Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ALLISON, JESS LOGAN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/23/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY ANDERSON, TERRY LEE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/15/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023

Charge(s):

MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE AUTHER, SHERMAN DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 02/06/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BEASLEY, LITERRIUS DESHAWN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/28/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023

Charge(s):

FIRST DEGREE MURDER

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER BEELER, AMANDA RAE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/07/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BOWMAN, CHRISTOPHER HOLDEN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/01/1989

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARR, BRITTANY NEKIA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/09/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CARTER, PATRICK LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 11/20/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARMWITH I CHAMBERS, LANDON TYLER

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/25/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW CHILEL, ERVIN EDILZAR

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/14/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

COBB, ANDREA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/09/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CUZZORT, TERRY ADAM

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 08/24/1978

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, COREY LAMAROUS

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/15/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT DOUGLAS, TYRIK CORNEL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/01/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE GILBERT, BRIAN JAMES

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 12/20/1971

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HICKS, JOSHUA JESSIE JAMES

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/19/1990

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, JEREMY NMN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 02/08/1979

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAMB, REBECCA LOIS

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 09/24/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF LOPEZ VELASQUEZ, MAYCO

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 04/16/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE LOVELADY, THOMAS ALAN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/05/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/14/2023

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA