Suspicious Vehicle Behind Bank Was Waiting For Taco Bell Order - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

A night shift officer conducting a routine business check located an occupied vehicle parked behind the closed Regions bank, in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway. The occupant was waiting for a Taco Bell order.An officer was called to the Cracker Barrel parking lot regarding a vehicle that had been parked on the lot for over a week. The vehicle was checked to see if it had been stolen and the restaurant was advised of their options regarding the removal of the vehicle from their property.Officers responded to a domestic assault involving a special needs individual who had assaulted a family member in the 10000 block of Tellico Drive.The individual was taken into protective custody and transported to a local hospital for evaluation.A resident in the 5600 block of Landrum Drive called for an officer to answer registration questions involving a scooter.A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a failure to appear warrant.A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a warrant for driving on a suspended license.Collegedale police were requested to assist the sheriff’s office with an individual who was violating a no contact order in the 5000 block of Jackson Road.The Ooltewah Youth Association reported that a former coach had kept nearly $3,000 that belonged to the league.An officer assisted a motorist with a flat tire in the 8700 block of Apison Pike make it to a nearby gas station for repairs.The manager at Arby’s, located in the 9200 block of Lee Highway, rescinded the trespass warning that had been issued to one half of a domestic disorder that had occurred at the restaurant the previous day.Officers assisted a broken down motorist in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway.An officer responded to the 4600 block of University Drive and took an identity theft and fraud report from a resident who stated that their debit card had been cloned and used without their permission.A traffic stop in the 4300 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road resulted in the driver’s arrest for driving on a suspended license and a failure to appear warrant out of Collegedale.Police were dispatched to Rhodes Storage, in the 5100 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road, for two vehicles that had been parked there for an extended period of time. The business was checked and the cars located. One individual was found to be teaching the other how to use an iPhone.A traffic stop in the 9800 block of Apison Pike resulted in an occupant’s arrest for a failure to appear warrant out of Collegedale.An individual was arrested for public intoxication at the Circle K, located in the 9300 block of Lee Highway.A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a petition to revoke bond from an original charge of driving on a suspended license.