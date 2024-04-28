Woman Shot On Juandale Trail Saturday Afternoon

A woman was shot Saturday afternoon on Juandale Trail.



Chattanooga Police responded at 4:07 p.m. to a person shot call in the 3800 block of Juandale Trail. When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. EMS transported the victim to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525.



