Hamilton County Schools Join Lawsuit Against Social Media Companies

The Hamilton County School Board voted unanimously on Thursday night to join a class-action lawsuit against major social media companies, at no cost to the district.





School Board Attorney Scott Bennett said that the lawsuit accuses social media companies of targeting young people for commercial gain, taking advantage of and fostering dangerous antisocial and other mental problems in young people.

He said the school district believes social media has caused discipline problems at school, cyberbullying and other problems and that the goal for the lawsuit is that companies should set more responsible guardrails.

A law firm handling the case said, " Amid a growing mental health crisis among students, multiple Tennessee school systems have filed lawsuits against social media companies for protection for children across multiple popular platforms.

The lawsuits "seek actionable accountability, tools and resources to address the lack of protections, monitors, controls and cooperation to protect children."

Companies included in the lawsuit include Meta, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Google, WhatsApp and YouTube (Meta Platforms, Inc; Facebook Holdings, LLC; Facebook Operations, LLC; Meta Platforms Technologies, LLC; Meta Payments, Inc.; Instagram, LLC; Siculus, Inc.; Snap, Inc.; TikTok, Inc.; ByteDance, Inc.; Alphabet, Inc.; Google, LLC; XXVI Holdings, Inc.; WhatsApp, Inc.; and YouTube, LLC.).

The suits, with the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System filing as the first Tennessee district, now include multiple systems, including Shelby County Schools, the largest public school system in the state.

Frantz Law Group in California, working with Lewis Thomason in Tennessee, is managing the lawsuit.

“The concern about the lack of proper protections and the negative impacts on children who use social media is clearly an important issue for school systems across the state,” Lewis Thomason attorney Chris McCarty said. “Hundreds of thousands of students are represented by these school systems, which amplifies the demands to social media giants.”