well
TABC Issues Guidance On Hemp-Derived Cannabinoid Regulation
  • 6/11/2025
United Way Commits $600,000 Through Bridge Fund To Meet Urgent Basic Needs
  • 6/10/2025
Parkridge West Hospital Announces ER Renovation
  • 6/10/2025
Memories
U.S. Daughters Of 1812 Honor Elizabeth Parham Robnett With Grave-Marking Ceremony
U.S. Daughters Of 1812 Honor Elizabeth Parham Robnett With Grave-Marking Ceremony
  • 6/10/2025
AUDIO: Jack Lupton Discusses Downtown Future
  • 5/19/2025
Torchlight Tour Of Chattanooga National Cemetery Offered On Memorial Day
  • 5/19/2025
Outdoors
Body Of Missing Boater Is Recovered On Douglas Lake
  • 6/9/2025
Over 7,300 Lbs. Of Trash At 5th Annual Chickamauga Lake Cleanup
Over 7,300 Lbs. Of Trash At 5th Annual Chickamauga Lake Cleanup
  • 6/10/2025
Jacob Wheeler Notches Ninth MLF Bass Pro Tour Win At Lowrance Stage 5 At Kentucky Lake
Jacob Wheeler Notches Ninth MLF Bass Pro Tour Win At Lowrance Stage 5 At Kentucky Lake
  • 6/9/2025
Travel
See Rock City Inc. Rebrands To Rock City Enterprises
See Rock City Inc. Rebrands To Rock City Enterprises
  • 6/10/2025
TVA Raccoon Mountain Visitor Center Reopens Following Maintenance Work
  • 6/6/2025
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open For 2025 Season
  • 5/28/2025
Church
Red Back Hymnal Singing Set June 15 At Hullander Farm
Red Back Hymnal Singing Set June 15 At Hullander Farm
  • 6/10/2025
Bob Tamasy: Spiritual Growth - A Matter Of Inflow And Outflow
Bob Tamasy: Spiritual Growth - A Matter Of Inflow And Outflow
  • 6/10/2025
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) To Hold Installation Service June 14 For New Senior Minister
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) To Hold Installation Service June 14 For New Senior Minister
  • 6/9/2025
Obituaries
Thomas George Bartlett III
Thomas George Bartlett III
  • 6/11/2025
Julie Wooten
Julie Wooten
  • 6/11/2025
Wendy Weeks Sertel Pharr
Wendy Weeks Sertel Pharr
  • 6/11/2025
Government
Red Bank Seeking Stories, Photos And News Articles For 70th Anniversary Celebration Event
Red Bank Seeking Stories, Photos And News Articles For 70th Anniversary Celebration Event
  • 6/10/2025
Facebook Message Leads To Harassment Charge - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 6/11/2025
Bounty Hunters Apprehend Fugitive - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 6/11/2025