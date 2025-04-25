Latest Headlines

EPB And IonQ Partner To Establish Chattanooga As First Quantum Computing And Networking Hub In U.S.

  • Friday, April 25, 2025

The EPB Board has approved a new initiative to keep Chattanooga on the leading edge by adding a quantum computer to EPB’s existing quantum technology infrastructure. Through a partnership with IonQ, the two companies will jointly develop the first U.S. quantum technology center to provide commercial access to both quantum computing and quantum networking resources. Through the partnership, IonQ will establish an office in Chattanooga to provide quantum computing, networking, and application development support and training. The newly established EPB Quantum Center will serve as a comprehensive resource for quantum application development and further establish Chattanooga as a catalyst in Tennessee's emergence as the national hub for quantum innovation, said officials. 

“Since launching EPB Quantum Network in 2022, we’ve seen EPB's initial investment more than pay for itself while positioning our community for millions in additional private investment and federal funding,” said Vicky Gregg, EPB Board chair. “As we continue to advance EPB’s mission to enhance quality of life for the people we serve, we’re broadening our quantum initiative to ensure our community is well-positioned for the future.” 

IonQ already serves as EPB’s primary technology partner in support of EPB Quantum Network. The new joint effort will augment the existing facility through the installation of the cutting-edge IonQ Forte Enterprise Quantum Computer. Both companies will leverage the Chattanooga-based quantum computer as an equally shared resource. In addition, the two companies will work together to launch the EPB Quantum Center with a focus on innovating practical applications for securing and optimizing the power grid. IonQ will support the effort with its quantum technology development expertise while also training EPB personnel as quantum application developers.  

In addition to utilizing the quantum computer for its own development efforts, EPB will sell access time to other companies. This continues and strengthens the business model EPB established with the launch of EPB Quantum Network. EPB will also continue to work with IonQ to enhance the quantum network with second generation technology while preparing to expand it.  

“This partnership represents more than just a technological milestone, it’s a pivotal step in building a quantum economy and IonQ ecosystem in Tennessee,” said Niccolo de Masi, president and CEO of IonQ. “By delivering our Forte Enterprise-class quantum capabilities to Chattanooga, we’re expanding our quantum access to customers across the state and working together to drive long-term economic growth for Chattanooga.” 

According to the McKinsey Digital Quantum Technology Monitor, key industries stand to gain $1 to 2 trillion in value add over the next 5-10 years through the early adoption of emerging quantum technologies. Chattanooga has an existing industry presence in many of the business sectors McKinsey highlights in its report including automotive manufacturing, logistics, energy storage and insurance. 

As an example of how these industries can benefit, quantum computing shows promise in handling business optimization problems such as how to refine complex manufacturing, logistics and financial processes. 

Officials said, in the future, quantum computing and networking is projected to deliver benefits to EPB customers by enhancing security, reliability and operational efficiencies:  

Cybersecurity: Fully developing quantum technologies such as quantum cryptography and tamper-proof data transmission as well as developing quantum resistant algorithms and encryption will help protect critical infrastructure from cyberattacks.  

Grid Optimization: Because quantum computers can handle more complex problems and process massive data sets faster, they offer the opportunity to develop algorithms to improve load balancing, optimize electric system operations, and enhance outage prediction resulting in increased reliability and savings for customers. 

Route Optimization: While classical computers process one route at a time, quantum computers can consider many options simultaneously, so learning how to use quantum technology for better route optimization will improve operational efficiency. 

Predictive Maintenance: Quantum technology has the potential to significantly improve conditional maintenance by improving predictive capabilities and optimizing maintenance schedules. 

Optimizing Local Energy Resources: Because quantum modeling has the potential to make better predictions based on complex information, quantum technology opens new opportunities to explore how to best utilize unpredictable power generation (like wind and solar) in tandem with local energy storage.  

Federal, state and local leaders applauded EPB and IonQ’s partnership to advance Chattanooga’s local economy and contribute to top federal priorities: 

"Quantum technology has the potential to define Chattanooga's economic future," said Mayor Tim Kelly. "I think we will look back on this announcement as an important day in our city's history. Full credit to EPB and their leadership in attracting first Qubitekk and now IonQ to leverage this unique asset of municipal fiber in Chattanooga. Now the real work begins to make sure we can fully leverage the opportunity. We will continue to be supportive in any way we can as a partner."    

"We’re committed to giving our young people every opportunity to succeed – by investing in the skills that power today’s workforce and tomorrow’s economy,” said Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp. “With EPB putting our community at the forefront of quantum technology, we’re not just preparing for the future – we’re building it, and making sure the path to opportunity runs through Hamilton County.” 

"I’m proud to support EPB in bringing quantum computing to East Tennessee,” said U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, current chairman of Energy and Water Appropriations. “Together, we’re building a stronger future that will benefit businesses, workers, and families across our region.” 

EPB and IonQ expect to complete the build-out and commissioning of the EPB Quantum Center by early 2026. 

