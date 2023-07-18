National Weather Service Warns Of Possible Severe Weather For Chattanooga

The National Weather Service has issued an update on the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday for the Chattanooga area.
American Red Cross officials noted, "The expected severe weather will come through Tennessee in two rounds. The main concern around this weather forecast is with the second round expected early Wednesday morning.
"With the second set of storms that will move through flooding and flash flooding is the main concern. Some local areas could see up to five inches of rain over the next two days.
"American Red Cross teams in the impacted areas have placed volunteers on stand-by and they are ready to respond at a moment’s notice.
- Round 1: (Currently through 6 p.m.)
- Line of strong to severe thunderstorms expected to move across Tennessee this afternoon/evening.
- Damaging winds are the main threat. Winds could reach 50+ miles per hour at peak.
- Approximately one inch of rain is forecasted.
- Fast moving thunderstorms are possible.
- Round 2: Additional, multiple waves of thunderstorms are expected tonight into Wednesday morning.
- Increased concern about multiple waves of storms tonight into Wednesday morning that will dump heavy rain across Middle Tennessee. Flash flooding is the main concern.
- Flood Watch now in effect from 4 p.m. today through 12 p.m. Wednesday afternoon across northwest and central Middle Tennessee.
- Up to 3 inches of rainfall is expected in most areas of the Flood Watch, with some areas of 5 inches or more possible.