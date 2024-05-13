Food Works Ending 18-Year Run On The North Shore

Latest Headlines

  • Monday, May 13, 2024
Food Works
Food Works

Food Works, popular restaurant on the North Shore for the past 18 years, will be closing its doors.

The restaurant announced that its final meal will be served on May 26.

Food Works has long been a fixture on the south end of the Signal Knitting Mill building at 205 Manufacturers Road.

An announcement says:

"Dear Chattanooga Friends,

"It is with heavy hearts we announce that after 18 years of serving the Chattanooga community, we have opted not to renew our lease and will be closing.

"We will be opening our doors for the last time on Sunday, May 26th, serving one final Sunday Funday Brunch.

"We have all faced heavy challenges over the last few years trying to navigate our way back to normal after the pandemic. Despite our best efforts, inflated product costs and labor along with continued increasing rent rates have made it impossible for us to continue operating.

"Over the years we have been fortunate enough to host so many beautiful life events for our amazing customers from first dates, graduations, rehearsal dinners, weddings, baby showers, reunions, all the way to retirement parties. It is truly overwhelming to reflect on being a part of so many lives the past 18 years and we are so grateful for the friendships we have made along the way.

"We thank you for sharing this journey with us and for your incredible support. We hope you will find time to come back one last time to eat, drink and say your farewells to our amazing staff.

"Thank you so much, Chattanooga!

"The Food Works Team."

