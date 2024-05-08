Houston Museum Moves To "Popup Location" While 1890s Mansion Undergoes $5 Million Renovation

The Houston Museum of Decorative Arts has moved to a "popup location" while the museum's 1890s Victorian mansion on High Street undergoes a $5 million restoration.

Pam Reed, executive director, said the museum is in temporary quarters at the nearby Back Inn Cafe until the renovation is complete.

The new site opened on Tuesday after over 900 boxes of the fabulous collection of Anna Safley Houston were carted down the street.

Hours at the temporary site are noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Ms. Reed said the renovation will include needed upgrades to the two-story brick home, which she said is the oldest in the Bluff View Art District.

She said a 1940s addition that is in bad condition will be taken down and replaced with a new section that will include a $500,000 elevator to make the facility ADA compliant.

It will also have new display space for the museum's varied collection, that, in addition to colorful glassware, also includes Tennessee-made furniture, Civil War items, music boxes and other art items. There will also be new storage space and a classroom.

Fundraising efforts are continuing for the ambitious project, including a $500,000 ask from the County Commission. Ms. Reed said the group is also seeking help from the city, foundations and grants.

She said the first phase has been fully funded from private donations and grants.

Ms. Reed said it is expected that with the renovation complete annual visitation should rise from 3,000-4,000 per year to around 10,000.

She said it was the first time the museum had made a fundraising plea in its more than 60 years of operation.