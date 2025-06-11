Guidelines Set For Operation Of County Attorney Office

New guidelines have been worked out for the ongoing operation of the county attorney's office, Commissioner Joe Graham said.

He said both the outgoing county attorney, Rheubin Taylor, and the incoming county attorney, Janie Parks Varnell, worked on the guidelines.

They include:

County attorney or employees will not engage in outside legal work

Office staff will include deputy county attorney, two staff attorneys, a legal administrative services manager, and two paralegals.

The county attorney will continue to have the ability to hire outside attorneys for special representation with approval of the county mayor and County Commission.

The county attorney may be fired by two thirds vote of the County Commission without the concurrence of the county mayor.

The county attorney may be fired by majority vote of the County Commission with the concurrence of the county mayor.