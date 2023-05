Chattanooga Police responded to a domestic disorder on South Willow Street, that resulted in a stabbing.

Police made contact with a man who was suffering from an apparent stab wound. At the same time, police made contact with a woman who advised she'd been bitten under the eye. Police observed an injury consistent with her description.

Police were advised that the pair had been in an altercation inside the man's car. At some point, the man bit the woman and the woman, in turn, stabbed the man.