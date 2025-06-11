City Council Approves Additional Units At Tucker Baptist Proposed Senior Living Project

The City Council on Tuesday night approved additional units for a proposed senior living project on the campus of Tucker Baptist Church.

The site is on North Moore Road across from Brainerd High School.

This would allow 79 units at the affordable housing venture rather than the previous 63 okayed in 2022.

Two nearby residents spoke against the change, citing issues with a dangerous curve, flooding and a lack of transparency.

Councilwoman Raquetta Dotson cited the church for not being forthright with the community, and Councilwoman Jenni Berz cast a no vote.

Terry Woods, who is overseeing the project for the church through a separate corporation, said if the work started now it would not be ready to open until September of 2027.

He said there are not even any renderings yet, and the only steps taken were to figure how many units would fit on available space.

Mr. Woods said, "The problem we have is we ain't got all the money right now."

He and Pastor Gary Hathaway said the church had been turned down twice by the Tennessee Housing Development Association for state tax credits. They said the church would not reapply for those and was taking another unspecified funding route.

Pastor Hathaway said developer Michael Kenner is no longer involved, and the church is working with Edward Henley of Nashville.

The pastor said there is wide support for the project and many agencies, including the high school, want to help.

Several council members praised the church for the affordable housing effort and said other churches need to respond as well.

Councilman Dennis Clark, in whose district the project lies, said of critics of the project, "Some people are just ignorant."

He said, "I want to put this project to bed. I don't want to hear about this again."