Latest Headlines

Catoosa County GOP Says It Will Continue Battle To Keep "Non-Republicans" Off Ballot

  • Thursday, April 11, 2024

The Catoosa County Republican Party said Thursday it plans "to continue to pursue justice and defend Constitutional rights in trying to remove several candidates from the upcoming ballot.

The party has asked for a temporary restraining order from Federal Court.

The group said, "The Catoosa Board of Elections has violated the Catoosa County Republican Party’s rights to freedom of speech and freedom of association. Rather than uphold our 1st Amendment rights, the elections board is following legal advice from attorneys who are paid by the county commission where the majority are the very people trying to force their way onto the Republican ballot to trick the voters.

"We have filed a federal lawsuit seeking justice in this attack on freedom. In addition, 12 electors are appealing the Board of Elections' decision made at the April 2nd hearing. Based on the advice of the county attorneys, that meeting resembled a one-sided court proceeding instead of a public hearing. 

"The attorneys for the pretenders to the Republican primary were allowed to call witnesses and give closing arguments while the citizens were not afforded these opportunities. The elections board also violated state law by not allowing video or audio recording devices to be brought into the meeting.

"The electors’ appeal has been filed in Superior Court. The Catoosa County Republican Party is committed to Draining the Swamp, and that starts with making sure non-Republicans like Larry Black, Steven Henry, Vanita Hullander, and Jeff Long aren't able to use the government to violate the rights of Catoosa County citizens and lie to voters about their political affiliation." 

