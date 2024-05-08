TBI Investigating Residency Of Chattanooga Police Chief

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into the residency of Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy.

Chief Murphy said, "A TBI investigation was recently initiated about my place of residence. I will cooperate fully with the TBI investigation.

"I previously initiated an Internal Affairs investigation concerning the aforementioned inquiry. That IA investigation will now be paused until the TBI investigation is completed.

"I remain committed to CPD and our community. I hope for a quick resolution to both investigations. Due to these ongoing investigations, my statements about them must remain limited."

Chief Murphy came to her position here from Atlanta, where she still has family.

There was an issue about her homestead exemption there.