Man, 27, Shot On Eastgate Loop Friday Morning In Apparent Targeted Incident

A man, 27, was shot Friday morning near Eastgate.



Chattanooga Police were dispatched at 10:02 a.m. to a person shot in the 900 block of Eastgate Loop. When officers arrived, they found the man with life-threatening injuries.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded and EMS transported him to a local hospital.





CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation. CPD's Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene.





The preliminary investigation shows the victim was walking through a parking lot when he was shot.It appears to be a targeted incident.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525. Callers can remain anonymous.





This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues.

