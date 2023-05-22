Terry Hart Retiring As Chattanooga Airport President & CEO; Finance Director April Cameron To Replace Him

Terry Hart, who has led the Chattanooga Airport since 2011, has announced that he is retiring as president and chief executive officer.

Airport officials said he will be replaced by April Cameron, longtime finance director at the Airport.

Mr. Hart has led in the construction of a large new parking garage at the Airport as well as a $28 million terminal expansion and upgrade that is underway.

At the time of his appointment in 2012, Mr. Hart had been serving as interim president since October 2011 when former airport president Mike Landguth resigned to head the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority.

Mr. Hart joined the Airport in November 2007 as vice president of Operations.