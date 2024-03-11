Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Latest Headlines

  • Monday, March 11, 2024
Latest Headlines
Lee Hoops Teams Earn NCAA Regional Tournament Bids
  • Sports
  • 3/11/2024
Paul Payne: Asheville Has Been Site of Heartbreak And Exhilaration For Mocs Basketball Program
Paul Payne: Asheville Has Been Site of Heartbreak And Exhilaration For Mocs Basketball Program
  • Sports
  • 3/11/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 3/11/2024
Mocs Fall In Overtime To ETSU In SoCon Semifinals
  • Sports
  • 3/10/2024
Lee Baseball Explodes For Two Wins Over Cedarville University
  • Sports
  • 3/10/2024
Breaking News
  • 3/11/2024

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/11/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: APPLEBERRY, KEVIN CRAWFORD 1905 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 58 years old Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol DRIVING ... more

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AGUILAR HERNANDEZ, MYNOR ELIAS 2617 E. 17TH CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD PUBLIC ... more

Breaking News
Heating and Air Unit Causes Fire In Dallas Bay Home
  • 3/9/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/9/2024
Teems Vs. Whitfield And Stultz Vs. Wilson To Headline Walker County Elections
  • 3/8/2024
Growth Surging At Soddy Daisy; Idea Floated To Pay Commissioners
  • 3/8/2024
Write-In Campaign Works For Cleveland City School Board Seat
  • 3/8/2024
Opinion
Bicycle Club Supports Frazier Avenue Option B
  • 3/8/2024
Push Needed To Widen Snow Hill Road - And Response (3)
  • 3/6/2024
2 Biggest Takeaways From The SOTU Address
  • 3/11/2024
Why Should My Tax Dollars Pay For Private Education? - And Response
  • 3/9/2024
Profiles of Valor: The Roosevelts
  • 3/8/2024
Sports
Paul Payne: Asheville Has Been Site of Heartbreak And Exhilaration For Mocs Basketball Program
  • 3/11/2024
Mocs Fall In Overtime To ETSU In SoCon Semifinals
  • 3/10/2024
Dan Fleser: "The Ides Of March" Strikes Tennessee Teams
  • 3/10/2024
UTC Wins 20th Southern Conference Women's Championship
  • 3/10/2024
Lee Hoops Teams Earn NCAA Regional Tournament Bids
  • 3/11/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Alexa Teaches Manners
  • 3/11/2024
Chattanooga Unites To Interrupt Violence Using Peer-Mediated Approach
  • 3/10/2024
Jerry Summers: Lookouts Name Must Go
  • 3/11/2024
Rock The Riverfront Kicks Off March 14 On The Chattanooga Green
  • 3/11/2024
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 3/11/2024
Entertainment
John Shearer: A Review Of Best Picture Nominees ‘Barbie,’ ‘Oppenheimer,’ And ‘Past Lives’
  • 3/9/2024
Chattanooga Area Flute Choir To Perform March 15
  • 3/8/2024
Local Bilingual Film Premieres March 24 At The Hunter
  • 3/8/2024
String Theory At The Hunter To Welcome Chien, Barron And McGill
  • 3/10/2024
Chattanooga Locals Release "Boy And The Dragon" Animated Short Film Project
  • 3/9/2024
Opinion
Bicycle Club Supports Frazier Avenue Option B
  • 3/8/2024
Push Needed To Widen Snow Hill Road - And Response (3)
  • 3/6/2024
2 Biggest Takeaways From The SOTU Address
  • 3/11/2024
Dining
Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga Launches The First KIC Nights
  • 3/11/2024
Taco Mamacita Opening At Hamilton Place
  • 3/8/2024
Broads Opening On 10th Street; To Feature Spirits From Female-Owned Businesse
  • 3/8/2024
Business/Government
Gas Prices Drop 6.9 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 3/11/2024
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 3/11/2024
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 3/11/2024
Real Estate
AGC East Tennessee Welcomes New Board Members And Recognizes Excellence At Annual Celebration And Fundraiser
  • 3/11/2024
CHA Invites Area Landlords To Attend Virtual Informational Meeting On Section 8 Program March 20
  • 3/7/2024
Foundation Plaza Commercial Center Sells For $4,550,000
  • 3/7/2024
Student Scene
CSCC Announces Student And Community Pitch Winners From Entrepreneurship Event
  • 3/7/2024
UTC To Host Spring Meacham Writers’ Workshop March 21-23
  • 3/7/2024
GNTC Announces Free Application Month For The Summer Semester
  • 3/7/2024
Living Well
Care Center Holds 36th Annual Fundraising Dinner
  • 3/8/2024
Chattanooga Seniors Got Talent 2024 Lowers Age For Contestants To 60; Adds More Prize Money
  • 3/8/2024
Kidney Foundation Executive Director Recognized By The University Of Tennessee Knoxville As 40 Under 40 Outstanding Alumni
  • 3/8/2024
Memories
Luther Masingill – “The Common – Tater”
  • 3/7/2024
Remembering Hee Haw's Roni Stoneman (1938–2024)
  • 3/3/2024
"Nadine Turchin: A Woman’s Story From Chickamauga" Program Is March 9
  • 2/23/2024
Outdoors
Glass Farm Nursery Announces Grand Re-Opening Under New Ownership
  • 3/11/2024
TVA Campgrounds, Visitor Centers To Reopen For The Season March 15
  • 3/11/2024
Volunteers Remove 13,450 Lbs. Of Trash From Local Waterways In Cherokee National Forest
  • 3/7/2024
Travel
Lookout Mountain Incline Railway To Reopen On Saturday
  • 3/8/2024
Blue Whales: Return Of The Giants 3D Brings The Planet’s Largest Animal To Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
  • 2/29/2024
Dan Fleser: Visiting St. Simons And Jekyll Islands
  • 2/27/2024
Church
Red Back Hymnal Singing Returns To Hullander Farm March 17
  • 3/11/2024
Bob Tamasy: This Easter Season, What Will We Do With Jesus?
  • 3/11/2024
Easter Sunrise Services To Be Held At Hamilton Memorial Gardens And Chattanooga Memorial Park
  • 3/8/2024
Obituaries
Sue Stubblefield Ferrell
  • 3/10/2024
Clarence B. Jones Sr.
  • 3/10/2024
Carol Lea Humphrey
  • 3/10/2024
Area Obituaries
Haskew, Samuel T. "Butch" (Fiery Gizzard Cove)
  • 3/8/2024
Crumbley, Edwin "Dow" (Cleveland)
  • 3/8/2024
Wheeler, Mandy Lynn (Lookout Mountain)
  • 3/8/2024