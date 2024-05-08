Sheriff's Office Asking County For $1.9 Million Budget Increase; HES Seeks $634,000 Rise

The Sheriff's Office is asking for a $1.9 million increase in the upcoming budget, along with a $1.8 million request to increase video storage at the jail at Silverdale.

Ron Bernard, chief of staff, said no new positions are included in the budget. It will remain at 497. There will be two additions, but they are state-funded.

Mr. Bernard said software renewals will be an additional $749,000. New utility costs shifting to the sheriff's budget will be $699,500. Other increases are for paying medical costs for inmates treated at local hospitals and for vests for correction officers.

Jimmy Hammond told County Commissioners that the Sheriff's Office has completed a nearly $7 million overhaul of security, lock and camera systems at the jail.

He said a remaining need is for the increased video storage, which currently is at two months. He said the need is for a 13-month retention.

Sheriff Austin Garrett said that will make it possible for videos to be available much more timely as recommended by the county attorney's office. He said many cases have to be settled and payouts issued when video from the jail is not readily available.

In another budget request, the Humane Education Society is asking for a $634,000 rise to $1.4 million.

Board Chairman Jim Kennedy said the large increase is "way overdue."

Officials said when the county paid a large portion of a new HES facility that it was understood there would be no budget increase requests for an extended time. Mr. Kennedy said there was no increase requested for seven years until an increase of over $74,000 last year.

Director Rebecca Bryan said the center had over $70,000 in costs just with the rescue of 19 Huskies from dire conditions at a Harrison home.

She said the McKamey Center gets $2.1 million from the city.

Ms. Bryan said HES is able to save over 90 percent of animals that come to the center.