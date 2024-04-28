2 Cleveland High School Students Killed In Accident; Vigil To Be Held Sunday Afternoon

Two Cleveland High School students were killed in an accident over the weekend. They were identified as Air'ra Wilson and Shytez Jackson.

Counselors will be available to students and staff members on Monday.

Cleveland High School will host a memorial vigil in honor of the two students at 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Cleveland High School football field.

School officials said, "All students, staff, and community members are welcome to join in honoring Air’ra and Shytez.

"Please continue to remember the families of these two students in your thoughts and prayers over the coming days. We love each of our Blue Raiders."





