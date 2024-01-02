Deadline For Circuit Court Judge Candidates Is Jan. 12 At Noon

The deadline for candidates seeking to replace Circuit Court Judge Marie Williams to qualify is Jan. 12 at noon, election officials said.

All potential candidates can begin picking up nominating petitions at the election office starting Wednesday.

General Sessions Court Judge Alex McVeagh and attorney Michele Coffman have been campaigning hard for the post for weeks.

The withdrawal deadline is Jan. 16.

The election will be March 5.

Early voting will be Feb. 14-27.

Judge Williams is retiring before the end of her term as judge for Division III.