Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, July 15, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLISON, JESS LOGAN 
8169 COUNTY ROAD 14 FLAT ROCK, 35966 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

ANDERSON, TERRY LEE 
5700 ROPER STREET APT P7 CHATTANOOGA, 374123583 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE

AUTHER, SHERMAN DEWAYNE 
1127 PIERCE HILL ROAD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BEASLEY, LITERRIUS DESHAWN 
915 S SEMINOLE DRIVE APT.

36 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FIRST DEGREE MURDER
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

BEELER, AMANDA RAE 
6902 MOCKINGBIRD LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BISHOP, JESSE AARRON 
311 SIMMONS TAWZER RD CHICKAMAUGA, 307072670 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BOWMAN, CHRISTOPHER HOLDEN 
432 HICKERY DRIVE TENNESEE, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BREWSTER, TANESHIA LANESE 
2111 E. 5TH ST APT. B CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

CARR, BRITTANY NEKIA 
1408 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CARTER, PATRICK LAMONT 
1710 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARMWITH I

CASTLEBERRY, CRYSTAL ELAINE 
5535 CHATTS TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

CHAMBERS, LANDON TYLER 
1448 VANCE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

CHILEL, ERVIN EDILZAR 
714 S GERMAN TOWN ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

COBB, ANDREA LYNN 
452 S RAMSEY ST MANCHESTER, 37355 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CUZZORT, TERRY ADAM 
9203 RIVER OAKS RD HARRISON, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, COREY LAMAROUS 
2300 WILSON ST APT 6A CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DOUGLAS, TYRIK CORNEL 
1808 NEWTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063035 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

GILBERT, BRIAN JAMES 
9729 ROOKWOOD CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HICKS, JOSHUA JESSIE JAMES 
135 BRITSVILLE SHORES RD GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, ABRAHAM DENVER 
2210 ALLIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063905 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST

JONES, JEREMY NMN 
909 LITTLE COVE RD PIGEON FORGE, 37683 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAMB, REBECCA LOIS 
3801 TAFT HIGHWAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

LEWIS, TAQUILLA ALIZE 
1709 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

LOPEZ VELASQUEZ, MAYCO 
2329 DURBAN POINT DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

LOVELADY, THOMAS ALAN 
315A WEATHERSBEE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MARCEAUX, BASIL JOHN 
810 HYATT RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

MARTIN, RAYMOND EVERETT 
8 FRANKLIN PL HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MAULDIN, MISTY DAWN 
3408 CLEO AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS OF METH
POSS OF DRUG PARA

MCNABB, BAILEY ANDREW 
921 W ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MILLSAPS, LARRY WAYNE 
13744 LILLARD RD SODDYDAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY OF AUTO
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

MIRANDA, AMBER MARIE 
3501 MONTVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MITCHELL, AARON LINNELLE 
802 E 29TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

PICKETT, DESTYNEE REA 
11229 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR (POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY (
THEFT (MISDEMEANOR CITATION )

PIERCE, CHELSEA ELIZABETH 
6930 VILLAGE LAKE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY

RACKLER, DUSTIN LEE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)

ROGERS, KARSON DAKOTA 
315 NICKAJACK CIRLE JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

ROSSER, KRISTEN SARA 
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

SAMAHA, DANIELE ELIAS 
9729 ROCKWOOD CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SIMMONS, JEFFREY MARK 
31 CLARK STATION RD JASPER, 30175 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS OF DRUG PARA
POSS OF METH

SMITH, BRYAN DIONNE 
2710 WOODSIDE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 39130102
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130102
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130102
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130102

SPENCER, ALYSSA MARIE 
236 MCCARDIE RD CHICKAMAUGUA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY

THOMAS, MARCEL DEWAYNE 
2003 BENNETT AVE, APT 103 HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

THOMAS, WILLIAM BRADY 
1913 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TILLMAN, JOSHUA BRIAN 
512 LAKEFRONT ST ATHENS, 373033888 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WHITE, TERRI LAYLA 
185 KNOX STREET GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

WHITENER, STEVE LEBRON 
5416 FITCH WAY DR OOLTEWAH, 373634708 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

WILLIAMS, CHELSEA ELIZABETH 
1461 FREDERICK ST NW CLEVELAND, 373113636 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

ALLISON, JESS LOGAN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/23/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
ANDERSON, TERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/15/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE
AUTHER, SHERMAN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/06/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BEASLEY, LITERRIUS DESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/28/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • FIRST DEGREE MURDER
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
BEELER, AMANDA RAE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/07/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BOWMAN, CHRISTOPHER HOLDEN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/01/1989
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARR, BRITTANY NEKIA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/09/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CARTER, PATRICK LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/20/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARMWITH I
CHAMBERS, LANDON TYLER
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/25/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
CHILEL, ERVIN EDILZAR
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/14/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
COBB, ANDREA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/09/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CUZZORT, TERRY ADAM
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/24/1978
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, COREY LAMAROUS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/15/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DOUGLAS, TYRIK CORNEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/01/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
GILBERT, BRIAN JAMES
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/20/1971
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HICKS, JOSHUA JESSIE JAMES
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/19/1990
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, JEREMY NMN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/08/1979
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LAMB, REBECCA LOIS
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 09/24/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
LOPEZ VELASQUEZ, MAYCO
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/16/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LOVELADY, THOMAS ALAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/05/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MARCEAUX, BASIL JOHN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/05/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MARTIN, RAYMOND EVERETT
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 12/30/1957
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MAULDIN, MISTY DAWN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/25/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF METH
  • POSS OF DRUG PARA
MCNABB, BAILEY ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/28/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MILLSAPS, LARRY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 07/14/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
MITCHELL, AARON LINNELLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/28/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
RACKLER, DUSTIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/11/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)
ROGERS, KARSON DAKOTA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/20/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SPEEDING
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SIMMONS, JEFFREY MARK
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 06/16/1971
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF DRUG PARA
  • POSS OF METH
SMITH, BRYAN DIONNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/24/1997
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 39130102
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130102
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130102
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130102
THOMAS, MARCEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/24/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THOMAS, WILLIAM BRADY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/18/1977
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WHITE, TERRI LAYLA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/20/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
WILLIAMS, CHELSEA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/10/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 7/15/2023
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • Breaking News
  • 7/14/2023
Slope Stabilization Prompts Highway 153 Ramp Closures In Hamilton County
  • Breaking News
  • 7/14/2023
Tracy City Man Indicted, Arrested On Arson Charge
  • Breaking News
  • 7/14/2023
Terry Scott Anderson, 24, Arrested For Murder Of Cordarrius Bailey
  • Breaking News
  • 7/14/2023
Wiedmer: Vols’ NCAA Penalty A Lot Of Sound and Fury Signifying Next To Nothing
  • Sports
  • 7/14/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Drunk Man Rolling On Sidewalk Wants A Ride; Someone Throws Brick Through Apartment Window
  • 7/15/2023

A caller told police a man was rolling around, possibly drunk, on the sidewalk on Lawn Street. Police spoke with the man who said he had been drinking at his cousin's house nearby and went for ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/15/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLISON, JESS LOGAN 8169 COUNTY ROAD 14 FLAT ROCK, 35966 Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD THEFT OF PROPERTY ... more

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 7/14/2023

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda: I. Call to Order by Chair Dotley. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Smith). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. ... more

Breaking News
Slope Stabilization Prompts Highway 153 Ramp Closures In Hamilton County
  • 7/14/2023
Tracy City Man Indicted, Arrested On Arson Charge
  • 7/14/2023
Terry Scott Anderson, 24, Arrested For Murder Of Cordarrius Bailey
  • 7/14/2023
County Planning New EMS Training Center On Volunteer Drive, New EM Station In East Ridge
  • 7/14/2023
2 Arrested For Murder Of Cordell Young On June 30
2 Arrested For Murder Of Cordell Young On June 30
  • 7/14/2023
Opinion
Accountability For Taxpayer Money - And Response
  • 7/10/2023
Hamilton County Schools Lowers Academic Standards Due To COVID - And Response (8)
  • 7/10/2023
With Trump It Was Worse
  • 7/14/2023
Why Don't We Stop The Madness?
  • 7/14/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 7/14/2023
Sports
Wiedmer: Vols’ NCAA Penalty A Lot Of Sound and Fury Signifying Next To Nothing
  • 7/14/2023
Construction Firms To Work With Architects On Planned Lookouts New Stadium
  • 7/14/2023
Randy Smith: All Time All Star Game
Randy Smith: All Time All Star Game
  • 7/14/2023
Lee Lacrosse Wins IWLCA Division II Community Awareness Team Award
  • 7/13/2023
Former Notre Dame Standout Mackenzie Johnson Honored By Young Harris
  • 7/13/2023
Happenings
Local Nonprofit Holds Fish Fry To Provide Underserved Students With Summer Vacation
Local Nonprofit Holds Fish Fry To Provide Underserved Students With Summer Vacation
  • 7/14/2023
Shepherd’s Men To Swim 6 Miles In Honor Of The Fallen Five
Shepherd’s Men To Swim 6 Miles In Honor Of The Fallen Five
  • 7/13/2023
Did You Know? Aerial America/Smithsonian Channel
Did You Know? Aerial America/Smithsonian Channel
  • 7/12/2023
Lake Resort Drive To Be Closed Next Week For Repairs
  • 7/14/2023
Upcoming Road Closings Announced
  • 7/14/2023
Entertainment
Travis Feutz Opens For Zach Bryson July 29 At The Woodshop Listening Room
  • 7/14/2023
Choral Arts Of Chattanooga Has Auditions Aug. 22
  • 7/14/2023
Best of Grizzard - Animal Companion
Best of Grizzard - Animal Companion
  • 7/14/2023
Single Performance Ticket Sale Dales Announced For Broadway At Memorial Auditorium Season
  • 7/13/2023
Ensemble Theatre Explores More New Material
Ensemble Theatre Explores More New Material
  • 7/13/2023
Opinion
Accountability For Taxpayer Money - And Response
  • 7/10/2023
Hamilton County Schools Lowers Academic Standards Due To COVID - And Response (8)
  • 7/10/2023
With Trump It Was Worse
  • 7/14/2023
Dining
Cheddar's Location On Gunbarrel Road Sells For $7,623,621
  • 7/13/2023
I Heart Mac & Cheese Opens 1st Location In Hixson On July 17
I Heart Mac & Cheese Opens 1st Location In Hixson On July 17
  • 7/11/2023
Couple Starts Mystic Lobster Roll Restaurant In East Brainerd After New Jersey Visit
  • 7/6/2023
Business
Amaero International Limited To Locate Flagship Manufacturing And Global Headquarters In Bradley County
  • 7/14/2023
Arcade Beauty Closing Chattanooga Plant With Loss Of 84 Jobs
  • 7/14/2023
TVFCU To Host Career Fair July 20
  • 7/13/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: June 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 7/12/2023
Real Estate Transfers For July 6-12
  • 7/13/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 7/13/2023
Student Scene
Lee Announces YAPD Grant Winners
  • 7/14/2023
Dr. Ahad Nasab Named Interim Dean Of The UTC College Of Engineering And Computer Science
Dr. Ahad Nasab Named Interim Dean Of The UTC College Of Engineering And Computer Science
  • 7/13/2023
New Electric Vehicle Engineering Technology AAS Degree Launches In The Fall
  • 7/13/2023
Living Well
A Night With Nurture The Next Returns July 20
  • 7/13/2023
Special Needs/Care Family Conference Is July 22
  • 7/13/2023
Morning Pointe Foundation Reveals Acts For Seniors Got Talent Show On Aug. 8
Morning Pointe Foundation Reveals Acts For Seniors Got Talent Show On Aug. 8
  • 7/14/2023
Memories
Dickie Matthews Almost Got To Play For Lawrence Welk
  • 7/5/2023
Curtis Coulter: Peaches And POWs In Sale Creek, The Final Chapter
Curtis Coulter: Peaches And POWs In Sale Creek, The Final Chapter
  • 7/7/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Reflections Of WDOD
  • 6/22/2023
Outdoors
Body Of Missing Man Recovered On Cherokee Lake
  • 7/14/2023
4 Children Injured In Tellico Lake Boating Accident; 3 With Serious Injuries
  • 7/13/2023
85 Acres Acquired For Carter State Natural Area Expansion
  • 7/13/2023
Travel
Rising Gulf Temperatures Threaten Coral Reefs
  • 7/13/2023
Calling On President Lincoln: “The Bolts Of War And Machinery”
  • 7/14/2023
125th Anniversary Of Camp Thomas At Chickamauga Battlefield To Be Commemorated On July 22
  • 7/13/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Finding Strength In Our Inadequacy
Bob Tamasy: Finding Strength In Our Inadequacy
  • 7/13/2023
"When The Past Gets In Your Eyes" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 7/10/2023
Sonlife Quartet Headlines Red Back Hymnal Singing Sunday
Sonlife Quartet Headlines Red Back Hymnal Singing Sunday
  • 7/10/2023
Obituaries
David James Edwards
David James Edwards
  • 7/14/2023
Emma Mae Davis
Emma Mae Davis
  • 7/14/2023
Carolyn Davis Cox
Carolyn Davis Cox
  • 7/14/2023
Area Obituaries
Smith, Edsel (Cleveland)
  • 7/13/2023
Williams, Paul R. (Cleveland)
Williams, Paul R. (Cleveland)
  • 7/13/2023
Easter, Alexis DeAndre (Dalton)
Easter, Alexis DeAndre (Dalton)
  • 7/13/2023