W Road Closed Due To Rockslide

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANTHONY, BLAKE LEWIS
1351 PASSENGER ST Chattanooga, 37408
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY ... more
Workers at the Mercedes plant near Tuscaloosa, Ala., have taken a different course than employees of Chattanooga Volkswagen.
Local VW employes voted by a sizable margin to join the United ... more
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BULLARD, TOMMY JOHN
304 CEDAR BRANCH TRAIL WINSTON, 27105
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION ... more