Funeral Services Will Be Saturday For Amelia Gay, Who Died In Wreck

  • Monday, March 4, 2024
Amelia Gay
Amelia Gay

Funeral services will be Saturday for 17-year-old Amelia Gay, who died on Feb. 25, along with another young woman in a wreck at Ringgold on Highway 151.

A car driven by a third young woman was apparently traveling at a high rate of speed when it went off the roadway into a vacant building at Tennessee Street. The car burst into flames inside the building.

The Georgia State Patrol said charges are pending against the driver, who suffered serious burns.

Ms. Gay was born in Cleveland, had recently attended HCS Virtual School, but previously attended East Hamilton High School.

Family members said, "She enjoyed playing softball, music, truck meets and hanging out with her friends of which there were many. Amelia was a beautiful young lady who was full of life and everyone will miss her bright smiling face. Everyone who knew Amelia loved her."

Survivors include her mother, Niki Boles; father, Daniel Gay, grandmother, Linda Gay; four siblings, Morgan Cawood, Dillan Gravitt, Colton Gravitt and Veda Gay, several aunts, uncles, cousins and other extended family members and friends.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, at noon at Hamilton Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour at the Hamilton Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel.

Arrangements are by the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home and Crematory.

