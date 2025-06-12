Latest Headlines

Stadium Master Developer Says Private Development On Track Despite "Enormous Economic Headwinds"

  Thursday, June 12, 2025
Jim Irwin, master developer for the U.S. Pipe/Wheland Foundry, said private development is still on track around the new stadium, despite "enormous economic headwinds."

Mr. Irwin showed a rendition of a 290-unit multi-family development that will be just beyond center field of the new Erlanger Park where the Lookouts will play.

Speaking to members of the Sports Authority, he said tempered glass will be used on the side of the building facing the ball field in case of long home runs.

Mr.
Irwin said he and his team have been busy designing the project, and he did not give a date when construction would start.

He said other developers are interested in property around the new stadium and announcements should be coming later this summer about "activating the site."

City Engineer Bill Payne said the stadium project is on schedule and on budget. He said $975,000 was added to the guaranteed price for the local EMJ construction firm, but he said it was budgeted and is not a cost overrun. He said the Lookouts were running up against their $19 million cap and ended up paying for only a portion of the stadium lights. He said all the lights will still be ordered as a package.

Mr. Payne said a major new pipe going under I-24 from the stadium to the Tennessee River carrying water runoff has been installed.

He said work is underway on a large new sewer line going from the site.

Also, W. 26th Street is being extended north and west of the stadium.

Those items will be covered under a $10 million appropriation from the city.
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) APPLEBERRY,TRACEY ... more

