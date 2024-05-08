Latest Headlines

Some Area Schools To Start Late Thursday Due To Tornado, Flooding Threat

  • Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Some area schools will be starting late on Thursday due to the threat of severe weather.

The National Weather Service said tornadoes are a possibility in the section that includes Chattanooga.

Cleveland Schools will be among those in a two-hour delay.

Here is the Hazardous Weather Outlook:

This Afternoon and Tonight

Risk of severe weather remains through this evening and into the overnight hours. All hazards remain possible, large hail, heavy rain, flooding, damaging winds, tornados.

The highest risk areas from now through this evening will generally be along I-40, from Knoxville and westward, including the northern Cumberland Plateau.

Then, the severe threat shifts
further south, south of I-40, later this evening into tonight.

In addition to the severe hazards, heavy rainfall is likely, due to many rounds of showers and storms. Scattered to possibly numerous instances of flooding are likely. This threat will be
most amplified from the evening until early Thursday morning.

