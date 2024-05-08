Latest Headlines

Around $16,000 In Stolen Merchandise Recovered After Pursuit On April 29

  • Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Samaiyah Ray
Samaiyah Ray

Two people were arrested on April 29, after a high-speed chase ended on I-75. Warrants have been issued for a third person.

During the stop, Hamilton County Sheriff's deputies observed several large bags of merchandise with sale tags and anti-theft devices attached inside the vehicle to which occupants were not able to provide proof of purchase. Due to the occupant’s inability to prove the purchase of the items and the likelihood that the items had been stolen, the merchandise was secured inside of the vehicle.

On April 29, HCSO detectives in Investigative Services’ Property Crimes Unit were assigned to the case to determine if the merchandise inside the vehicle was stolen.

On May 2, the lead investigating detective working with the regional security manager for Kohls Department Store was able to determine many of the items were stolen from three stores, two in Hamilton County and one in Douglasville, Ga. In total, approximately $6,000 worth of items were stolen from stores in Hamilton County and approximately $9,000 worth of items were stolen from the Douglasville store.

Whether in this county or traveling through, the HCSO will not tolerate individuals who commit crimes and flee from law enforcement. I am proud of the never-ceasing efforts and commitment of our deputies and detectives in the detection and prevention of crime. The HCSO is committed to leading the way in assisting our law enforcement partners in the apprehension of criminals across Hamilton County or across state lines,” said Sheriff Austin Garrett.

Samaiyah Ray and Angelique Grant have been charged with theft of property (over $2,500), theft of property (over $2,500), burglary, possession of burglary tools, and criminal conspiracy.

Warrants have been taken out for the arrest of Miyoshi Flowers for theft of property (over $2,500), theft of property (over $2,500), burglary, possession of burglary tools, and criminal conspiracy.

Additional meetings have taken place with other store representatives and approximately $1,300 worth of merchandise was found to have been stolen from a Target store. Additional items totaling approximately $300 were found to have also been stolen from the Burlington Store located in Chattanooga on Highway 153.

In relation to the thefts from Target and Burlington stores, all three women will be charged with theft of property (over $1000), burglary, theft of property (under $1000), and burglary.

As the investigation continues, additional charges may be pending.

To date, the total recovered amount of merchandise for all locations has totaled approximately $16,700.

In addition to the aforementioned charges, the driver, Samaiyah Ray, was charged with the following in connection with the vehicle pursuit:

  • Seat belt law violation
  • Speeding
  • Evading arrest
  • Reckless driving
  • Resisting arrest
  • Driving on revoked

Ms. Flowers is currently wanted on outstanding warrants regarding this investigation.

Angelique Grant
Angelique Grant
Latest Headlines
Around $16,000 In Stolen Merchandise Recovered After Pursuit On April 29
Around $16,000 In Stolen Merchandise Recovered After Pursuit On April 29
  • Breaking News
  • 5/8/2024
Motorcyclist Arrested After High-Speed Pursuit Wednesday Morning
Motorcyclist Arrested After High-Speed Pursuit Wednesday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 5/8/2024
County Shifting $5.8 Million To 11 Road Infrastructure Projects; Traffic Congestion, Safety Issues Cited
  • Breaking News
  • 5/8/2024
Some Red Bank Commissioners Raise Concerns Over Upcoming Budget
  • Breaking News
  • 5/8/2024
Vols Reach 40-Win Mark With 6-3 Victory Over Queens
  • Sports
  • 5/8/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 5/8/2024
Breaking News
Around $16,000 In Stolen Merchandise Recovered After Pursuit On April 29
Around $16,000 In Stolen Merchandise Recovered After Pursuit On April 29
  • 5/8/2024

Two people were arrested on April 29, after a high-speed chase ended on I-75. Warrants have been issued for a third person. During the stop, Hamilton County Sheriff's deputies observed several ... more

Motorcyclist Arrested After High-Speed Pursuit Wednesday Morning
Motorcyclist Arrested After High-Speed Pursuit Wednesday Morning
  • 5/8/2024

A motorcyclist was arrested on Wednesday after leading authorities on a high-speed chase. A Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy observed a motorcycle traveling in excess of 100 mph along Highway ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/8/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAILIFF, KEVIN BRENTON 901 STATE LINE RD APT C EAST RIDGE, 37412 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge ASSAULT ... more

Breaking News
Cleveland City Board Names Dr. Jeff Elliott As Next Director Of Schools
Cleveland City Board Names Dr. Jeff Elliott As Next Director Of Schools
  • 5/7/2024
Chattanooga Man, 21, Charged In Rash Of Knoxville Car Burglaries
  • 5/7/2024
BlueCross Says It Is Choosing Parkridge Over CHI Memorial For Its Most Popular Plan
  • 5/7/2024
Developer Payne Gets Okay For New Development At Collegedale
  • 5/7/2024
Comptroller Says Sequatchie Executive Administrator Charged For Conducting Weddings On County Time
  • 5/7/2024
Opinion
Stop Prioritizing Profits Over Patients
  • 5/8/2024
Better Representation Is Needed For Unincorporated Areas
  • 5/7/2024
The Issue Of STVRs In Residential Areas
  • 5/7/2024
Sheriff Steve Wilson Is The Best Choice By Far
  • 5/7/2024
Driving The Trash To A Distant Location Won't Cut It
  • 5/5/2024
Sports
Vols Reach 40-Win Mark With 6-3 Victory Over Queens
Vols Reach 40-Win Mark With 6-3 Victory Over Queens
  • 5/8/2024
Lookouts Win 3-2 Over Tennessee Smokies In 10
  • 5/7/2024
UTC's Goold Named SoCon Pitcher Of The Year
UTC's Goold Named SoCon Pitcher Of The Year
  • 5/7/2024
Lee Women In Fourth At NCAA Golf South Regional
  • 5/7/2024
Chattanooga Volleyball Signs Serbia's Elena Vukmanov
  • 5/7/2024
Happenings
John Shearer: Chattanoogan Harrison Van Eaton Honored To Be A UT Torchbearer
John Shearer: Chattanoogan Harrison Van Eaton Honored To Be A UT Torchbearer
  • 5/7/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Ageism Is Not A Perk
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Ageism Is Not A Perk
  • 5/8/2024
Local Music Community To Celebrate Make Music Day With City-wide Festival June 21
  • 5/7/2024
Read & Ride: CARTA-Library Partnership Offers Free Bus Passes For Area Students
Read & Ride: CARTA-Library Partnership Offers Free Bus Passes For Area Students
  • 5/7/2024
"Mark Thrash – Local Legend, Civil Rights After The Civil War" Exhibit Begins May 7
  • 5/7/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy To Perform At Carnegie Hall
  • 5/6/2024
Scenic City Chorale Has Spring Concert May 19
  • 5/4/2024
Best Of Grizzard - Baseball Attendance
Best Of Grizzard - Baseball Attendance
  • 5/7/2024
Mark A. Herndon Expands His Branding Of Chattanooga Live Music
Mark A. Herndon Expands His Branding Of Chattanooga Live Music
  • 5/4/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 5/2/2024
Opinion
Stop Prioritizing Profits Over Patients
  • 5/8/2024
Better Representation Is Needed For Unincorporated Areas
  • 5/7/2024
The Issue Of STVRs In Residential Areas
  • 5/7/2024
Dining
UT Extension Hosts Canning And Freezing Classes In June And July
UT Extension Hosts Canning And Freezing Classes In June And July
  • 5/8/2024
Nic & Norman's Expanding Its Footprint At The Choo Choo
  • 5/3/2024
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winner Of The Best Burger Of Burger Week
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winner Of The Best Burger Of Burger Week
  • 4/25/2024
Business/Government
Ground Broken For New Food City In Dayton
Ground Broken For New Food City In Dayton
  • 5/7/2024
The Enterprise Center Awarded $1.9M In State Grants To Expand Digital Skills Training Across Southeast Tennessee
  • 5/7/2024
Officers Check Out Grass Clippings In Roadway - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/8/2024
Real Estate
Vision Hospitality Group Breaks Ground On Dual-Brand Home2 Suites And Tru By Hilton In Cleveland
Vision Hospitality Group Breaks Ground On Dual-Brand Home2 Suites And Tru By Hilton In Cleveland
  • 5/7/2024
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For April
  • 5/2/2024
Reserve At Creekside Apartment Complex Sells For $28.5 Million
  • 5/2/2024
Student Scene
Soddy Daisy Woman Surprises Longtime Friend With Naming Of New Building At Tennessee Tech
Soddy Daisy Woman Surprises Longtime Friend With Naming Of New Building At Tennessee Tech
  • 5/8/2024
Battle Academy Invites Birds And Pollinators With New Crop Of Native Plants
  • 5/8/2024
Tyner Students Showcase Designs During World Quantum Day
Tyner Students Showcase Designs During World Quantum Day
  • 5/7/2024
Living Well
Goodwill Week Encourages The Community To Get To Know Goodwill
  • 5/7/2024
Morning Pointe Of East Hamilton Earns Deficiency-Free State Survey
Morning Pointe Of East Hamilton Earns Deficiency-Free State Survey
  • 5/7/2024
Golf For Good Raises Funds For Project Access & Volunteers In Medicine Sept. 13
  • 5/6/2024
Memories
Grave Marking Of Private Joseph Holt, War Of 1812 Patriot Held In Haley, Tn.
Grave Marking Of Private Joseph Holt, War Of 1812 Patriot Held In Haley, Tn.
  • 5/1/2024
Historian Tyler Boyd To Speak On Old-Time Politics In Polk County
Historian Tyler Boyd To Speak On Old-Time Politics In Polk County
  • 5/1/2024
100s Of Students Participate In Annual Tennessee History Day Competition
  • 4/29/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Fox Squirrel Stew
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Fox Squirrel Stew
  • 5/4/2024
Lake Sturgeon Release Links Tennessee With Wisconsin's Wolf River
Lake Sturgeon Release Links Tennessee With Wisconsin's Wolf River
  • 5/2/2024
Open House At Fall Creek Falls Will Address Restoration Plans
  • 5/2/2024
Travel
Barcelona, Spain Is Uniquely Beautiful
Barcelona, Spain Is Uniquely Beautiful
  • 5/4/2024
Tennessee State Parks, TWRA Partner With American Canoe Association For Kayaking 101 Instruction To Kick Off National Safe Boating Week
Tennessee State Parks, TWRA Partner With American Canoe Association For Kayaking 101 Instruction To Kick Off National Safe Boating Week
  • 4/30/2024
Tennessee Aquarium Named Country’s Best Aquarium In Newsweek Readers’ Choice Poll
Tennessee Aquarium Named Country’s Best Aquarium In Newsweek Readers’ Choice Poll
  • 4/29/2024
Church
Trek Thru Truth Emerging Children’s Museum Announces New Marketing, Grant Efforts
  • 5/8/2024
Former Tennessee Temple University President Dr. Buddy Nichols Described By Friends As “Larger Than Life”
Former Tennessee Temple University President Dr. Buddy Nichols Described By Friends As “Larger Than Life”
  • 5/7/2024
City Of Dalton Dedicating Street In Honor Of The Late Bishop Dr. Stephen A. Thomas
City Of Dalton Dedicating Street In Honor Of The Late Bishop Dr. Stephen A. Thomas
  • 5/7/2024
Obituaries
Joseph Clyde White, Jr.
Joseph Clyde White, Jr.
  • 5/8/2024
Jamaal Levar Pointer
Jamaal Levar Pointer
  • 5/8/2024
Carlton Eugene Beavers
Carlton Eugene Beavers
  • 5/8/2024