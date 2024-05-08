Motorcyclist Arrested After High-Speed Pursuit Wednesday Morning

A motorcyclist was arrested on Wednesday after leading authorities on a high-speed chase.

A Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy observed a motorcycle traveling in excess of 100 mph along Highway 27 around 6 a.m. The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop and a pursuit ensued as the suspect continued to flee at a high rate of speed.

The suspect began to operate his motorcycle recklessly, making aggressive lane changes and causing other vehicles on the roadway to swerve to avoid potential collisions. The suspect eventually exited Highway 27 at Manufacturers Road, ultimately turning into the Astec Industries parking lot.

After a brief search, the suspect was located inside the office building at the location where they worked and taken into custody before being transported to the Hamilton County Jail without further incident.

The suspect, Nicholas Mullins, is being charged with felony evading, reckless endangerment, and speeding.