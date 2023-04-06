Latest Headlines

State Attorney General Hits Political Violence In Tennessee

  • Thursday, April 6, 2023

State Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has condemned recent political violence in Tennessee.

He spoke after shots were fired into the home of a gun control activist at College Grove, Tn.

He stated:

Tennessee has suffered through an awful season. We have mourned the murder of six of our own in an incomprehensible attack at The Covenant School. We lost nine soldiers from Fort Campbell in a tragic helicopter crash. And over the weekend, intense storms killed over a dozen Tennesseans, while many more lost their homes.  

Though we’ve seen the worst of times recently, many among us have responded with their best. Many Tennesseans stepped up to comfort and support one another. They have walked alongside those in grief. They offered their time, talent, and treasure to support their neighbors. 

Unfortunately, some have chosen a different path.

Over the weekend, an unknown assailant fired into the home of a local political activist while his children were sleeping inside. I don’t know him personally, though I know I often disagree with him. Regardless of any differences of opinion, though, as a dad and as an attorney general I cannot tolerate this attack against him and his family. 

At the same time, our lawmakers are receiving graphic anonymous death threats. Our participatory democracy is being tested by these escalating acts of political violence. No Tennessean should have to worry about their safety, or the safety of their family, because of the opinions they express. No lawmaker should face injury or death for serving as an elected representative of the people. 

Disagreement is a good thing. Democracy depends on disagreement. Each of us has a right, guaranteed by the Constitution, to express our opinions. There are limits on how we express those opinions, and those limits are governed by the legislature, by the courts, and ultimately by the people. That system, the rule of law, is the foundation of our republic. Only by respecting the rule of law and the inherent value of human life can we flourish together despite many differences of opinion. 

We have been blessed with the freedom to disagree peacefully. Each and every one of us must work relentlessly to preserve that blessing so we can pass it along to the next generation. No matter how fierce a disagreement is, we need to step back from violence and let our constitutional system work.


Latest Headlines
Former Propex Employees Gets 13 Months In Federal Prison In $164,613 Embezzlement
  • Breaking News
  • 4/6/2023
Michael Houge Is NJCAA All-America Honorable mention
  • Sports
  • 4/6/2023
Chattanooga Police Investigating Shots Fired On Market Street Thursday Afternoon
  • Breaking News
  • 4/6/2023
State Attorney General Hits Political Violence In Tennessee
  • Breaking News
  • 4/6/2023
Mickey McCamish Inducted Into Myrtle Beach Golf Hall Of Fame
Mickey McCamish Inducted Into Myrtle Beach Golf Hall Of Fame
  • Sports
  • 4/6/2023
State House Votes To Expel 2 Of 3 Members Who Led "Insurrection"; Rep. Johnson Is Spared
State House Votes To Expel 2 Of 3 Members Who Led "Insurrection"; Rep. Johnson Is Spared
  • Breaking News
  • 4/6/2023
Breaking News
Former Propex Employees Gets 13 Months In Federal Prison In $164,613 Embezzlement
  • 4/6/2023

Former Propex accounts payable administrator Susan Pilcher was sentenced Thursday in Federal Court to 13 months in prison and to pay restitution totaling $164,613.28. Ms. Pilcher was charged ... more

Chattanooga Police Investigating Shots Fired On Market Street Thursday Afternoon
  • 4/6/2023

Chattanooga Police responded to shots fired in the 1900 block of Market Street at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday. Police were alerted to shots fired near a local convenience store. No one was shot ... more

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • 4/6/2023

Here are the Grand Jury no bills and true bills: No Bills: 1 BIRDSONG, CORNELLIUS LAVETT POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 04/05/2023 1 CHAIN, TYSHAILA N AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 04/05/2023 ... more

Breaking News
Van, 500 Blank Checks Stolen From East Ridge Presbyterian Church
Van, 500 Blank Checks Stolen From East Ridge Presbyterian Church
  • 4/6/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 4/6/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/6/2023
Damon Tate Shot And Killed In Neighborhood Fight At Jasper; Tyler Moore Is Arrested
Damon Tate Shot And Killed In Neighborhood Fight At Jasper; Tyler Moore Is Arrested
  • 4/5/2023
Bank Robber Killed In Oklahoma Shootout Believed To Be Gunman From Chattanooga Robbery
Bank Robber Killed In Oklahoma Shootout Believed To Be Gunman From Chattanooga Robbery
  • 4/5/2023
Opinion
55th Dr. King Day Of Remembrance
  • 4/4/2023
Hamilton County And Tennessee Lost A Great Man With The Loss Of Judge Barker - And Response (3)
  • 4/3/2023
An Embarrassment To Our State
  • 4/6/2023
NAACP Opposes Effort To Expel Legislature Members For Voicing End To Gun Violence
  • 4/6/2023
Supporting Safer Schools In Tennessee
  • 4/5/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Look Back At What Happened Against Va Tech
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Look Back At What Happened Against Va Tech
  • 4/6/2023
NCAA Men’s & Women’s Championships Discussed During Final Episode Of Bracket Busters Podcast
  • 4/5/2023
Chattanooga FC Plays At Des Moines In Second Round Of U.S. Open Cup
  • 4/5/2023
Michael Houge Is NJCAA All-America Honorable mention
  • 4/6/2023
Mickey McCamish Inducted Into Myrtle Beach Golf Hall Of Fame
Mickey McCamish Inducted Into Myrtle Beach Golf Hall Of Fame
  • 4/6/2023
Happenings
Nearly 100 Will Take The Oath To Become American Citizens At 2 Ceremonies April 12
  • 4/6/2023
Tennessee Office Of Reentry Hosts Job And Resource Fair For Justice-Involved Individuals
  • 4/6/2023
Jerry Summers: Powerful Advocates
Jerry Summers: Powerful Advocates
  • 4/6/2023
April 7-8 Incline Art Crawl Rained Out
  • 4/6/2023
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 4/6/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 4/6/2023
Sopranist Jeron Devonté Concert Is April 16
  • 4/6/2023
Premier Of Pennywhistle Is At The Seed Theatre April 14
Premier Of Pennywhistle Is At The Seed Theatre April 14
  • 4/6/2023
ETC "How We Buried Joseph Stalin" April 14-22
  • 4/5/2023
CTC Hosts Auditions For The Piano Lesson
  • 4/5/2023
Opinion
55th Dr. King Day Of Remembrance
  • 4/4/2023
Hamilton County And Tennessee Lost A Great Man With The Loss Of Judge Barker - And Response (3)
  • 4/3/2023
An Embarrassment To Our State
  • 4/6/2023
Dining
Easy Bistro & Bar Has Pop-Up With Old Dominick Distillery April 11
Easy Bistro & Bar Has Pop-Up With Old Dominick Distillery April 11
  • 4/3/2023
Honey Seed Restaurant To Donate 10% Of Proceeds Thursday Evening To Love's Arm Ministry
  • 3/23/2023
Free Vegan/Plant-Based Festival On April 2 In Collegedale
  • 3/22/2023
Business
Trenton Pressing Breaks Ground On New $10 Million Manufacturing Facility
  • 4/6/2023
Ribbon Cutting Held For Hamilton Forensic Unit
Ribbon Cutting Held For Hamilton Forensic Unit
  • 4/5/2023
Chattanooga Chamber Calendar Of Events April 10-14
  • 4/6/2023
Real Estate
Nashville Home Prices Remain Strong As Inventory Continues To Restrict Market
  • 4/6/2023
Steven Sharpe: Realtors Ongoing Commitment To Fair Housing
  • 4/6/2023
Real Estate Transfers For March 30-April 5
  • 4/6/2023
Student Scene
2nd Class Of Students Graduates From GNTC’s Electrical Lineworker Program
  • 4/6/2023
Bryan Announces 2023 Commencement Speakers
  • 4/6/2023
Cleveland City Board Of Education Approves $50,000 Starting Teacher Pay, Raises For All Full-Time Employees
  • 4/4/2023
Living Well
Cempa Community Care To Open New Walk-In Clinic At Metropolitan Ministries’ Impact Hub
  • 4/6/2023
Parkridge Health System Welcomes New Chief Executive Officer Chris Cosby
Parkridge Health System Welcomes New Chief Executive Officer Chris Cosby
  • 4/5/2023
Morning Pointe Foundation To Offer Free Webinar On Senior Medications And Falls
Morning Pointe Foundation To Offer Free Webinar On Senior Medications And Falls
  • 4/5/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: WDOD AM Remembered
  • 4/5/2023
New Statewide Cemetery Data Now Available
  • 4/5/2023
Huguenot Society Of Tennessee Holds Spring Assembly
Huguenot Society Of Tennessee Holds Spring Assembly
  • 4/5/2023
Outdoors
Tennessee National Guard Rescues Hiker On Appalachian Trail
Tennessee National Guard Rescues Hiker On Appalachian Trail
  • 4/6/2023
Paddle Boards Approved For Haig Mill Lake Park
  • 4/6/2023
12,000 Trees To Be Planted Across Tennessee On April 22
12,000 Trees To Be Planted Across Tennessee On April 22
  • 4/5/2023
Travel
"See Rock City" Barn Gets New Coat Of Paint To Celebrate 90th Anniversary
  • 3/31/2023
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Newest Exhibit, Treehouse Adventure
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Newest Exhibit, Treehouse Adventure
  • 3/30/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Hatches 2 Critically Endangered Turtles
Tennessee Aquarium Hatches 2 Critically Endangered Turtles
  • 3/30/2023
Church
The Salvation Army Hosts Historic Easter Sunrise Service
  • 4/6/2023
Bob Tamasy: The Day That's Good Because Of What Happened Next
Bob Tamasy: The Day That's Good Because Of What Happened Next
  • 4/6/2023
Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Announces Easter Weekend Services
  • 4/5/2023
Obituaries
William Muecke Barker
William Muecke Barker
  • 4/6/2023
Barry Wilde
Barry Wilde
  • 4/6/2023
Brenda Joyce Parker Dickens
Brenda Joyce Parker Dickens
  • 4/6/2023
Area Obituaries
Keylon, Wanda Joyce (Rhea County)
Keylon, Wanda Joyce (Rhea County)
  • 4/6/2023
Hawkins, Robin "Ruby" (Cleveland)
Hawkins, Robin "Ruby" (Cleveland)
  • 4/6/2023
Underwood, Sue Gilreath (LaFayette)
Underwood, Sue Gilreath (LaFayette)
  • 4/6/2023