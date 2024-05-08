County Shifting $5.8 Million To 11 Road Infrastructure Projects; Traffic Congestion, Safety Issues Cited

County Mayor Weston Wamp has proposed the creation of a County Roads Improvement Fund, representing the county’s largest capital investment into road infrastructure. Mayor Wamp is proposing $5.8 million from the county’s General Fund, which he said is expected to be leveraged to at least $8 million through grant matches, into the new fund designated for road improvements and safety enhancements.

He said, “After thorough analysis, we identified roadways where increased traffic has created safety concerns in high growth areas of the county. The County Road Improvements Fund, which grew out of Commissioner Steve Highlander’s advocacy, represents the county’s commitment to public safety and fiscal responsibility as we continue to experience high levels of growth in unincorporated parts of Hamilton County.”

This fund will allow the county to initiate work on 11 capital projects across Hamilton County, including four on the highly-traveled Hunter Road in Ooltewah, which recent analysis has proven to be nine times more dangerous than the state average, itd was stated.

“In my 25 years working for the county, I have seen the need for road improvements reach a critical stage,” said Todd Leamon, Administrator of Public Works. “Securing the initial investment will not only address these immediate needs, but also lay the groundwork for leveraging additional funding on larger-scale projects–ensuring our road infrastructure remains a top priority for years to come.”

Eleven initial projects to be addressed:

? Hunter Road at Lebron Sterchi Drive (near Wallace A. Smith & Hunter Middle School): Safety improvements & congestion relief

? Hunter Road at the curve near Crooked Creek Drive: Safety improvements

? Hunter Road at Bell Mill Road: Realignment & safety/access improvements

? Hunter Road from Highway 58 to Lee Highway: Safety improvements

? Snow Hill Road at Short Tail Springs: Safety improvements

? Hilltop Drive between Hunter Road and Volkswagen Drive: Congestion relief & improve connectivity (provide connection between Exit 11 & Volkswagen Drive allowing drivers to bypass the interstate; better access to Volkswagen & Enterprise South for Ooltewah residents)

? Standifer Gap Road from Banks Road to Camp Road: Safety improvements

? Daisy Dallas Road from Harrison Lane to Hixson Pike: Safety improvements

? Middle Valley Road from Hixson Pike to Daisy Dallas Road: Safety improvements

? Middle Valley Road at Daisy Dallas Road: Safety improvements

? Middle Valley Road at Walnut Road: Realignment & safety improvements

“This is a great day for residents in the eastern parts of Hamilton County,” said Commissioner Highlander, who represents parts of Ooltewah, Harrison and Birchwood. “I have persistently advocated for upgrades as the roads out here have experienced unprecedented usage, and this fund is a great first step in addressing infrastructure in the unincorporated county.”

The County Commission will vote to allocate funding to the County Roads Improvement Fund at the commission meeting next Wednesday.