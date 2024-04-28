Latest Headlines

Woman Shot On Juandale Trail Saturday Afternoon

  • Sunday, April 28, 2024
A woman was shot Saturday afternoon on Juandale Trail.

Chattanooga Police responded at 4:07 p.m. to a person shot call in the 3800 block of Juandale Trail. When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound.

Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. EMS transported the victim to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues.

