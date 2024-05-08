Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAILIFF, KEVIN BRENTON

901 STATE LINE RD APT C EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BAKER, JOHNNY LEE

125 GREYS CRREK ROAD WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER



BROCK, LANCE RICHARD

4110 Mountain Creek Rd, Apt 32 Chattanooga, 37415

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BUTCHEE, KIMBERLY MICHELLE

555 NORTH WILLOW CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



BUTLER, NATASHA COLLEEN

727 EST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374112031

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CRANMORE, KENNETH WAYNE

356 LOGTOWN RD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, BRIAN LAWARREN

8229 BAY BERRY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY



DICKERSON, BRANDON LASHUN

220 CULVERT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DUNCAN, WILLIAM E

3557 SHADOWOOD DR SE CLEVELAND, 373230225

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GENTRY, JOSSLYNN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

FAILURE TO APPEAR



GOODLOE, CANTRELL RENEE

7817 OPAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162452

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



HAVEN, STEPHEN M

9021 HIGHWAY 58 HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HODGES, DANIEL LANDIS

1002 HOTTENTOT ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT



HORTON, BRANDON QUINTIN

3710 CENTRAL AVE, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



HOWARD, COY

2416 SUNSET STRIP HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HUBBARD, BRITNEY MARIE

2024 BLACKFORD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HUGHLEY, AALIYAH ROSALIE

135 PRINCESS LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



JOHNSON, JOSEPH LEE

1469 BENTON STATION RD BENTON, 37307

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



JONES, SHAWN CHRISTOPHER

3112 LEVIN STREET ALEXANDRIA, 71303

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

INDECENT EXPOSURE



LAMB, ELIZABETH PAIGE

4908 ANGELA DR Chattanooga, 37410

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



LOCKLEAR, WILLIAM CLAUDE

3714 SULLIVAN AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



LOUGH, RODNEY DION

553 SNEED RD DECATUR, 37322

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE



MARTIN, FRED ANTHONY

2217 Davenport St Chattanooga, 374063828

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



MASSENGALE, TERRY RANDALL

5607 BROWNTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

PETITION TO REVOKE (DUI 2ND OFFENSE 22000176/FTA)



MOORE, JUMAR SAREEF

1809 Wilson St Chattanooga, 374063138

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



MORRIS, MARQUEL DEVON

4726 ROCKY RIVER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

HARASSMENT



MULLINS, NICHOLAS ANDREW

10200 RHEA COUNTY HIGHWAY DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

SPEEDING



NEELY, BRYAN E

9003 HWY 58 HARRISON,

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



PARKS, FRANCIS LOUISE

86 PINEHILL DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PEDRY, RACHEL RENEE

768 COUNTY RD 346 PISGAH, 35765

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency:

ASSAULT



RAY, GORDON

1515 NORTH ORCHARD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

BROCK, LANCE RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/04/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BROWN, MICHAEL LYNN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/11/1983

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BUTCHEE, KIMBERLY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/17/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) BUTLER, NATASHA COLLEEN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/26/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRANMORE, KENNETH WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/09/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, BRIAN LAWARREN

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 10/31/1967

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY DICKERSON, BRANDON LASHUN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/29/1988

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE DUNCAN, WILLIAM E

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 04/23/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FRAZIER, FREDERICK ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 10/11/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GENTRY, JOSSLYNN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 09/14/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

FAILURE TO APPEAR GOODLOE, CANTRELL RENEE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/20/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE GREENE, SHAWN CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 12/08/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HARRIS, TERRANCE ANQUAN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/17/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HAVEN, STEPHEN M

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 12/05/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HERNANDEZ, EDUARDO URIBE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/30/2003

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HODGES, DANIEL LANDIS

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 02/08/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT HORTON, BRANDON QUINTIN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/14/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HOWARD, COY

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/04/1993

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HUBBARD, BRITNEY MARIE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/25/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUGHLEY, AALIYAH ROSALIE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/05/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) JOHNSON, JOSEPH LEE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/31/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) JONES, ANTOINE LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/16/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF JONES, SHAWN CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/18/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE LAMB, ELIZABETH PAIGE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/18/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING LANHAM, CAROLYN JILL

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/10/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING LOCKLEAR, WILLIAM CLAUDE

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 08/20/1962

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LOUGH, RODNEY DION

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 09/25/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE MARTIN, FRED ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 11/20/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT MASSENGALE, TERRY RANDALL

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 03/19/1961

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024

Charge(s):

PETITION TO REVOKE (DUI 2ND OFFENSE 22000176/FTA) MAYWEATHER, TONYADA SANTRALL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 12/17/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MOORE, JUMAR SAREEF

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/04/1981

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MORRIS, MARQUEL DEVON

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/13/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

HARASSMENT MULLINS, NICHOLAS ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/11/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

SPEEDING NEELY, BRYAN E

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/18/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE PARKS, FRANCIS LOUISE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 03/28/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEDRY, RACHEL RENEE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 12/10/1979

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT RAY, GORDON

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/17/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) RODRIGUEZ, ALANNA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/08/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT SANCHEZ, BRAYAN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/01/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE STONER, DAVID DEAN

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 08/19/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000 ATTEMPTED AUTO)

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST TURNER, BOBBY RAY

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/11/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS TURNER, ETHAN BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/21/1994

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024

Charge(s):

DUI

FELONY EVADING

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

OPEN CONTAINER

RECKLESS DRIVING UPSHAW, CHANITY TAMPANI

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/26/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024

Charge(s):

ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT VARNER, JERRY DEAN

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 02/17/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA VARNER, JUAN PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 02/26/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

SETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL PROPERTY OR LAND

SETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL PROPERTY OR LAND

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION WALSTON, JAMES LAWRENCE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 01/16/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WYATT, AMBER LEA

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/31/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WYNN, DEJAIDA DYNISE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/03/1999

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE

