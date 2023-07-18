National Weather Service Warns Of Possible Severe Weather For Chattanooga

The National Weather Service has issued an update on the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday for the Chattanooga area.

American Red Cross officials noted, "The expected severe weather will come through Tennessee in two rounds. The main concern around this weather forecast is with the second round expected early Wednesday morning.

"With the second set of storms that will move through flooding and flash flooding is the main concern. Some local areas could see up to five inches of rain over the next two days.

"American Red Cross teams in the impacted areas have placed volunteers on stand-by and they are ready to respond at a moment’s notice.