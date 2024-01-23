Water Line Break Affects All Of Lookout Valley, Side Of Lookout Mountain, Parts Of St. Elmo

Tennessee American Water Company issued "an urgent notification" on Tuesday morning after a major water line break at the side of Lookout Mountain.

The break caused water to be shut off to all of Lookout Valley, sections of Lookout Mountain near South Scenic Highway where the break occurred, and parts of St. Elmo.

The water was expected to be off for an extended period.

Officials of Tennessee American Water said in a notification to affected customers, "Our crews are making emergency repairs due to a main break beginning at 8 a.m. in Chattanooga. You reside in the affected area and may experience discolored or cloudy water, low water pressure, or no water.

"Repairs are expected to be completed by approximately 5 p.m.

"When water service is restored, customers may experience discolored water. If your water is discolored, run the cold water taps only, at the lowest level of the house for about 3 to 5 minutes until the water runs clear.

"You will not receive any further notification unless additional action is required or conditions change. If you are a landlord and water service is in your name, please inform your tenants so they are aware of this impact to their water service.

"In keeping with American Water’s focus on safety for both customers and employees, please do not approach our crews while they work.

"For more information or to see a map of the affected area please go to Tennesseeamwater.com and click on 'Alerts'. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to resolve the issue."