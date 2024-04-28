Detective Says Man Who Was Upset Over Spilled Liquor Fired 8 Shots At Murder Victim

A detective said a man involved with another man in a confrontation over "spilled liquor" fired eight shots in the incident at Emma Wheeler Homes.

Detective Stephen Bulkley said Marquel Lane fired four shots before he began chasing Justin Marquel Glover through a "cut" in the Feb. 1 incident.

He said Lane fired three more shots there and Glover slumped to the ground. The detective said Lane fired still another shot into the victim as he lay on the ground.

General Sessions Court Judge Lila Statom bound a first-degree murder charge to the Grand Jury against Lane. She also raised his total bond from $200,000 to $325,000.

The judge said Lane would be, if he makes bond, would be under a GPS monitor and have to undergo drug screens.

Detective Bulkley said after he arrived on the scene he was told that the shooter was a light-skinned black male with reddish hair, a reddish beard and freckles.

He said he learned that both Lane and Glover were inside the residence of "the Candy Lady" when trouble first began brewing. He said Lane got upset when he was jostled and his drink spilled. He said a lady who sells candy, food, drink and other items out of her unit then made everyone leave.

In an initial incident at 9:36 p.m., Lane, who is holding a gun, is seen facing off with Glover.

At 9:58 p.m., Glover began taking off his court in preparation for fighting Lane. He handed it to an acquaintance.

Detective Bulkley said, instead of fighting, Lane began shooting.

He said there were rumors that Glover was armed during the incident, but no one actually saw him with a gun. A weapon was not found on him.

The witness said the crime scene technicians gathered a number of shell casings at the scene, but some are missing. He said one individual was seen on camera picking up shell casings and two others were seen looking for them.

The detective said the entire episode was caught on video, and some of it was played in court.

Lane was arrested Feb. 8 and he admitted being at the scene and firing shots. However, he said Glover had pulled a gun on him and fired two shots.

Defense attorney Dan Ripper called it "a classic case of self defense." He said the bond should have been lowered instead of raised.

Glover, the father of six children, was a standout basketball and football player when he was at Howard High.