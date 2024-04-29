2 Arrested After High-Speed Chase On I-75 Monday Morning

Two people were arrested Monday morning after a high-speed chase on I-75.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies observed a vehicle that had reportedly fled law enforcement in Catoosa County. A traffic stop was attempted, and a pursuit ensued along I-75 northbound.

During the pursuit, the suspect’s vehicle was traveling at speeds in excess of 100 mph. Eventually, spike strips were successfully deployed, and the vehicle came to a stop just off exit 11.

The driver, Samaiyah Ray, is charged with speeding, felony evading, reckless driving, resisting arrest, seatbelt law, and driving on a suspended license.

The front seat passenger, Angelique Grant, was charged with simple possession (5g - Marijuana)

Both people were transported to the Hamilton County Jail & Detention Center.

