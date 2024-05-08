Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BAILIFF, KEVIN BRENTON
901 STATE LINE RD APT C EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BAKER, JOHNNY LEE
125 GREYS CRREK ROAD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
BROCK, LANCE RICHARD
4110 Mountain Creek Rd, Apt 32 Chattanooga, 37415
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BUTCHEE, KIMBERLY MICHELLE
555 NORTH WILLOW CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BUTLER, NATASHA COLLEEN
727 EST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374112031
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CRANMORE, KENNETH WAYNE
356 LOGTOWN RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, BRIAN LAWARREN
8229 BAY BERRY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DICKERSON, BRANDON LASHUN
220 CULVERT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DUNCAN, WILLIAM E
3557 SHADOWOOD DR SE CLEVELAND, 373230225
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GENTRY, JOSSLYNN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
GOODLOE, CANTRELL RENEE
7817 OPAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162452
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HAVEN, STEPHEN M
9021 HIGHWAY 58 HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HODGES, DANIEL LANDIS
1002 HOTTENTOT ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
HORTON, BRANDON QUINTIN
3710 CENTRAL AVE, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HOWARD, COY
2416 SUNSET STRIP HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HUBBARD, BRITNEY MARIE
2024 BLACKFORD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUGHLEY, AALIYAH ROSALIE
135 PRINCESS LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
JOHNSON, JOSEPH LEE
1469 BENTON STATION RD BENTON, 37307
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
JONES, SHAWN CHRISTOPHER
3112 LEVIN STREET ALEXANDRIA, 71303
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
LAMB, ELIZABETH PAIGE
4908 ANGELA DR Chattanooga, 37410
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
LOCKLEAR, WILLIAM CLAUDE
3714 SULLIVAN AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LOUGH, RODNEY DION
553 SNEED RD DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
MARTIN, FRED ANTHONY
2217 Davenport St Chattanooga, 374063828
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MASSENGALE, TERRY RANDALL
5607 BROWNTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PETITION TO REVOKE (DUI 2ND OFFENSE 22000176/FTA)
MOORE, JUMAR SAREEF
1809 Wilson St Chattanooga, 374063138
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MORRIS, MARQUEL DEVON
4726 ROCKY RIVER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
HARASSMENT
MULLINS, NICHOLAS ANDREW
10200 RHEA COUNTY HIGHWAY DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
SPEEDING
NEELY, BRYAN E
9003 HWY 58 HARRISON,
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PARKS, FRANCIS LOUISE
86 PINEHILL DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PEDRY, RACHEL RENEE
768 COUNTY RD 346 PISGAH, 35765
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency:
ASSAULT
RAY, GORDON
1515 NORTH ORCHARD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
SANCHEZ, BRAYAN
901 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
STONER, DAVID DEAN
110 CLAIRE STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000 ATTEMPTED AUTO)
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
THOMAS, PERRY LEBRON
3671 KNOLLWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TURNER, BOBBY RAY
3914 MEMPIS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
TURNER, ETHAN BLAKE
1321 NORTHGATE CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency:
DUI
FELONY EVADING
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
OPEN CONTAINER
RECKLESS DRIVING
VARNER, JERRY DEAN
Homeless Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VARNER, JUAN PATRICK
3503 NAVAJO DRIVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374115045
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL PROPERTY OR LAND
SETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL PROPERTY OR LAND
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WALSTON, JAMES LAWRENCE
6106 BERMUDA AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WYNN, DEJAIDA DYNISE
220 CULVER ST APT 5 CHATTANOOGA, 374064417
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
Here are the mug shots:
|BROCK, LANCE RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/04/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, MICHAEL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/11/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BUTCHEE, KIMBERLY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/17/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|BUTLER, NATASHA COLLEEN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/26/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CRANMORE, KENNETH WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/09/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVIS, BRIAN LAWARREN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 10/31/1967
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|DICKERSON, BRANDON LASHUN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/29/1988
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|DUNCAN, WILLIAM E
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 04/23/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FRAZIER, FREDERICK ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/11/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GENTRY, JOSSLYNN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/14/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|GOODLOE, CANTRELL RENEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/20/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|GREENE, SHAWN CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 12/08/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|HARRIS, TERRANCE ANQUAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/17/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HAVEN, STEPHEN M
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 12/05/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|HERNANDEZ, EDUARDO URIBE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/30/2003
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HODGES, DANIEL LANDIS
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/08/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
|
|HORTON, BRANDON QUINTIN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/14/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HOWARD, COY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/04/1993
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HUBBARD, BRITNEY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/25/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HUGHLEY, AALIYAH ROSALIE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/05/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|JOHNSON, JOSEPH LEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/31/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|JONES, ANTOINE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/16/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|JONES, SHAWN CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/18/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LAMB, ELIZABETH PAIGE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/18/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LANHAM, CAROLYN JILL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/10/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LOCKLEAR, WILLIAM CLAUDE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 08/20/1962
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LOUGH, RODNEY DION
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/25/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SPEEDING
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
|
|MARTIN, FRED ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 11/20/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MASSENGALE, TERRY RANDALL
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 03/19/1961
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024
Charge(s):
- PETITION TO REVOKE (DUI 2ND OFFENSE 22000176/FTA)
|
|MAYWEATHER, TONYADA SANTRALL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/17/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MOORE, JUMAR SAREEF
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/04/1981
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MORRIS, MARQUEL DEVON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/13/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
- HARASSMENT
|
|MULLINS, NICHOLAS ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/11/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- SPEEDING
|
|NEELY, BRYAN E
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/18/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|PARKS, FRANCIS LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/28/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PEDRY, RACHEL RENEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/10/1979
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024
Charge(s):
|
|RAY, GORDON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/17/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|RODRIGUEZ, ALANNA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/08/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SANCHEZ, BRAYAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/01/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|STONER, DAVID DEAN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/19/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000 ATTEMPTED AUTO)
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- EVADING ARREST
|
|TURNER, BOBBY RAY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/11/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM
- POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
|
|TURNER, ETHAN BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/21/1994
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024
Charge(s):
- DUI
- FELONY EVADING
- FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- OPEN CONTAINER
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|UPSHAW, CHANITY TAMPANI
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/26/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024
Charge(s):
|
|VARNER, JERRY DEAN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/17/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|VARNER, JUAN PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/26/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- SETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL PROPERTY OR LAND
- SETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL PROPERTY OR LAND
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|WALSTON, JAMES LAWRENCE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/16/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WYATT, AMBER LEA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/31/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WYNN, DEJAIDA DYNISE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/03/1999
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
|