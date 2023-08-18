Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chair Dotley.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.

Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)



VI. Ordinances – First Reading:



PLANNING



a. 2023-0098 Tower Construction Company c/o Calvin Ball (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone).

a. 2023-0098 Tower Construction Company c/o Calvin Ball (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone).

An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5217 Slayton Avenue and an unaddressed property in the 5200 block of Slayton Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 08-08-2023)

b. 2023-0075 Tower Construction Company c/o Calvin Ball (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1111 North Hawthorne Street and an unaddressed property in the 1100 block of North Hawthorne Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 07-11-2023, 07-25-2023, 08-08-2023 & 08-15-2023)

c. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, Sections 38-2, 38-36, 38-432, 38-436, and 38-568, relative to Short-Term Vacation Rental Certificates. (Alternate Version #3)

WASTEWATER

d. MR-2023-0089 LaBella Associates (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a sanitary sewer and easement located in the 2200 block of Gunbarrel Road, beginning at 125 feet southeast of MH# S149I757, thence northwest 125 feet to MH# S149I575, thence northeast 50 feet, Tax Map No. 149I-B-001.15, as detailed on the attached maps, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Wastewater and Planning Commission)

VII. Resolutions: 

COUNCIL OFFICE

a. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $17,810.97 from the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to the Chattanooga Zoo for the expansion of the promotion of ethnic diversity in zoos program to provide year long paid employment opportunities and mentorship to Chattanooga Area high school students. (District 1)b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Technology Services to accept an award of $25,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds for the purchase and installation of enhanced street and pedestrian lighting in areas of District 8 where students and residents have identified a need for increased safety and security. (District 8)c. A resolution confirming the appointment of Eric Smith to the Animal Control Board for District 8, with a term beginning on August 23, 2023, and ending on August 22, 2026. (District 8)LIBRARYd. A resolution authorizing the Executive Director of the Chattanooga Public Library to accept $430,500.00 from the State of Tennessee, Office of the Secretary of State, Tennessee State Library and Archives for providing access to and/or circulating library materials in a variety of formats, providing special services to children and young people, to promote general education support services, and targeting materials to persons having difficulty using a library and to the underserved.OFFICE OF COMMUNITY HEALTHe. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Subrecipient Agreement with the University of Tennessee Chattanooga Master of Public Health Program to support the goals of the City of Chattanooga’s Care Coalition to address health disparities in Chattanooga through work in health literacy, health data, and continued COVID-19 response, for an amount not to exceed $103,994.00.PARKS & OUTDOORSf. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30906, authorizing the Department of Parks & Outdoors to enter into an Amended Agreement for the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza and water feature maintenance with the Tennessee Aquarium, a non-profit agency, for an increase of $80,625.00, for an annual total amount of $403,125.00.g. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to apply for, and if awarded, accept a Tennessee Tourism Enhancement Round 6 Grant, for the purchase and installation of lighting for ten (10) tennis courts at Champions Club Tennis Complex, in the amount of $100,000.00, with a City match in the amount of $100,000.00.PUBLIC WORKSh. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. D-22-006-201, to Wilder Contracting, LLC, of Harrison, TN, for the Family Justice Center Alterations, in the amount of $87,790.00, with a contingency in the amount of $7,210.00, for a total amount of $95,000.00. (District 6)i. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. C-21-002-203, to Pillar Construction Group, LLC, of Chattanooga, TN, CWS Tool Room Bathroom Improvements, in the amount of $66,955.00, with a contingency in the amount of $6,695.00, for a total amount of $73,650.00. (District 8)VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XI. Adjournment.TUESDAY, AUGUST 29, 2023 CITY COUNCIL PROPOSED AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chair Dotley.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Henderson).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Proposed Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading:

PLANNING



a. 2023-0098 Tower Construction Company c/o Calvin Ball (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5217 Slayton Avenue and an unaddressed property in the 5200 block of Slayton Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 08-08-2023)

b. 2023-0075 Tower Construction Company c/o Calvin Ball (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1111 North Hawthorne Street and an unaddressed property in the 1100 block of North Hawthorne Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 07-11-2023, 07-25-2023, 08-08-2023 & 08-15-2023)

c. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, Sections 38-2, 38-36, 38-432, 38-436, and 38-568, relative to Short-Term Vacation Rental Certificates. (Alternate Version #3) (Deferred from 08-08-2023)



WASTEWATER



d. MR-2023-0089 LaBella Associates (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a sanitary sewer and easement located in the 2200 block of Gunbarrel Road, beginning at 125 feet southeast of MH# S149I757, thence northwest 125 feet to MH# S149I575, thence northeast 50 feet, Tax Map No. 149I-B-001.15, as detailed on the attached maps, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Wastewater and Planning Commission)



6. Ordinances - First Reading:



PUBLIC WORKS



Transportation



a. MR-2023-0070 Berry Engineers, LLC c/o Jake Simco (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened public right-of-way located in the 3400 block of Ohls Avenue, as detailed on the attached maps. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Public Works and Planning Commission)



b. MR-2023-071 Berry Engineers, LLC c/o Jake Simco (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened right-of-way located in the 400 block of West 35th Street, as detailed on the attached maps. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Public Works and Planning Commission)



c. MR-2022-0257 Bean Bowl, LLC c/o Tiffany Farley (Abandonment). An ordinance relocating a twenty (20’) foot wide Riverwalk pedestrian easement located in the 1200 block of Judd Road, as detailed on the attached maps, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Public Works and Planning Commission)



7. Resolutions:

COUNCIL OFFICE



a. A resolution confirming the appointment of Anne Fricker to the Animal Control Board for District 6, with a term beginning on August 30, 2023, and ending on August 29, 2026. (District 6)



ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT



b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic Development to enter into an agreement with the Chattanooga Housing Authority (CHA) to rapidly house formerly homeless individuals, for an amount not to exceed $100,000.00.



HUMAN RESOURCES



c. A resolution authorizing revisions to the Employee Information Guide (EIG) to be effective upon approval, revisions include: Policy 1 – Purpose and Objective; Policy 2 – General Policies; Policy 4 – Personnel-Human Resources Records; Policy 6 – Outside Employment; Policy 8 – Separation of Employment; and Policy 10 – Classification, and authorizing formatting and Table of Contents updates.



PARKS & OUTDOORS



d. A resolution authorizing the waiver of park rental fees for Chattanooga Presents in support of Three Sisters Bluegrass Festival held on the Chattanooga Green and Ross’s Landing for the dates of October 5, 6, and 7, 2023, which includes $4,000.00 in deposits and $4,500.00 in rental fees, for the total amount of $8,500.00. (District 7)



e. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to apply for, and if awarded, accept a grant award from the Benwood Foundation for the National Park City Initiative, in the amount of $25,000.00 and the Miller Park Improvements Project, in the amount of $100,000.00, for a total amount of $125,000.00. (District 7)



PUBLIC WORKS



f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to enter into a Joint Funding Agreement with the U.S. Geological Survey to operate seven (7) continuous real-time stream gages located on North Chickamauga Creek, South Chickamauga Creek, Chattanooga Creek, Mountain Creek, Wolftever Creek, Lookout Creek, and Friars Branch for emergency preparedness and flood response activities for the period of April 1, 2023, through March 31, 2024, in the amount of $94,650.00.



8. Purchases.



9. Committee Reports.



10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.



11. Adjournment.