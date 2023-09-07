Latest Headlines

Person Upset Over 20-Cent Charge For Ice - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Thursday, September 7, 2023

Police were called to the Circle K gas station, in the 5000 block of Little Debbie Parkway, after a customer became upset about being charged an extra 20 cents for a drink when they only bought ice. The store refunded the 20 cents.

Police received reports of a truck dropping trash near Camp Road and University Drive. The area was checked but nothing was found.

An individual was found sleeping outside a business in the Crossroads Plaza when the workers came in to open the business for the day. The individual was told to move along and left without incident.

An officer responded to the Robinson Corners Shopping Center for an open door at one of the businesses. The business was checked and the door was found to have been left open by a painting crew who had permission to be on the property.

An officer responded to the 10600 block of Pine Hill Road after a cable line fell and blocked half the road. The officer was able to move the wires to the side of the road until they could be repaired by the cable company.

A social worker for Ooltewah High School called in to make a police report for a delayed child abuse that had been reported by a juvenile in the city’s West District. The social worker had already notified the Department of Children Services.

An unknown 911 call came in from the 9600 block of Rookwood Circle. The area was checked but no emergencies were found.

The Department of Children Services made a delayed report of an unfounded child abuse complaint in the city’s West District.

While eating lunch at Chick Fil A officers noticed a customer at another table who appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant. Contact was made with the individual who was found to have multiple felony drug warrants out of Hamilton County. After being taken into custody the individual was also found to be in possession of methamphetamines, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Police were called to the Imagination Station playground after receiving reports of an elderly individual approaching children and asking them if they "wanted a surprise." After speaking with the individual it was found that they had a bag of toys that they were giving to the children.

Police and fire department personnel responded to the campus of Southern Adventist University for a fire alarm. Everything checked out okay.

An individual came to city hall to report that they had been the victim of a scam over the past year.

An unknown 911 call came in from the Hills Parc apartment complex. The area was checked but no emergencies were found.

The management for Grindstone Estates trailer park requested police to keep the peace while they delivered eviction paperwork to a tenant in the 5800 block of Berdene Circle.

A traffic stop in the 9200 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a suspended license and possession of illegal narcotics.

A traffic stop in the 5900 block of Elementary Way resulted in the driver’s arrest for 2nd offense DUI, driving on a license revoked for DUI, having an open container of alcohol, possession of methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia.

A traffic stop on the I-75 exit 11 on-ramp for a light law violation observed inside the Collegedale city limits lead to the driver’s arrest for possession of illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia, after K9 Krino alerted officers to the presence of drugs inside the vehicle. A passenger was also arrested for being in possession of illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia, as well as a failure appear warrant out of Whitfield County, Georgia.

Police arrested an individual in the Circle K parking lot, in the 5000 block of Little Debbie Parkway, for domestic assault after first being called there for a person bleeding.

Officers responded to the Hawthorne at the Crest apartment complex for a verbal disorder between siblings. A misdemeanor theft was reported to have also occurred but prosecution was declined.

Latest Headlines
Person Upset Over 20-Cent Charge For Ice - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 9/7/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Wants Intoxicated Man Trespassed From Her Home; Car Damaged When Trailer Hitch Ball Falls Off Truck On Highway
  • Breaking News
  • 9/7/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 9/7/2023
Lee Volleyball Wins 3-0 At Home Against Tuskegee University
  • Sports
  • 9/6/2023
Lee Men Earn 3-0 Shutout Win At North Greenville
  • Sports
  • 9/6/2023
UTC Soccer Travels To MTSU On Thursday
  • Sports
  • 9/6/2023
Breaking News
Person Upset Over 20-Cent Charge For Ice - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 9/7/2023

Police were called to the Circle K gas station, in the 5000 block of Little Debbie Parkway, after a customer became upset about being charged an extra 20 cents for a drink when they only bought ... more

Police Blotter: Woman Wants Intoxicated Man Trespassed From Her Home; Car Damaged When Trailer Hitch Ball Falls Off Truck On Highway
  • 9/7/2023

A woman on Wheeler Avenue told police she and a man had gotten into a verbal disorder. The woman said the man had arrived at her home and she was able to tell that he was intoxicated. The woman ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/7/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABERCROMBIE, JASON CHARLES 601 FRAWLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff 2ND DRIVING ... more

Breaking News
Teen Killed In Confrontation With Police Identified As David Mendez Lopez
  • 9/6/2023
Fleeing Shoplifter Haleigh Gentry-McCord Causes 6-Vehicle Wreck On I-75
  • 9/6/2023
Man Dies In Single Vehicle Crash In North Bradley County Wednesday Morning
  • 9/6/2023
Chattanooga Man Charged In Death Of 11-Month-Old Daughter
Chattanooga Man Charged In Death Of 11-Month-Old Daughter
  • 9/6/2023
False Report Called In Saying There Was Active Shooter At Soddy Daisy High; Juvenile Is Arrested
  • 9/6/2023
Opinion
John Andrus Was My Hero Of The Faith
John Andrus Was My Hero Of The Faith
  • 9/6/2023
Senator Blackburn: Another Year Of Growth And Challenges In The Volunteer State
Senator Blackburn: Another Year Of Growth And Challenges In The Volunteer State
  • 9/6/2023
Condolences To The Lopez Family
  • 9/6/2023
John Wolfe Was A Voice For The Voice-Less
John Wolfe Was A Voice For The Voice-Less
  • 9/6/2023
Keep The Public In Public Education
  • 9/5/2023
Sports
Vols Host Austin Peay In Home Opener Saturday
  • 9/6/2023
Mocs Football Prepare To Host Kennesaw State Saturday
  • 9/6/2023
UTC Volleyball Wins Again; Downs Austin Peay 3-1
  • 9/6/2023
Lee Volleyball Wins 3-0 At Home Against Tuskegee University
  • 9/6/2023
Lee Men Earn 3-0 Shutout Win At North Greenville
  • 9/6/2023
Happenings
Eastdale Community Fall Festival Is Saturday
Eastdale Community Fall Festival Is Saturday
  • 9/6/2023
AVA Announces 2 New Exhibits Opening Sept. 15
AVA Announces 2 New Exhibits Opening Sept. 15
  • 9/6/2023
Jerry Summers: Smelly Signal Sewers?
  • 9/7/2023
Lane Funeral Home On Ashland Terrace Displays Flag For Each Life Lost At 9/11
Lane Funeral Home On Ashland Terrace Displays Flag For Each Life Lost At 9/11
  • 9/6/2023
Upcoming Road Closings Announced
  • 9/6/2023
Entertainment
Fly into Chattanooga Theatre Centre’s 100th Season With Peter Pan, The Musical
Fly into Chattanooga Theatre Centre’s 100th Season With Peter Pan, The Musical
  • 9/6/2023
WAPO Radio – The Forgotten Station
WAPO Radio – The Forgotten Station
  • 9/5/2023
The Arcadian Wild Comes To Songbirds Sept. 29
  • 9/6/2023
Archie Willingham: The Night I Got To Chat With Jimmy Buffett
Archie Willingham: The Night I Got To Chat With Jimmy Buffett
  • 9/5/2023
PHOTOS: WAPO Radio
  • 9/5/2023
Opinion
John Andrus Was My Hero Of The Faith
John Andrus Was My Hero Of The Faith
  • 9/6/2023
Senator Blackburn: Another Year Of Growth And Challenges In The Volunteer State
Senator Blackburn: Another Year Of Growth And Challenges In The Volunteer State
  • 9/6/2023
Condolences To The Lopez Family
  • 9/6/2023
Dining
Five Star Food Service Expands Territory With Acquisition Of Southern Vending
  • 9/4/2023
It Won't Be The Same At Countryside Cafe Without Ponder
It Won't Be The Same At Countryside Cafe Without Ponder
  • 8/26/2023
Sabor Modern Latino & Sushi Restaurant Opens In Red Bank
Sabor Modern Latino & Sushi Restaurant Opens In Red Bank
  • 8/23/2023
Business
The Hotel Chalet At The Choo Choo Now Accepting Reservations For Stays Beginning Oct. 31
The Hotel Chalet At The Choo Choo Now Accepting Reservations For Stays Beginning Oct. 31
  • 9/6/2023
Burlington Leaving Northgate Mall; Moving To Highway 153 Near Target
  • 9/6/2023
The Chattery's Inaugural Night Market Shines Spotlight On Local Vendors And Community
The Chattery's Inaugural Night Market Shines Spotlight On Local Vendors And Community
  • 9/6/2023
Real Estate
City Announces New Round Of Affordable Housing Resource Fairs
  • 9/6/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Sept. 1-7
  • 9/7/2023
Community Planning Meeting For Unincorporate Signal Mtn. & Middle Valley Residents Set For Sept. 7
  • 9/6/2023
Student Scene
Bryan College Announces ABET Accreditation
  • 9/5/2023
Lee Art Faculty Host Exhibition
Lee Art Faculty Host Exhibition
  • 9/4/2023
Campbell And Patterson Named 2023-24 Tucker Scholars In Nursing
Campbell And Patterson Named 2023-24 Tucker Scholars In Nursing
  • 9/4/2023
Living Well
Morning Pointe Foundation, Dalton State College Announce Clinical And Social Work Scholarship Partnership
Morning Pointe Foundation, Dalton State College Announce Clinical And Social Work Scholarship Partnership
  • 9/6/2023
Amith Reddy, MD, Joins CHI Memorial Vascular Surgery Specialists
Amith Reddy, MD, Joins CHI Memorial Vascular Surgery Specialists
  • 9/6/2023
Signal Centers Makes New Hires As It Grows To Meet Community Needs
  • 9/6/2023
Memories
Curtis Coulter: How Did Sale Creek And Coulterville Get Their Names?
  • 9/5/2023
18th Annual Moccasin Bend Lecture Series Lineup Announced
  • 9/2/2023
Local Family Celebrates 65 Years Together
  • 9/2/2023
Outdoors
Richard J. Bowers, Jr. Named Executive Director Of green|spaces
Richard J. Bowers, Jr. Named Executive Director Of green|spaces
  • 9/5/2023
Tennessee RiverLine Will Showcase Conceptual Ideas For Riverfront Improvement Projects In 7 Communities
  • 9/5/2023
Comment Period Open For Fishing Regulation Proposals
  • 8/31/2023
Travel
Stop Making Sense And Barbie Coming To The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater
Stop Making Sense And Barbie Coming To The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater
  • 9/6/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 37: Thanksgiving
  • 9/5/2023
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
  • 8/23/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Discovering God In Times Of Testing
Bob Tamasy: Discovering God In Times Of Testing
  • 9/7/2023
SCWN To Televise Annual "9/11: A Day Of Remembrance" Sept. 10-11
  • 9/6/2023
"It's A Scary World Today" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 9/6/2023
Obituaries
Jean Gaither Evans
Jean Gaither Evans
  • 9/6/2023
John Melville “Mel” Armstrong
John Melville “Mel” Armstrong
  • 9/6/2023
Judith Gribben
Judith Gribben
  • 9/6/2023
Area Obituaries
Langford, Joyce E. (Cleveland)
Langford, Joyce E. (Cleveland)
  • 9/6/2023
Conley, Herbert E. (Cleveland)
Conley, Herbert E. (Cleveland)
  • 9/6/2023
Gordon, Victoria Feighery (Dalton)
Gordon, Victoria Feighery (Dalton)
  • 9/6/2023