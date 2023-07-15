Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALLISON, JESS LOGAN
8169 COUNTY ROAD 14 FLAT ROCK, 35966
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ANDERSON, TERRY LEE
5700 ROPER STREET APT P7 CHATTANOOGA, 374123583
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE
AUTHER, SHERMAN DEWAYNE
1127 PIERCE HILL ROAD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BEASLEY, LITERRIUS DESHAWN
915 S SEMINOLE DRIVE APT.
36 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FIRST DEGREE MURDER
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
BEELER, AMANDA RAE
6902 MOCKINGBIRD LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BISHOP, JESSE AARRON
311 SIMMONS TAWZER RD CHICKAMAUGA, 307072670
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BOWMAN, CHRISTOPHER HOLDEN
432 HICKERY DRIVE TENNESEE, 37323
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BREWSTER, TANESHIA LANESE
2111 E. 5TH ST APT. B CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CARR, BRITTANY NEKIA
1408 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CARTER, PATRICK LAMONT
1710 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARMWITH I
CASTLEBERRY, CRYSTAL ELAINE
5535 CHATTS TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
CHAMBERS, LANDON TYLER
1448 VANCE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
CHILEL, ERVIN EDILZAR
714 S GERMAN TOWN ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
COBB, ANDREA LYNN
452 S RAMSEY ST MANCHESTER, 37355
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CUZZORT, TERRY ADAM
9203 RIVER OAKS RD HARRISON, 37401
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, COREY LAMAROUS
2300 WILSON ST APT 6A CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DOUGLAS, TYRIK CORNEL
1808 NEWTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063035
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
GILBERT, BRIAN JAMES
9729 ROOKWOOD CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HICKS, JOSHUA JESSIE JAMES
135 BRITSVILLE SHORES RD GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, ABRAHAM DENVER
2210 ALLIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063905
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
JONES, JEREMY NMN
909 LITTLE COVE RD PIGEON FORGE, 37683
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LAMB, REBECCA LOIS
3801 TAFT HIGHWAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
LEWIS, TAQUILLA ALIZE
1709 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
LOPEZ VELASQUEZ, MAYCO
2329 DURBAN POINT DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LOVELADY, THOMAS ALAN
315A WEATHERSBEE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MARCEAUX, BASIL JOHN
810 HYATT RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
MARTIN, RAYMOND EVERETT
8 FRANKLIN PL HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MAULDIN, MISTY DAWN
3408 CLEO AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS OF METH
POSS OF DRUG PARA
MCNABB, BAILEY ANDREW
921 W ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MILLSAPS, LARRY WAYNE
13744 LILLARD RD SODDYDAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY OF AUTO
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
MIRANDA, AMBER MARIE
3501 MONTVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MITCHELL, AARON LINNELLE
802 E 29TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PICKETT, DESTYNEE REA
11229 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR (POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY (
THEFT (MISDEMEANOR CITATION )
PIERCE, CHELSEA ELIZABETH
6930 VILLAGE LAKE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RACKLER, DUSTIN LEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)
ROGERS, KARSON DAKOTA
315 NICKAJACK CIRLE JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
ROSSER, KRISTEN SARA
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
SAMAHA, DANIELE ELIAS
9729 ROCKWOOD CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SIMMONS, JEFFREY MARK
31 CLARK STATION RD JASPER, 30175
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS OF DRUG PARA
POSS OF METH
SMITH, BRYAN DIONNE
2710 WOODSIDE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 39130102
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130102
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130102
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130102
SPENCER, ALYSSA MARIE
236 MCCARDIE RD CHICKAMAUGUA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
THOMAS, MARCEL DEWAYNE
2003 BENNETT AVE, APT 103 HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THOMAS, WILLIAM BRADY
1913 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37379
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TILLMAN, JOSHUA BRIAN
512 LAKEFRONT ST ATHENS, 373033888
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WHITE, TERRI LAYLA
185 KNOX STREET GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
WHITENER, STEVE LEBRON
5416 FITCH WAY DR OOLTEWAH, 373634708
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WILLIAMS, CHELSEA ELIZABETH
1461 FREDERICK ST NW CLEVELAND, 373113636
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|ALLISON, JESS LOGAN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/23/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ANDERSON, TERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/15/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Charge(s):
- MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE
|
|AUTHER, SHERMAN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/06/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BEASLEY, LITERRIUS DESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/28/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Charge(s):
- FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
|
|BEELER, AMANDA RAE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/07/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BOWMAN, CHRISTOPHER HOLDEN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/01/1989
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CARR, BRITTANY NEKIA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/09/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CARTER, PATRICK LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/20/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARMWITH I
|
|CHAMBERS, LANDON TYLER
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/25/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|CHILEL, ERVIN EDILZAR
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/14/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|COBB, ANDREA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/09/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CUZZORT, TERRY ADAM
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/24/1978
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVIS, COREY LAMAROUS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/15/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DOUGLAS, TYRIK CORNEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/01/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|GILBERT, BRIAN JAMES
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/20/1971
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HICKS, JOSHUA JESSIE JAMES
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/19/1990
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JONES, JEREMY NMN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/08/1979
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LAMB, REBECCA LOIS
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 09/24/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|LOPEZ VELASQUEZ, MAYCO
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/16/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|LOVELADY, THOMAS ALAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/05/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MARCEAUX, BASIL JOHN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/05/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MARTIN, RAYMOND EVERETT
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 12/30/1957
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MAULDIN, MISTY DAWN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/25/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Charge(s):
- POSS OF METH
- POSS OF DRUG PARA
|
|MCNABB, BAILEY ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/28/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|MILLSAPS, LARRY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 07/14/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|MITCHELL, AARON LINNELLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/28/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RACKLER, DUSTIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/11/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ROGERS, KARSON DAKOTA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/20/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|SIMMONS, JEFFREY MARK
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 06/16/1971
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Charge(s):
- POSS OF DRUG PARA
- POSS OF METH
|
|SMITH, BRYAN DIONNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/24/1997
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 39130102
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130102
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130102
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130102
|
|THOMAS, MARCEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/24/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|THOMAS, WILLIAM BRADY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/18/1977
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WHITE, TERRI LAYLA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/20/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
|
|WILLIAMS, CHELSEA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/10/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|