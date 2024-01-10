Latest Headlines

Missy Crutchfield Announces Run For School Board District 4

  • Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Missy Crutchfield
Missy Crutchfield

Missy Crutchfield has announced in a Facebook live video she is running for Hamilton County School Board District 4 in the March 5 Primary Election.

Ms. Crutchfield said her campaign is focusing on safe school facilities, attracting and retaining teaching talent, offering students better access to public libraries, outdoor education, healthy school food options, and mental health resources, among other initiatives in the works.

Her campaign said, "Missy Crutchfield has a long history in education and government, having served as Vice President at Chattanooga State Community College and Assistant to the Chancellor at University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC), and having been appointed by Mayor Ron Littlefield as Administrator of the Department of Education, Arts & Culture (EAC) for two terms during which she and her team coordinated in-school and afterschool programming and partnerships with Hamilton County Schools, City of Chattanooga Parks and Recreation centers, community centers, neighborhood groups, churches, and nonprofits.

"Highlights of some of the work completed under the umbrella of the Department of Education, Arts & Culture included the Gandhi Visits Chattanooga tour in 2012 with Mahatma Gandhi's grandson Arun Gandhi visiting and speaking about nonviolence with young people in schools and community centers across the city; "Celebrating Freedom" Black History Month and "Celebrating Literacy" National Reading Month programs with Howard School students and senior citizen residents at Mary Walker Towers in partnership with Chattanooga's African American newspaper, the News Chronicle; "What's Going On?" reading initiative and social issue book sections distributed to Hamilton County Schools, Public Library branches, Chattanooga Neighborhood Centers, and city of Chattanooga Recreation Centers and tailored for elementary, middle, and high school students; "Connecting the Dots with Technology" initiative which incorporated donated corporate computers to the Hamilton County Virtual School and city of Chattanooga Community and Recreation Centers so students would have access to computer labs in their neighborhoods during afterschool hours; and arts and social issues workshops and nonviolence and conflict resolution training with students at Washington Alternative School, among other Hamilton County Schools.

"In addition to her leadership experience working in education and government, Ms. Crutchfield has a Bachelors in Criminal Justice from University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC) and a Masters in Mass Communications from Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU). She is also a graduate of Gallup Leadership Institute, Leadership Chattanooga, Global Diversity Leadership with Deborah Levine, ArtsBuild's Holmberg Arts Leadership Institute, and the Chattanooga Police Department Citizens Police Academy. She is Co-Founder and Co-Editor of Be Magazine and Co-Founder of Gandhi Global Center For Peace (which she co-founded with Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Arun Gandhi). Crutchfield is also a E-RYT 500 Yoga Instructor and teaches at Toes Yoga and Siskin Rehabilitation Hospital Fitness Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee. And she is a passionate and globally recognized human rights, civil rights, animal rights, and vegan activist.

Ms. Crutchfield said, "I believe change begins with young people. They are the ones we have been waiting for, the leaders who can really help bring about change, starting in their schools and communities and beyond.

"Every great city is built on a strong public education system. I will work for every student and every school to make sure they have the resources they need to be the change in their schools, communities, careers, and ultimately in pursuing their life purpose."

Latest Headlines
County Gets $260,000 From The State For Security Upgrades
  • Breaking News
  • 1/10/2024
Eversole Tells Commission That Stadium Is "Less Than 10%" Of Wheland/U.S. Pipe Project, But Is Anchor
  • Breaking News
  • 1/10/2024
Missy Crutchfield Announces Run For School Board District 4
Missy Crutchfield Announces Run For School Board District 4
  • Breaking News
  • 1/10/2024
Longtime Civic And Business Leader, Heroic Army Platoon Leader John Guerry Dies At 98
Longtime Civic And Business Leader, Heroic Army Platoon Leader John Guerry Dies At 98
  • Breaking News
  • 1/10/2024
Dan Fleser: A Fan At The Cotton Bowl
Dan Fleser: A Fan At The Cotton Bowl
  • Sports
  • 1/10/2024
State Comptroller Says Former Brainerd High Cheerleading, Cosmetology Teacher Did Not Remit Certain Funds
  • Breaking News
  • 1/10/2024
Breaking News
County Gets $260,000 From The State For Security Upgrades
  • 1/10/2024

Circuit Court Judge Mike Dumitru said Wednesday that the state is awarding the county $260,000 for three specific projects involving court security. The judge said the county would need to ... more

Missy Crutchfield Announces Run For School Board District 4
Missy Crutchfield Announces Run For School Board District 4
  • 1/10/2024

Missy Crutchfield has announced in a Facebook live video she is running for Hamilton County School Board District 4 in the March 5 Primary Election. Ms. Crutchfield said her campaign is focusing ... more

State Comptroller Says Former Brainerd High Cheerleading, Cosmetology Teacher Did Not Remit Certain Funds
  • 1/10/2024

An investigation by the state Comptroller found that a former teacher at Brainerd High School who was over cheerleading and cosmetology failed to remit certain funds to the school. The teacher ... more

Breaking News
Signal Mountain Takes Steps To Deal With Recently Discovered Deficit Of Over $800,000
  • 1/10/2024
Police Blotter: Man Says Semitruck Driver Threw Bottle Of Urine At His Car; Woman Thinks Her Mother's Caregiver Is Stealing Money From Her
  • 1/10/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/10/2024
Heavy Rain Closes Davidson Road In East Brainerd
  • 1/9/2024
Police Blotter: Drunk Man Needs Help Getting Into His Mom's House; Man's Vehicle Stolen From Work, Later Recovered
  • 1/9/2024
Opinion
Our Chugly Planning Commission
  • 1/10/2024
Standardize Batteries
  • 1/10/2024
The Media Matters To Educators
  • 1/10/2024
Popcorn, Peanuts And Crackerjacks - Take Me Out To The Ballgame
  • 1/9/2024
Turn The "Field Of Schemes" Into The "Field Of Dreams"
  • 1/9/2024
Sports
Dan Fleser: A Fan At The Cotton Bowl
Dan Fleser: A Fan At The Cotton Bowl
  • 1/10/2024
Vols Football Finishes #17 In Both Polls
Vols Football Finishes #17 In Both Polls
  • 1/9/2024
Lady Vols Come Back From 17 Down To Win By 18 Over Kentucky
  • 1/7/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 1/30/2024
UTC Women Host Mercer In SoCon Opener
  • 1/9/2024
Happenings
Hixson Lions Club Makes Donation For Law Enforcement Appreciation Day In Tennessee
Hixson Lions Club Makes Donation For Law Enforcement Appreciation Day In Tennessee
  • 1/9/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer’s Ruminations - Youthful Revelry
Diana Walters: A Boomer’s Ruminations - Youthful Revelry
  • 1/10/2024
Did You Know? Optimist Or Pessimist
Did You Know? Optimist Or Pessimist
  • 1/10/2024
KELCURT Foundation, Soddy-Daisy Community Library To Host Minerva's Masquerade
  • 1/10/2024
Cemetery Cleanup Set For Jan. 16-19
  • 1/9/2024
Entertainment
Owner Of US-101 Radio Station In Chattanooga Files Bankruptcy
  • 1/8/2024
Marcia Ball Performs Live In Chattanooga Feb. 20
  • 1/8/2024
Best of Grizzard- Sobriety Hints
Best of Grizzard- Sobriety Hints
  • 1/9/2024
The Color Purple Production Set For Feb. 10 At The Howard School
  • 1/10/2024
Lookout Wild Film Festival Gets Underway Thursday
  • 1/7/2024
Opinion
Our Chugly Planning Commission
  • 1/10/2024
Standardize Batteries
  • 1/10/2024
The Media Matters To Educators
  • 1/10/2024
Dining
Gondolier Pizza On Lee Highway Has New Owners
  • 1/4/2024
Totto Sushi And Grill Brings Back All You Can Eat Sushi And Hot Bar For Lunchtime
Totto Sushi And Grill Brings Back All You Can Eat Sushi And Hot Bar For Lunchtime
  • 1/2/2024
Jacob Myers On The River Restaurant In Dayton Closes After Operating Nearly 25 Years
  • 12/22/2023
Business/Government
U.S. Marshals Announce New Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal
  • 1/10/2024
The Company Lab And gener8tor Announce First Cohort For Sustainable Mobility Accelerator
  • 1/10/2024
Mayor’s Council For Women To Host 6th Annual Policy Conference
  • 1/10/2024
Real Estate
Kadi Brown: 5 Tasks Every Homeowner Should Do In January
Kadi Brown: 5 Tasks Every Homeowner Should Do In January
  • 1/4/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 28-Jan. 3
  • 1/4/2024
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For December
  • 1/3/2024
Student Scene
UTC's Probasco Distinguished Chair of Free Enterprise To Host J. Brandon Bolen In First Educational Event Of 2024
UTC's Probasco Distinguished Chair of Free Enterprise To Host J. Brandon Bolen In First Educational Event Of 2024
  • 1/9/2024
Pannell To Lead Communications For Dalton Schools
Pannell To Lead Communications For Dalton Schools
  • 1/9/2024
UTC’s Institute Of Contemporary Art To Host Artist Becky Suss And Pulitzer Prize Finalist Ann Patchett
UTC’s Institute Of Contemporary Art To Host Artist Becky Suss And Pulitzer Prize Finalist Ann Patchett
  • 1/8/2024
Living Well
Blood Assurance Says Blood Donations Needed Immediately
  • 1/10/2024
Legacy Senior Living Announces Stacey Swinney As Regional Director Of Operations
Legacy Senior Living Announces Stacey Swinney As Regional Director Of Operations
  • 1/9/2024
Bridging Gaps And Building Bridges: Insights On Whole Health In Chattanooga
Bridging Gaps And Building Bridges: Insights On Whole Health In Chattanooga
  • 1/9/2024
Memories
Politics Of Yellow Fever Exhibition Opens At Library Jan. 9
  • 1/9/2024
Earl Freudenberg: Gus Chamberlain - Colorful Radio Broadcaster
  • 1/2/2024
CAHA January Program Highlights 100th Anniversary Of Chattanooga Theatre Centre
  • 1/2/2024
Outdoors
Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Photo Contest Open Now And An Update on 2024 Trout Stocking
Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Photo Contest Open Now And An Update on 2024 Trout Stocking
  • 1/10/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: One More Sit
White Oak Mountain Ranger: One More Sit
  • 1/8/2024
TWRA Commission Set For 1-Day Meeting At Dyersburg
  • 1/8/2024
Travel
Jazzed Up February At Huntsville Botanical Garden Pairs Symphony Of Flavors And Soulful Melodies
  • 1/9/2024
Sandhill Crane Festival Set For Jan. 13-14
  • 1/8/2024
John Shearer: Visiting A New Campus On Annual North Carolina Trip
  • 1/4/2024
Church
Community SING Is Jan. 18 At St. Francis Of Assisi Episcopal Church
Community SING Is Jan. 18 At St. Francis Of Assisi Episcopal Church
  • 1/9/2024
Dr. Jada Daves To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon Jan. 25; Author Nita Tin To Conduct Book Signing
Dr. Jada Daves To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon Jan. 25; Author Nita Tin To Conduct Book Signing
  • 1/8/2024
Bryan College Presents “United At Bryan” With Concert By Passion City Church Feb. 9
Bryan College Presents “United At Bryan” With Concert By Passion City Church Feb. 9
  • 1/8/2024
Obituaries
John Patten Guerry
John Patten Guerry
  • 1/10/2024
Ericka Charrice Craft
Ericka Charrice Craft
  • 1/10/2024
Johnnie Bigsley Reese, Jr.
Johnnie Bigsley Reese, Jr.
  • 1/10/2024
Area Obituaries
Carnes, David Michael (Cohutta)
Carnes, David Michael (Cohutta)
  • 1/10/2024
Richeson, Bettye Kaye Dodson (Athens)
Richeson, Bettye Kaye Dodson (Athens)
  • 1/10/2024
Brown, Paul Anderson Jr. (Cleveland)
Brown, Paul Anderson Jr. (Cleveland)
  • 1/10/2024