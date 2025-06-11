Latest Headlines

County Commission To Vote On Plan Hamilton, Including Home Builders Amendments

  • Wednesday, June 11, 2025

The Copunty Commission will vote next Wednesday on the long-debated Plan Hamilton, including a version from the Home Builders Association with extensive changes.

The Home Builders version would allow three residential units instead of two in Countryside zoning and also curb new regulatory requirements included in the plan in such areas as steep slopes, flood plains and requirements for such items as sidewalks and landscaping.

It also would take out language deemed "Overly Broad" from the document. Julian Bell, Home Builders executive director, said that would include striking such language as in Area 7 that the majority of new units would be within the towns of Signal Mountain and Walden and wording from Area 9 that most growth would be on large lots.

The Planning Commission had forwarded the plan to the commission without taking any action - only asking for guidance.

The commission apparently will go ahead and act, then send it back to the Planning Commission for its followup action.

A number of speakers asked that the rural character be maintained in certain parts of the unincorporated county and that densisty be limited.

Mr. Bell said that would lead to very expensive large homes on large lots and increase sprawl.

He also said the price of new homes would continue to rise.

Commissioner Joe Graham said young people can't afford to buy their own homes, and "the problem is only going to get worse if we don't have smart growth."

Commissioner Gene-o Shipley, a longtime plumber, said, "Do you really think the more houses we build the price is going to come down?"

Residents said allowing unchecked development out in the county was leading to dangerous roadway conditions and congestion.

Latest Headlines
Randy Smith: Murray State Is CWS Cinderella
Randy Smith: Murray State Is CWS Cinderella
  • Sports
  • 6/11/2025
County Commission To Vote On Plan Hamilton, Including Home Builders Amendments
  • Breaking News
  • 6/11/2025
Transition Announced For Tennessee General Services
  • Government
  • 6/11/2025
Cleveland Swimmers Swept In CASL Action
  • Prep Sports
  • 6/11/2025
Alex Young Named Head Volleyball Coach At Boyd-Buchanan
  • Prep Sports
  • 6/11/2025
Football TV Windows, Two Additional Game Times Announced
  • Sports
  • 6/11/2025
Breaking News
Blackburn Introduces Bill To End Taxpayer Funding For NPR And PBS
  • 6/11/2025

Senator Marsha Blackburn introduced the Free Americans from Ideological Reporting (FAIR) Act to stop federal taxpayer dollars from being sent to National Public Radio (NPR) and the Public Broadcasting ... more

Plans Forming For Multiple Uses For Hawk Hill After Lookouts Leave, Including Park
  • 6/11/2025

Hawk Hill owner River City Company is beginning to explore design ideas for the 14-acre site of AT&T Field, which the nonprofit could take back from the city since plans are in motion for ... more

Animal Welfare Check Leads To 2 Arrests On Animal Cruelty Charges In Walker County
  • 6/11/2025

A welfare check concerning several horses leads to the arrest of two people in Walker County. Raul Rodriguez, 47, stands accused of 12-counts of cruelty to animals and Belinda Rodriguez, 56, ... more

Breaking News
Bear Sighting Alert - Signal Mountain
  • 6/11/2025
Guidelines Set For Operation Of County Attorney Office
  • 6/11/2025
Large Tract Across From Walden Town Hall Is On The Market
  • 6/11/2025
New Signal Mountain Town Manager Cleaning Up Bookkeeping Issues
  • 6/11/2025
City Council Approves Additional Units At Tucker Baptist Proposed Senior Living Project
  • 6/11/2025
Opinion
Hamilton County's Future: Our Voice, Our Choice, Our Neighborhoods
  • 6/10/2025
Amnicola Site Is The Best Location For The Mental Hospital - And Response
  • 6/10/2025
Thank You, EPB
  • 6/11/2025
Additional Considerations With Moving The Mental Hospital To Erlanger
  • 6/11/2025
A Dinner That Abe Lincoln Would Not Want To Attend - And Response
  • 6/10/2025
Sports
Randy Smith: Murray State Is CWS Cinderella
Randy Smith: Murray State Is CWS Cinderella
  • 6/11/2025
Football TV Windows, Two Additional Game Times Announced
  • 6/11/2025
Lookouts Rally Twice To Beat Biloxi
  • 6/10/2025
Kresge Overcomes 7-Shot Deficit To Win Senior State Open
Kresge Overcomes 7-Shot Deficit To Win Senior State Open
  • 6/10/2025
Doyle Named Perfect Game Pitcher Of The Year, Four Vols Earn All-America Honors
  • 6/10/2025
Happenings
Chattanooga Area Veterans Association To Meet June 13
  • 6/11/2025
Flag Day Patriots Event Set For June 14
  • 6/10/2025
AUDIO, ILLUSTRATED: John Wilson On Chattanooga Newspapers - From Gutenberg To The Internet
AUDIO, ILLUSTRATED: John Wilson On Chattanooga Newspapers - From Gutenberg To The Internet
  • 6/7/2025
Boynton Lions Club Presents Duckett And Carlock Awards
Boynton Lions Club Presents Duckett And Carlock Awards
  • 6/11/2025
Summerween To Return To Patten Square June 28
Summerween To Return To Patten Square June 28
  • 6/11/2025
Entertainment
WTCI President And CEO Bob Culkeen Joins PBS Board Of Directors
  • 6/11/2025
Joe C. DeVille Cover Band Headlines Summer Nights
Joe C. DeVille Cover Band Headlines Summer Nights
  • 6/11/2025
Paul Thorn Band Plays At Riverfront Nights Saturday
  • 6/10/2025
Gypsy Swing And Cabaret Are At Nightfall Friday
Gypsy Swing And Cabaret Are At Nightfall Friday
  • 6/10/2025
Alan Broadbent Jazz Concert Set For Sept. 11
Alan Broadbent Jazz Concert Set For Sept. 11
  • 6/6/2025
Opinion
Hamilton County's Future: Our Voice, Our Choice, Our Neighborhoods
  • 6/10/2025
Amnicola Site Is The Best Location For The Mental Hospital - And Response
  • 6/10/2025
Thank You, EPB
  • 6/11/2025
Dining
White Duck Taco Celebrates Grand Opening, Announces Future Brewery
White Duck Taco Celebrates Grand Opening, Announces Future Brewery
  • 6/9/2025
The Signal Has New Owner; Atmosphere Bar Opening At 807 Market
  • 6/9/2025
Hendo’s Creole Cuisine Opening At Former St. John's Site
  • 6/9/2025
Business
Richard Headrick Honored For 49 Years At Chattanooga Funeral Home
Richard Headrick Honored For 49 Years At Chattanooga Funeral Home
  • 6/10/2025
Chattanooga Gas Shares Safety Tips To Prepare For Hurricane Season
  • 6/10/2025
Leadership Cleveland Applications Being Accepted For 2025-26 Class
  • 6/9/2025
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For May
  • 6/10/2025
Hurricane Creek Heights To Offer New One-Bedroom Townhomes
Hurricane Creek Heights To Offer New One-Bedroom Townhomes
  • 6/8/2025
Ellis Gardner: Celebrate National Homeownership Month With Smart Summer Prep
  • 6/5/2025
Student Scene
Highly Decorated UTC Alum Named Pickering Fellow
Highly Decorated UTC Alum Named Pickering Fellow
  • 6/10/2025
City Of Chattanooga's Office Of Early Learning To Launch “Sawubona”
  • 6/10/2025
UTC Awarded $450,000 NSF Grant To Advance Metro-Scale Quantum Sensing
UTC Awarded $450,000 NSF Grant To Advance Metro-Scale Quantum Sensing
  • 6/9/2025
Living Well
TABC Issues Guidance On Hemp-Derived Cannabinoid Regulation
  • 6/11/2025
United Way Commits $600,000 Through Bridge Fund To Meet Urgent Basic Needs
  • 6/10/2025
Parkridge West Hospital Announces ER Renovation
  • 6/10/2025
Memories
U.S. Daughters Of 1812 Honor Elizabeth Parham Robnett With Grave-Marking Ceremony
U.S. Daughters Of 1812 Honor Elizabeth Parham Robnett With Grave-Marking Ceremony
  • 6/10/2025
AUDIO: Jack Lupton Discusses Downtown Future
  • 5/19/2025
Torchlight Tour Of Chattanooga National Cemetery Offered On Memorial Day
  • 5/19/2025
Outdoors
Body Of Missing Boater Is Recovered On Douglas Lake
  • 6/9/2025
Over 7,300 Lbs. Of Trash At 5th Annual Chickamauga Lake Cleanup
Over 7,300 Lbs. Of Trash At 5th Annual Chickamauga Lake Cleanup
  • 6/10/2025
Jacob Wheeler Notches Ninth MLF Bass Pro Tour Win At Lowrance Stage 5 At Kentucky Lake
Jacob Wheeler Notches Ninth MLF Bass Pro Tour Win At Lowrance Stage 5 At Kentucky Lake
  • 6/9/2025
Travel
See Rock City Inc. Rebrands To Rock City Enterprises
See Rock City Inc. Rebrands To Rock City Enterprises
  • 6/10/2025
TVA Raccoon Mountain Visitor Center Reopens Following Maintenance Work
  • 6/6/2025
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open For 2025 Season
  • 5/28/2025
Church
Red Back Hymnal Singing Set June 15 At Hullander Farm
Red Back Hymnal Singing Set June 15 At Hullander Farm
  • 6/10/2025
Bob Tamasy: Spiritual Growth - A Matter Of Inflow And Outflow
Bob Tamasy: Spiritual Growth - A Matter Of Inflow And Outflow
  • 6/10/2025
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) To Hold Installation Service June 14 For New Senior Minister
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) To Hold Installation Service June 14 For New Senior Minister
  • 6/9/2025
Obituaries
Michael Forrest McColl
Michael Forrest McColl
  • 6/11/2025
Thomas George Bartlett III
Thomas George Bartlett III
  • 6/11/2025
Julie Wooten
Julie Wooten
  • 6/11/2025
Government
Transition Announced For Tennessee General Services
  • 6/11/2025
Red Bank Seeking Stories, Photos And News Articles For 70th Anniversary Celebration Event
Red Bank Seeking Stories, Photos And News Articles For 70th Anniversary Celebration Event
  • 6/10/2025
Facebook Message Leads To Harassment Charge - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 6/11/2025