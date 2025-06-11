County Commission To Vote On Plan Hamilton, Including Home Builders Amendments

The Copunty Commission will vote next Wednesday on the long-debated Plan Hamilton, including a version from the Home Builders Association with extensive changes.

The Home Builders version would allow three residential units instead of two in Countryside zoning and also curb new regulatory requirements included in the plan in such areas as steep slopes, flood plains and requirements for such items as sidewalks and landscaping.

It also would take out language deemed "Overly Broad" from the document. Julian Bell, Home Builders executive director, said that would include striking such language as in Area 7 that the majority of new units would be within the towns of Signal Mountain and Walden and wording from Area 9 that most growth would be on large lots.

The Planning Commission had forwarded the plan to the commission without taking any action - only asking for guidance.

The commission apparently will go ahead and act, then send it back to the Planning Commission for its followup action.

A number of speakers asked that the rural character be maintained in certain parts of the unincorporated county and that densisty be limited.

Mr. Bell said that would lead to very expensive large homes on large lots and increase sprawl.

He also said the price of new homes would continue to rise.

Commissioner Joe Graham said young people can't afford to buy their own homes, and "the problem is only going to get worse if we don't have smart growth."

Commissioner Gene-o Shipley, a longtime plumber, said, "Do you really think the more houses we build the price is going to come down?"

Residents said allowing unchecked development out in the county was leading to dangerous roadway conditions and congestion.