Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

APPLEBERRY,TRACEY LAMAR

5420 CONNELL ST UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:



BANKS,KALIL SHERIFF

930 DOUGLAS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM



BILLINGSLY,IASHA T

30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



BROOKS,CHASITY SHANAE

4211 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BYRD,KEMETRIUS M

14 WERT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



CARTER-WILLIS,NORRIS JEROME

13808 MOUNT TABOR ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER



CHANCE,JONATHAN BLAKE

WHITWILL, 37397

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



CHANEY,CHARLES LLOYD

113 CHERRY CIR WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES



COPELAND,BRANDON L

55 HOOK ST Chattanooga, 37327

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



COSEY,THANDI CHARDONNAY

2185 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



COUSIN,RAVON MALEICK

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37917

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CULBERSON,BERNARD

8904 DRAKE PARKWAY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



CUMMINGS,EUGENE ARNOLD

6851 CREEK ROAD WILDWOOD, 30757

Age at Arrest:

69 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:



DAVIS,JEREMY TYRESE

1311 N 37TH STREET HOMELESS RICHMOND, 23223

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



DONAHUE,IRISH LATONYA

4207 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



DURHAM,SAMMY KIRK

200 STRAWBERRY LANE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

55 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RESISTING ARREST

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER



DUTTON,PRESTON JAMES

301 KEITH ST DALTON, 30720

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

TVA

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



ERBY,STEPHEN LAMAR

6220 SHALLOWFORD RD APPT 242 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

58 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY



FLYNN,ALEX

6220 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



GOWAN,JOSHUA MICHAEL

8600 HIGHWAY 41 JASPER, 37347

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION



GREER,CURSTY LYNN

1747 WHITEOAK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



HENDERSON,TIMOTHY

1719 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

65 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HERMAN,KEOSHA ANGELA

5313 AUDREY PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



HOBRECHT,ZACHARY JAMES

751 NEIGHBORHOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM



HOBRECHT,ZACHARY JAMES

751 NEIGHBORHOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



HOOPER,ROBERT ALAN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

62 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



JOHNSON,NATHANIEL NMN

134 NORTH MARKET STREET APT 4560 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

64 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



JONES,RICHARD THOMAS

8906 PEACH STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

56 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES



KIRKWOOD,LABRON CLIFTON

2219 E 19TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO



LAFERRY,JAMES DAVID

625 GROSS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



LEVY,CHRISTIAN TAURION

7506 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



LOPEZ,LEONARDO V

3106 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION



MANTOOTH,GIDEON M

984 LIVE OAK TRL NE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



MATTHEWS,TODD VERNON

6001 FRIDELL ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest:

54 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



MCGHEE,NIKESHA NICOLE

7614 HOLIDAY HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



MILLER,KAWANDA DONSHAE

2305 KRIBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



MOORE,MAURICE ALEXANDER

404 TUNNEL BLVD APT A11 CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

56 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



MYLES,TAYLOR NICOLE

950 SPRING CREEK RD APT 110 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



ORDENEZ,JHONY HERRERA

809 ODOM CT SMYRNA, 37167

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING



PADDIO,JAHMARCUS LEE

727 EAST 11ST CHATTANOOGA, 37302

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



PARRISH,MARKITA SHANA

2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD APT 136 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



PINEDA,SELENA ANN

4506 MONTVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113216

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



RENATA,PASCHOALETE CARLIN

8752 GEMSTONE CIR.

Here are the mug shots:

BROOKS, CHASITY SHANAE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/21/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2025

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CHANCE, JONATHAN BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/10/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CHANEY, CHARLES LLOYD

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/20/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES COSEY, THANDI CHARDONNAY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/01/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CULBERSON, BERNARD

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/31/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CUMMINGS, EUGENE ARNOLD

Age at Arrest: 69

Date of Birth: 01/06/1956

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, JEREMY TYRESE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/18/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF DONAHUE, IRISH LATONYA

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/31/1979

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS DUTTON, PRESTON JAMES

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/21/1989

Arresting Agency: TVA



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR ERBY, STEPHEN LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 04/30/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FLYNN, ALEX

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/21/2001

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE GOWAN, JOSHUA MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/05/1984

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION GREER, CURSTY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/15/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HENDERSON, TIMOTHY

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 10/08/1959

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HERMAN, KEOSHA ANGELA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/20/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) HOBRECHT, ZACHARY JAMES

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/01/1992

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM JONES, RICHARD THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 08/04/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES KIRKWOOD, LABRON CLIFTON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/14/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO LAFERRY, JAMES DAVID

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 05/10/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE LEVY, CHRISTIAN TAURION

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/10/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

LOPEZ, LEONARDO V

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/06/1993

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION MANTOOTH, GIDEON M

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/16/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MATTHEWS, TODD VERNON

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 03/15/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCGHEE, NIKESHA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/10/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF MILLER, KAWANDA DONSHAE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/27/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MYLES, TAYLOR NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/08/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR ORDENEZ, JHONY HERRERA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/07/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING PADDIO, JAHMARCUS LEE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/11/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PARRISH, MARKITA SHANA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/20/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PINEDA, SELENA ANN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/06/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) RENATA, PASCHOALETE CARLIN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/15/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SNEED, RONALD RAY

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 03/03/1975

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2025

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

FELONY EVADING

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING STUBBLEFIELD, MARTHA VANESSA

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 06/18/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT THURMAN, CHRISTOPHER KEVIN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 04/04/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY VASQUEZ PEREZ, AURELLIO

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/01/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION WATKINS, MELISSA KAYE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/08/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) WERON, JAMES DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 02/02/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

ASSAULT