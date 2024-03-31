3 People Shot At Shepherd Road Residence Early Sunday Morning

Three people were shot at a residence on Shepherd Road early Sunday morning.

At 2:56 a.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to a shooting at a residential address in the Washington Hills area. A mother called to say her son arrived at their residence with a gunshot wound, but the shooting occurred at a different location.





Chattanooga Police, Chattanooga Fire, and Hamilton County EMS were dispatched, however, the mother advised Hamilton County 911 that she was going to take her son to a local hospital herself. Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responses were cancelled while they were en route to the residence.





Approximately 10 minutes later, three people showed up at two different local hospitals with gunshot wounds. They all arrived in personally owned vehicles.





When officers arrived at the hospitals, they found three people with non-life threatening injuries. Those injured were a 19-year-old man, a 22-year-old man, and a 22-year-old woman.





CPD's Homicide Unit was assigned and responded to investigate this shooting.





The preliminary investigation shows a group of people were gathered outside in the 2100 block of Shepherd Road when gunshots were fired and the three were injured.





CPD's Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene to assist with this shooting investigation.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525.



