Person Upset Over 20-Cent Charge For Ice - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

Police were called to the Circle K gas station, in the 5000 block of Little Debbie Parkway, after a customer became upset about being charged an extra 20 cents for a drink when they only bought ice. The store refunded the 20 cents.

Police received reports of a truck dropping trash near Camp Road and University Drive. The area was checked but nothing was found.

An individual was found sleeping outside a business in the Crossroads Plaza when the workers came in to open the business for the day. The individual was told to move along and left without incident.

An officer responded to the Robinson Corners Shopping Center for an open door at one of the businesses. The business was checked and the door was found to have been left open by a painting crew who had permission to be on the property.

An officer responded to the 10600 block of Pine Hill Road after a cable line fell and blocked half the road. The officer was able to move the wires to the side of the road until they could be repaired by the cable company.

A social worker for Ooltewah High School called in to make a police report for a delayed child abuse that had been reported by a juvenile in the city’s West District. The social worker had already notified the Department of Children Services.

An unknown 911 call came in from the 9600 block of Rookwood Circle. The area was checked but no emergencies were found.

The Department of Children Services made a delayed report of an unfounded child abuse complaint in the city’s West District.

While eating lunch at Chick Fil A officers noticed a customer at another table who appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant. Contact was made with the individual who was found to have multiple felony drug warrants out of Hamilton County. After being taken into custody the individual was also found to be in possession of methamphetamines, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Police were called to the Imagination Station playground after receiving reports of an elderly individual approaching children and asking them if they "wanted a surprise." After speaking with the individual it was found that they had a bag of toys that they were giving to the children.

Police and fire department personnel responded to the campus of Southern Adventist University for a fire alarm. Everything checked out okay.

An individual came to city hall to report that they had been the victim of a scam over the past year.

An unknown 911 call came in from the Hills Parc apartment complex. The area was checked but no emergencies were found.

The management for Grindstone Estates trailer park requested police to keep the peace while they delivered eviction paperwork to a tenant in the 5800 block of Berdene Circle.

A traffic stop in the 9200 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a suspended license and possession of illegal narcotics.

A traffic stop in the 5900 block of Elementary Way resulted in the driver’s arrest for 2nd offense DUI, driving on a license revoked for DUI, having an open container of alcohol, possession of methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia.

A traffic stop on the I-75 exit 11 on-ramp for a light law violation observed inside the Collegedale city limits lead to the driver’s arrest for possession of illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia, after K9 Krino alerted officers to the presence of drugs inside the vehicle. A passenger was also arrested for being in possession of illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia, as well as a failure appear warrant out of Whitfield County, Georgia.

Police arrested an individual in the Circle K parking lot, in the 5000 block of Little Debbie Parkway, for domestic assault after first being called there for a person bleeding.

Officers responded to the Hawthorne at the Crest apartment complex for a verbal disorder between siblings. A misdemeanor theft was reported to have also occurred but prosecution was declined.