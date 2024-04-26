Cleveland City Schools Not Going Along With Guns For Teachers

Officials of Cleveland City Schools said they are not going along with guns for classroom teachers.
Officials said Friday, "As many of you are aware, there has been recent news regarding potential legislation in Tennessee allowing for the arming of teachers. Please see the full statement from Cleveland City Schools below.
"We continue to believe our partnership with the Cleveland Police Department and their specially trained School Resource Officers remains the best way to keep our students safe in Cleveland City Schools.
We are thankful every day for their dedication to our school system."