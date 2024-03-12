Controlled Burn On Maclellan Island "Unsuccessful"

Officials said, "Well... We tried. Unfortunately, the conditions for the controlled burn didn't turn out as anticipated. The island had too many green invasive species that wouldn't burn. Euonymus, Japanese Honeysuckle, Periwinkle, and Mungo Grass were just a few of the species who won today.

"We learned a lot today and will be re-evaluating our options for maintaining the island.Stay tuned for some of our creative solutions."

Audubon officials on Tuesday night said one tree was still aflame, but they said the "snag" did not create a problem.

They said, " There is at least one snag (that's a dead tree) that is flaming as of 7:30 p.m. After speaking with the Chattanooga Fire Department, they have informed us that the best course of action is to let the snag burn out. This will not create additional fire issues on the island.