Latest Headlines

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

  • Friday, August 18, 2023

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chair Dotley.

II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod).

III. Special Presentation.

IV. Minute Approval.
Order of Business for City Council

V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)

VI. Ordinances – First Reading:

PLANNING

a. 2023-0098 Tower Construction Company c/o Calvin Ball (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone).

An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5217 Slayton Avenue and an unaddressed property in the 5200 block of Slayton Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 08-08-2023)
2023-0098 Tower Construction Company c/o Calvin Ball (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5217 Slayton Avenue and an unaddressed property in the 5200 block of Slayton Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)
                   
b. 2023-0075 Tower Construction Company c/o Calvin Ball (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1111 North Hawthorne Street and an unaddressed property in the 1100 block of North Hawthorne Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 07-11-2023, 07-25-2023, 08-08-2023 & 08-15-2023)
2023-0075 Tower Construction Company c/o Calvin Ball (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1111 North Hawthorne Street and an unaddressed property in the 1100 block of North Hawthorne Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)

c. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, Sections 38-2, 38-36, 38-432, 38-436, and 38-568, relative to Short-Term Vacation Rental Certificates. (Alternate Version #3)

WASTEWATER

d. MR-2023-0089 LaBella Associates (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a sanitary sewer and easement located in the 2200 block of Gunbarrel Road, beginning at 125 feet southeast of MH# S149I757, thence northwest 125 feet to MH# S149I575, thence northeast 50 feet, Tax Map No. 149I-B-001.15, as detailed on the attached maps, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Wastewater and Planning Commission)

VII. Resolutions: COUNCIL OFFICE

a. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $17,810.97 from the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to the Chattanooga Zoo for the expansion of the promotion of ethnic diversity in zoos program to provide year long paid employment opportunities and mentorship to Chattanooga Area high school students. (District 1)
                               
b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Technology Services to accept an award of $25,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds for the purchase and installation of enhanced street and pedestrian lighting in areas of District 8 where students and residents have identified a need for increased safety and security. (District 8)

c. A resolution confirming the appointment of Eric Smith to the Animal Control Board for District 8, with a term beginning on August 23, 2023, and ending on August 22, 2026. (District 8)

LIBRARY

d. A resolution authorizing the Executive Director of the Chattanooga Public Library to accept $430,500.00 from the State of Tennessee, Office of the Secretary of State, Tennessee State Library and Archives for providing access to and/or circulating library materials in a variety of formats, providing special services to children and young people, to promote general education support services, and targeting materials to persons having difficulty using a library and to the underserved.

OFFICE OF COMMUNITY HEALTH

e. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Subrecipient Agreement with the University of Tennessee Chattanooga Master of Public Health Program to support the goals of the City of Chattanooga’s Care Coalition to address health disparities in Chattanooga through work in health literacy, health data, and continued COVID-19 response, for an amount not to exceed $103,994.00.

PARKS & OUTDOORS

f. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30906, authorizing the Department of Parks & Outdoors to enter into an Amended Agreement for the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza and water feature maintenance with the Tennessee Aquarium, a non-profit agency, for an increase of $80,625.00, for an annual total amount of $403,125.00.

g. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to apply for, and if awarded, accept a Tennessee Tourism Enhancement Round 6 Grant, for the purchase and installation of lighting for ten (10) tennis courts at Champions Club Tennis Complex, in the amount of $100,000.00, with a City match in the amount of $100,000.00.
                              
PUBLIC WORKS

h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. D-22-006-201, to Wilder Contracting, LLC, of Harrison, TN, for the Family Justice Center Alterations, in the amount of $87,790.00, with a contingency in the amount of $7,210.00, for a total amount of $95,000.00. (District 6)
i. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. C-21-002-203, to Pillar Construction Group, LLC, of Chattanooga, TN, CWS Tool Room Bathroom Improvements, in the amount of $66,955.00, with a contingency in the amount of $6,695.00, for a total amount of $73,650.00. (District 8)

VIII. Purchases.

IX. Committee Reports.

X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

XI. Adjournment.
          
TUESDAY, AUGUST 29, 2023 CITY COUNCIL PROPOSED AGENDA 6:00 PM

1. Call to Order by Chair Dotley.

2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Henderson).

3. Special Presentation.

4. Minute Approval.
Proposed Order of Business for City Council

5. Ordinances - Final Reading:

PLANNING

a. 2023-0098 Tower Construction Company c/o Calvin Ball (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5217 Slayton Avenue and an unaddressed property in the 5200 block of Slayton Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 08-08-2023)
2023-0098 Tower Construction Company c/o Calvin Ball (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5217 Slayton Avenue and an unaddressed property in the 5200 block of Slayton Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)

b. 2023-0075 Tower Construction Company c/o Calvin Ball (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1111 North Hawthorne Street and an unaddressed property in the 1100 block of North Hawthorne Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 07-11-2023, 07-25-2023, 08-08-2023 & 08-15-2023)
2023-0075 Tower Construction Company c/o Calvin Ball (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1111 North Hawthorne Street and an unaddressed property in the 1100 block of North Hawthorne Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)

c. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, Sections 38-2, 38-36, 38-432, 38-436, and 38-568, relative to Short-Term Vacation Rental Certificates. (Alternate Version #3) (Deferred from 08-08-2023)

WASTEWATER

d. MR-2023-0089 LaBella Associates (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a sanitary sewer and easement located in the 2200 block of Gunbarrel Road, beginning at 125 feet southeast of MH# S149I757, thence northwest 125 feet to MH# S149I575, thence northeast 50 feet, Tax Map No. 149I-B-001.15, as detailed on the attached maps, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Wastewater and Planning Commission)

6. Ordinances - First Reading:

PUBLIC WORKS

Transportation

a. MR-2023-0070 Berry Engineers, LLC c/o Jake Simco (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened public right-of-way located in the 3400 block of Ohls Avenue, as detailed on the attached maps. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Public Works and Planning Commission)

b. MR-2023-071 Berry Engineers, LLC c/o Jake Simco (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened right-of-way located in the 400 block of West 35th Street, as detailed on the attached maps. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Public Works and Planning Commission)

c. MR-2022-0257 Bean Bowl, LLC c/o Tiffany Farley (Abandonment). An ordinance relocating a twenty (20’) foot wide Riverwalk pedestrian easement located in the 1200 block of Judd Road, as detailed on the attached maps, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Public Works and Planning Commission)
                                
7. Resolutions:

COUNCIL OFFICE

a. A resolution confirming the appointment of Anne Fricker to the Animal Control Board for District 6, with a term beginning on August 30, 2023, and ending on August 29, 2026. (District 6)

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic Development to enter into an agreement with the Chattanooga Housing Authority (CHA) to rapidly house formerly homeless individuals, for an amount not to exceed $100,000.00.

HUMAN RESOURCES

c. A resolution authorizing revisions to the Employee Information Guide (EIG) to be effective upon approval, revisions include: Policy 1 – Purpose and Objective; Policy 2 – General Policies; Policy 4 – Personnel-Human Resources Records; Policy 6 – Outside Employment; Policy 8 – Separation of Employment; and Policy 10 – Classification, and authorizing formatting and Table of Contents updates.

PARKS & OUTDOORS

d. A resolution authorizing the waiver of park rental fees for Chattanooga Presents in support of Three Sisters Bluegrass Festival held on the Chattanooga Green and Ross’s Landing for the dates of October 5, 6, and 7, 2023, which includes $4,000.00 in deposits and $4,500.00 in rental fees, for the total amount of $8,500.00. (District 7)

e. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to apply for, and if awarded, accept a grant award from the Benwood Foundation for the National Park City Initiative, in the amount of $25,000.00 and the Miller Park Improvements Project, in the amount of $100,000.00, for a total amount of $125,000.00. (District 7)
                         
PUBLIC WORKS

f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to enter into a Joint Funding Agreement with the U.S. Geological Survey to operate seven (7) continuous real-time stream gages located on North Chickamauga Creek, South Chickamauga Creek, Chattanooga Creek, Mountain Creek, Wolftever Creek, Lookout Creek, and Friars Branch for emergency preparedness and flood response activities for the period of April 1, 2023, through March 31, 2024, in the amount of $94,650.00.

8. Purchases.

9. Committee Reports.

10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

11. Adjournment.

Latest Headlines
Football Results From Across Tennessee
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/18/2023
Second Half Surge Sends McCallie Over Chattanooga Christian 53-13
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/18/2023
PHOTOS: Hixson Football Hosts East Hamilton
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/18/2023
Rabun Gap Uses Big 2nd Half To Knock Off Baylor, 35-24
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/18/2023
Lookouts, CFC Welcome UTC Students With On Campus Event Tuesday
  • Sports
  • 8/18/2023
Red Bank Coasts Past Rebuilding Tyner, 44-6
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/18/2023
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/19/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDRE, GERALD COMFORT INN ROOM 201 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 40 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD ASSAULT VIOLATION ... more

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 8/18/2023

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chair Dotley. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod). III. Special Presentation. ... more

Bradley County Police Seek Information In Road Rage Incident On I-75 On Thursday
  • 8/18/2023

A road rage incident involving a weapon occurred on Interstate 75, in Bradley County on Thursday, around 11:45 a.m. It was reported to deputies that tensions between two or more drivers began ... more

Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 8/18/2023
Woman, 38, Injured After Shots Are Fired Into East Brainerd Residence
  • 8/18/2023
Westbound Bar Gets 3-Day Suspension After Intoxicated Couple Cause Havoc
  • 8/18/2023
Pellet Gun Is Surrendered To Police - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 8/18/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Loses $7,000 In Cash App Scam By Facebook Hacker; Woman's Purse Stolen From Car While She Dines With Husband In Olive Garden
  • 8/18/2023
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: Sgt. Santiago J. Erevia
  • 8/18/2023
Yes, Combine Brainerd High And Dalewood Middle School
  • 8/18/2023
McCallie Stadium Lacks Handicap Access - And Response
  • 8/18/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 8/18/2023
Fantasies And Pipe Dreams - And Response
  • 8/17/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Heupel Seeing A Lot Of Positives From This Vol Squad
Dan Fleser: Heupel Seeing A Lot Of Positives From This Vol Squad
  • 8/18/2023
UTC Soccer Drops 3-1 Match At Vanderbilt
  • 8/18/2023
Lee Women's Soccer: "Unforgettable" Trip to England
Lee Women's Soccer: "Unforgettable" Trip to England
  • 8/18/2023
Lookouts, CFC Welcome UTC Students With On Campus Event Tuesday
  • 8/18/2023
UTC Women's Golf Releases 2023-24 Schedule
  • 8/18/2023
Happenings
Chattanooga's 5th Bacon & Barrel Returns Sept. 21
  • 8/17/2023
Rock The Riverfront To Return In 2024 Featuring Loop By Ekumen
Rock The Riverfront To Return In 2024 Featuring Loop By Ekumen
  • 8/17/2023
Jerry Summers: Howard Baker’s Granny Sheriff
Jerry Summers: Howard Baker’s Granny Sheriff
  • 8/17/2023
Upcoming Road Closings Announced
  • 8/18/2023
Public Reading Of The United States Constitution To Be Held Sept. 15
  • 8/18/2023
Entertainment
Lee School Of Music To Present Faculty Recital With Holritz, Vest
Lee School Of Music To Present Faculty Recital With Holritz, Vest
  • 8/18/2023
Hollywood Hillbilly Jamboree Country Caravan Is Oct. 14 In Ringgold
Hollywood Hillbilly Jamboree Country Caravan Is Oct. 14 In Ringgold
  • 8/18/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/16/2023
Carpetbagger’s Comedy Night Set For Friday At Granfalloon
Carpetbagger’s Comedy Night Set For Friday At Granfalloon
  • 8/16/2023
Jed Mescon Named Program Director, Morning Host For Talk Radio 102.3 FM And 1150 AM/WGOW
Jed Mescon Named Program Director, Morning Host For Talk Radio 102.3 FM And 1150 AM/WGOW
  • 8/16/2023
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: Sgt. Santiago J. Erevia
  • 8/18/2023
Yes, Combine Brainerd High And Dalewood Middle School
  • 8/18/2023
McCallie Stadium Lacks Handicap Access - And Response
  • 8/18/2023
Dining
Escape Night Club Runs Into Zoning Issue
  • 8/18/2023
Agave Azul Mexican Bar & Grill Opens At Former Site Of Las Margaritas
  • 8/18/2023
Elsie’s Daughter To Open At The Hotel Chalet At The Choo Choo
Elsie’s Daughter To Open At The Hotel Chalet At The Choo Choo
  • 8/14/2023
Business
Tennessee's Unemployment Rate Sets New Record Low In July
  • 8/17/2023
Market Street Partners And Smith + Howard Join Forces
  • 8/17/2023
Georgia’s Unemployment Rate Holds Firm, Remains Below National Average
  • 8/17/2023
Real Estate
Soddy Daisy/Sale Creek Growth Meeting Set Monday
  • 8/18/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Aug. 10-16
  • 8/17/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 8/17/2023
Student Scene
Sale Creek Field To Honor Ron Cox
  • 8/18/2023
Chattanooga State Awarded Grant For Those With Intellectual And Developmental Disabilities
  • 8/18/2023
UT Hospitality Students To Put On Wedding For Couple Of Ardent Vol Fans
UT Hospitality Students To Put On Wedding For Couple Of Ardent Vol Fans
  • 8/18/2023
Living Well
Public Invited To Neighborhood Environmental College, Beginning Thursday
  • 8/18/2023
Governor Lee Appoints Chattanooga Advocate To Council On Developmental Disabilities
Governor Lee Appoints Chattanooga Advocate To Council On Developmental Disabilities
  • 8/18/2023
Erlanger Names Adam Campbell As Chief Quality And Patient Safety Officer
Erlanger Names Adam Campbell As Chief Quality And Patient Safety Officer
  • 8/18/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg's Interview Of Abe Zarzour On The Iconic Zarzour's Restaurant
  • 8/17/2023
John Shearer: Seeing ‘Graffiti’ On Marker At Chickamauga Park Program On Camp Thomas
  • 7/24/2023
John Shearer: Corntassel Miniature Village In Hixson In Need Of Preservation
  • 7/23/2023
Outdoors
Southeastern Cave Conservancy Seeking To Buy Long Closed Sinkhole Cave In Marion County
Southeastern Cave Conservancy Seeking To Buy Long Closed Sinkhole Cave In Marion County
  • 8/18/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: It’s Happening Again, All Over Again
White Oak Mountain Ranger: It’s Happening Again, All Over Again
  • 8/18/2023
Deadline Nears To Purchase Conservation Raffle Tickets
  • 8/15/2023
Travel
DC Comics’ Blue Beetle Soars Into IMAX With Special Spanish Language Screening
DC Comics’ Blue Beetle Soars Into IMAX With Special Spanish Language Screening
  • 8/16/2023
Global Industry Leader Paul Ouimet Is Keynote Speaker At 2023 Tourism Summit Sept. 26
Global Industry Leader Paul Ouimet Is Keynote Speaker At 2023 Tourism Summit Sept. 26
  • 8/15/2023
Gobblins & Giggles, Gaylord Opryland's Annual Fall Event, Returns With Brand-New Experiences
  • 8/15/2023
Church
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates Pastor's 7th Anniversary Aug. 27
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates Pastor's 7th Anniversary Aug. 27
  • 8/18/2023
Attorney Amanda Jelks To Speak At SCWN Aug. 24 Marketplace Luncheon
  • 8/18/2023
Bob Tamasy: Wisdom And Folly, Both Clamoring For Attention
Bob Tamasy: Wisdom And Folly, Both Clamoring For Attention
  • 8/17/2023
Obituaries
Martin Tyler Klinner
Martin Tyler Klinner
  • 8/18/2023
Mary Jeanette Jennings
Mary Jeanette Jennings
  • 8/18/2023
Jack James Price
Jack James Price
  • 8/18/2023
Area Obituaries
McCulloch, Willard (LaFayette)
  • 8/18/2023
Jenkins, Barbara Jean (Cleveland)
Jenkins, Barbara Jean (Cleveland)
  • 8/18/2023
Hughes, Margaret Bearden (Dalton)
Hughes, Margaret Bearden (Dalton)
  • 8/17/2023