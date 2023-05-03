Latest Headlines

TBI Investigating Several Hoax Shooting Calls, Including At Brainerd High School

  • Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with law enforcement and first responders throughout the county responded Wednesday morning to Brainerd High School after a call an active shooter was in the building.

TBI is currently working with state and federal partners to determine the source of several hoax calls, placed to local law enforcement agencies, reporting an active shooter at several high schools in the state.

At this time, none of these reports has proven credible and there is no known immediate threat to public safety at this time, the TBI said.

The call sent a number of local police vehicles racing to the school on North Moore Road at at late morning Wednesday.

After further investigation, the phone call was found to be one of several "swatting calls" made alleging threats to schools throughout East Tennessee.

Law enforcement personnel were on the scene at Brainerd High School and no confirmed active shooter threat was located.

Swatting calls are meant to be a tactic utilized to deceive emergency services and law enforcement by contacting dispatchers or other communication means alleging a false incident is occurring to solicit a response.

For more information about swatting calls and how they are being used to disrupt normal operations of schools, hospitals, and other government-based organizations, visit: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Swatting.

