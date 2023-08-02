Highlander Pulls Resolution On Rezoning Pause For Hunter Road; Task Force To Be Formed

County Commissioner Steve Highlander has pulled a resolution calling for a pause of up to 18 months on rezonings along Hunter Road.

At the same time, County Mayor Weston Wamp said a working group will be formed focusing on areas of the county "where the growth has far outpaced the infrastructure."

County Mayor Wamp said, "There is no question that you raised a reasonable concern about traffic on roads like Hunter Road and Snow Hill Road that were never designed for the traffic they are getting today.

"They were designed more for wagons."

He said the county already has Ragan Smith Engineering under contract on another project and could use the firm for this topic as well.

Commissioner Highlander earlier said Hunter Road is a narrow, dangerous road with numerous wrecks and heavy traffic congestion.

"It takes me an hour and a half to go about seven miles taking my two grandsons to school," he said

The resolution had said: A Resolution imposing a temporary pause in the granting of rezoning requests for a period not to exceed 18 months in the unincorporated area of Hamilton County, Tennessee, for parcels fronting and/or having access to Hunter Road (from State Highway 58 to Mountain View Road), in order to allow a comprehensive study to be conducted by the Regional Planning Agency as to the needed and recommended zoning and infrastracture requirements for services therein."