Mayor Kelly's State Of The City Speech Will Be Aug. 3 At Walker Theatre

Mayor Tim Kelly is inviting all members of the community to join him at the 2023 State of the City event "to continue the conversation about the administration’s strategic vision for a more prosperous and vibrant Chattanooga."

Mayor Kelly "will provide an update on his One Chattanooga plan, the progress that has been made, and the road that lies ahead. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with city and community leaders."

The 2023 State of the City address will take place at 6 p.m.

on Aug. 3 at the newly updated Walker Theatre, located in Memorial Auditorium at 399 McCallie Ave.

A reception will be held immediately following the program in the Walker Theatre lobby.

City We encourage residents, community and business partners, and media representatives to join us for this event and to be a part of shaping the future of Chattanooga.

This event is free and open to the public, but seating will be limited by the Walker Theatre’s capacity. To claim your seat, please RSVP at cha.city/SOTC by July 28.