Man Dies In Single Vehicle Crash In North Bradley County Wednesday Morning

  • Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Harold R. Melton, 45, of Calhoun, died from injuries sustained when his car crashed Wednesday morning.

Personnel with the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, Bradley County EMS, and Bradley County Fire & Rescue responded to the 400 block of Upper River Road in reference to a single vehicle crash at 8:52 a.m. Wednesday.
 
First responders located Mr. Melton inside of the crashed vehicle.  He was pronounced deceased at the scene.  There were no other occupants.
 
A preliminary investigation revealed Mr.
Melton lost control of his 1999 red Camaro while negotiating a curve, then struck a tree.
 
The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit is leading the investigation, while the Tennessee Highway Patrol is providing assistance.
