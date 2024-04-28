Latest Headlines

Detective Says Man Who Was Upset Over Spilled Liquor Fired 8 Shots At Murder Victim

  • Sunday, April 28, 2024
Marquel Lane
Marquel Lane

A detective said a man involved with another man in a confrontation over "spilled liquor" fired eight shots in the incident at Emma Wheeler Homes.

Detective Stephen Bulkley said Marquel Lane fired four shots before he began chasing Justin Marquel Glover through a "cut" in the Feb. 1 incident.

He said Lane fired three more shots there and Glover slumped to the ground. The detective said Lane fired still another shot into the victim as he lay on the ground.

General Sessions Court Judge Lila Statom bound a first-degree murder charge to the Grand Jury against Lane. She also raised his total bond from $200,000 to $325,000.

The judge said Lane would be, if he makes bond, would be under a GPS monitor and have to undergo drug screens.

Detective Bulkley said after he arrived on the scene he was told that the shooter was a light-skinned black male with reddish hair, a reddish beard and freckles.

He said he learned that both Lane and Glover were inside the residence of "the Candy Lady" when trouble first began brewing. He said Lane got upset when he was jostled and his drink spilled. He said a lady who sells candy, food, drink and other items out of her unit then made everyone leave.

In an initial incident at 9:36 p.m., Lane, who is holding a gun, is seen facing off with Glover.

At 9:58 p.m., Glover began taking off his court in preparation for fighting Lane. He handed it to an acquaintance.

Detective Bulkley said, instead of fighting, Lane began shooting.

He said there were rumors that Glover was armed during the incident, but no one actually saw him with a gun. A weapon was not found on him.

The witness said the crime scene technicians gathered a number of shell casings at the scene, but some are missing. He said one individual was seen on camera picking up shell casings and two others were seen looking for them. 

The detective said the entire episode was caught on video, and some of it was played in court.

Lane was arrested Feb. 8 and he admitted being at the scene and firing shots. However, he said Glover had pulled a gun on him and fired two shots.

Defense attorney Dan Ripper called it "a classic case of self defense." He said the bond should have been lowered instead of raised.

Glover, the father of six children, was a standout basketball and football player when he was at Howard High.

Justin Glover
Justin Glover
Latest Headlines
Detective Says Man Who Was Upset Over Spilled Liquor Fired 8 Shots At Murder Victim
Detective Says Man Who Was Upset Over Spilled Liquor Fired 8 Shots At Murder Victim
  • Breaking News
  • 4/28/2024
Man Has Attempted Murder Cases Sent To Grand Jury With Deputy, Girlfriend As Separate Victims
Man Has Attempted Murder Cases Sent To Grand Jury With Deputy, Girlfriend As Separate Victims
  • Breaking News
  • 4/28/2024
2 Cleveland High School Students Killed In Accident; Vigil To Be Held Sunday Afternoon
  • Breaking News
  • 4/28/2024
Woman Shot On Juandale Trail Saturday Afternoon
  • Breaking News
  • 4/28/2024
Home Run Barrage Give Wreckers 4-1 Win
  • Sports
  • 4/28/2024
#3 Lady Vols Win Eighth Consecutive SEC Series With 2-0 Shutout Of #17 Alabama
#3 Lady Vols Win Eighth Consecutive SEC Series With 2-0 Shutout Of #17 Alabama
  • Sports
  • 4/28/2024
Breaking News
Detective Says Man Who Was Upset Over Spilled Liquor Fired 8 Shots At Murder Victim
Detective Says Man Who Was Upset Over Spilled Liquor Fired 8 Shots At Murder Victim
  • 4/28/2024

A detective said a man involved with another man in a confrontation over "spilled liquor" fired eight shots in the incident at Emma Wheeler Homes. Detective Stephen Bulkley said Marquel Lane ... more

Man Has Attempted Murder Cases Sent To Grand Jury With Deputy, Girlfriend As Separate Victims
Man Has Attempted Murder Cases Sent To Grand Jury With Deputy, Girlfriend As Separate Victims
  • 4/28/2024

Two attempted first-degree murder cases have been bound to the Grand Jury against 22-year-old Matthew Lockhart, with separate victims. Lockhart is charged with biting his girlfriend multiple ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/28/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BRANNER, LAYTHANIEL DEWAYNE 1121 DOUBLE S ROAD DAYTON, 37321 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff Booked for Previous ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/27/2024
Cleveland City Schools Not Going Along With Guns For Teachers
  • 4/26/2024
Orange Barrels Finally Coming Down On Ringgold Road
  • 4/26/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/26/2024
2 Shot Near Champy's Restaurant On Thursday
  • 4/25/2024
Opinion
Dumping Fees Are Out Of Control
  • 4/28/2024
When Is Enough To Make A Change? - And Response (2)
  • 4/27/2024
Profiles Of Valor: David Robert Ray
Profiles Of Valor: David Robert Ray
  • 4/27/2024
Feeling Exposed
Feeling Exposed
  • 4/27/2024
Leaded Or Unleaded Chicken Tenders
  • 4/27/2024
Sports
Home Run Barrage Give Wreckers 4-1 Win
  • 4/28/2024
Bullpen Shines Again To Lead #3 Vols To Sweep of Mizzou
Bullpen Shines Again To Lead #3 Vols To Sweep of Mizzou
  • 4/28/2024
#3 Lady Vols Win Eighth Consecutive SEC Series With 2-0 Shutout Of #17 Alabama
#3 Lady Vols Win Eighth Consecutive SEC Series With 2-0 Shutout Of #17 Alabama
  • 4/28/2024
Lillard First-Round Leader at Cleveland Tournament
  • 4/27/2024
Chattanooga Red Wolves Lose 1-0 To One Knoxville SC In USL Jägermeister Cup
  • 4/27/2024
Happenings
Bessie Smith Cultural Center Receives FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award
Bessie Smith Cultural Center Receives FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award
  • 4/26/2024
St. Jude Depot Dash Returns To Ringgold’s 1890 Days Jamboree May 25
  • 4/26/2024
Junior League Of Chattanooga Announces Return Of Tour Du Jour
  • 4/25/2024
Collegedale Airport To Host Movie Night April 27
  • 4/25/2024
East Ridge Hosts Craft Fair Benefiting East Ridge City Library
East Ridge Hosts Craft Fair Benefiting East Ridge City Library
  • 4/25/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Symphony Partners With United Sound To Bring Music From Diverse Composers To Students
  • 4/25/2024
Chattanooga Theatre Centre's The Z Play Opens Saturday
Chattanooga Theatre Centre's The Z Play Opens Saturday
  • 4/25/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 4/25/2024
Southeast Whitfield High’s "CLUE" Hits The Stage For 2 Weekends Starting April 26
Southeast Whitfield High’s "CLUE" Hits The Stage For 2 Weekends Starting April 26
  • 4/25/2024
Scenic City Shakespeare's 3rd Season Of Shakespeare In The Park To Perform A Double Feature
Scenic City Shakespeare's 3rd Season Of Shakespeare In The Park To Perform A Double Feature
  • 4/24/2024
Opinion
Dumping Fees Are Out Of Control
  • 4/28/2024
When Is Enough To Make A Change? - And Response (2)
  • 4/27/2024
Profiles Of Valor: David Robert Ray
Profiles Of Valor: David Robert Ray
  • 4/27/2024
Dining
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winner Of The Best Burger Of Burger Week
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winner Of The Best Burger Of Burger Week
  • 4/25/2024
Big Chicken Opens On Broad Street
Big Chicken Opens On Broad Street
  • 4/12/2024
Chattanooga Burger Week Kicks Off April 15 With $7 Burger Specials All Over Town
  • 4/11/2024
Business/Government
Chambliss Welcomes Gordon Rose To Labor And Employment Section
Chambliss Welcomes Gordon Rose To Labor And Employment Section
  • 4/26/2024
Cody Sims Earns Ameriprise Client Experience Award
Cody Sims Earns Ameriprise Client Experience Award
  • 4/26/2024
Driver Arrested For DUI - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 4/26/2024
Real Estate
Midtown Ridge Apartment Complex Sells For Nearly $24 Million
Midtown Ridge Apartment Complex Sells For Nearly $24 Million
  • 4/25/2024
Kadi Brown: Director Spotlight - Jeff Nixon
Kadi Brown: Director Spotlight - Jeff Nixon
  • 4/25/2024
Real Estate Transfers For April 18-24
  • 4/25/2024
Student Scene
Silverdale Baptist Academy To Hold Expansion Groundbreaking On Tuesday
Silverdale Baptist Academy To Hold Expansion Groundbreaking On Tuesday
  • 4/26/2024
Fast Receives Lee’s 2024 Rahamut Award
Fast Receives Lee’s 2024 Rahamut Award
  • 4/26/2024
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Celebrated Arbor Day By Planting Trees
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Celebrated Arbor Day By Planting Trees
  • 4/26/2024
Living Well
Hamilton’s Sandy McKenzie Promoted To President, CEO Of Hamilton Medical Center
Hamilton’s Sandy McKenzie Promoted To President, CEO Of Hamilton Medical Center
  • 4/28/2024
Anand Kenia Joins Hamilton Cardiovascular Institute
Anand Kenia Joins Hamilton Cardiovascular Institute
  • 4/28/2024
Woman Who Suffers With Epilepsy To Climb Mount Kilimanjaro To Raise Awareness Of The Disease
  • 4/26/2024
Memories
Earl Freudenberg Remembers When He Talked With Vice President Richard Nixon
Earl Freudenberg Remembers When He Talked With Vice President Richard Nixon
  • 4/20/2024
Mark Thrash: A Living Memorial
  • 4/22/2024
2-Day Cemetery Preservation Workshop With Jonathan Appell, Nationally Known Expert
  • 4/22/2024
Outdoors
Dayton Celebrates Grand Opening Of BlueCross Healthy Place At Pendergrass Park
Dayton Celebrates Grand Opening Of BlueCross Healthy Place At Pendergrass Park
  • 4/26/2024
Catfish Stocking Begins In Community Fishing Lakes
  • 4/25/2024
2024-25 Hunting Regulations Set At April Commission Meeting
  • 4/20/2024
Travel
10 Things To Love About Little Rock, Arkansas
10 Things To Love About Little Rock, Arkansas
  • 4/4/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 44: Hollywood 2
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 44: Hollywood 2
  • 4/3/2024
Women's Army Corps Living History Encampment Set For April 27 And 28
  • 3/29/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: We Can Be Certain That Life's Uncertain
Bob Tamasy: We Can Be Certain That Life's Uncertain
  • 4/25/2024
Middle Valley Church Of God Service, Sermon Titled 'There Are Three Of Us'
  • 4/24/2024
Demi-Leigh Tebow Featured At Annual Praise! Breakfast
Demi-Leigh Tebow Featured At Annual Praise! Breakfast
  • 4/18/2024
Obituaries
David George Freye
David George Freye
  • 4/27/2024
Deborah Olene “Debbie” Johnson
Deborah Olene “Debbie” Johnson
  • 4/27/2024
Kevin Floyd
Kevin Floyd
  • 4/26/2024