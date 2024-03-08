Beer Board To Vote On Wrecker Charge Increases

A vote to approve increases for three areas related to towing, will be held at the March 21 meeting of the Chattanooga Wrecker Board.

The three increases proposed will each be 3.09 percent and tied to inflation. These are Daytime tows to be $232.`Nights, Weekends and Holidays to be $258 and Extra Winching to be $309 per hour.

The city’s code of ordinances sets the maximum charges for district wrecker calls and provides for an annual increase each year.

The Beer Board for many years has also sat as the Wrecker Board.

However, the City Council has approved a change that will put wreckers under the Passenger Vehicle for Hire Board.

