Latest Headlines

2 Arrested After High-Speed Chase On I-75 Monday Morning

  • Monday, April 29, 2024
Samaiyah Ray
Samaiyah Ray

Two people were arrested Monday morning after a high-speed chase on I-75.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies observed a vehicle that had reportedly fled law enforcement in Catoosa County. A traffic stop was attempted, and a pursuit ensued along I-75 northbound.

During the pursuit, the suspect’s vehicle was traveling at speeds in excess of 100 mph. Eventually, spike strips were successfully deployed, and the vehicle came to a stop just off exit 11.

The driver, Samaiyah Ray, is charged with speeding, felony evading, reckless driving, resisting arrest, seatbelt law, and driving on a suspended license.

The front seat passenger, Angelique Grant, was charged with simple possession (5g - Marijuana)

Both people were transported to the Hamilton County Jail & Detention Center.

Latest Headlines
Wiedmer: Time For Falcons Brass to Embrace The Present Rather Than The Future
Wiedmer: Time For Falcons Brass to Embrace The Present Rather Than The Future
  • Sports
  • 4/29/2024
2 Arrested After High-Speed Chase On I-75 Monday Morning
2 Arrested After High-Speed Chase On I-75 Monday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 4/29/2024
Dews Charged In April 16 Murder At Bayberry Apartments
Dews Charged In April 16 Murder At Bayberry Apartments
  • Breaking News
  • 4/29/2024
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • Breaking News
  • 4/29/2024
Lookouts Offense Falters In 5-1 Loss
  • Sports
  • 4/29/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 4/29/2024
Breaking News
2 Arrested After High-Speed Chase On I-75 Monday Morning
2 Arrested After High-Speed Chase On I-75 Monday Morning
  • 4/29/2024

Two people were arrested Monday morning after a high-speed chase on I-75. Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies observed a vehicle that had reportedly fled law enforcement in Catoosa ... more

Dews Charged In April 16 Murder At Bayberry Apartments
Dews Charged In April 16 Murder At Bayberry Apartments
  • 4/29/2024

Deangelo Dews has been charged in an April 16 murder at the Bayberry Apartments on Windsor Street. Arriving officers found Kendrick Evans, 27, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was ... more

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 4/29/2024

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/29/2024
Detective Says Man Who Was Upset Over Spilled Liquor Fired 8 Shots At Murder Victim
Detective Says Man Who Was Upset Over Spilled Liquor Fired 8 Shots At Murder Victim
  • 4/28/2024
Man Has Attempted Murder Cases Sent To Grand Jury With Deputy, Girlfriend As Separate Victims
Man Has Attempted Murder Cases Sent To Grand Jury With Deputy, Girlfriend As Separate Victims
  • 4/28/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/28/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/27/2024
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: David Robert Ray
Profiles Of Valor: David Robert Ray
  • 4/27/2024
When Is Enough To Make A Change? - And Response (2)
  • 4/27/2024
The Tollbooth Of Permission And Training
The Tollbooth Of Permission And Training
  • 4/29/2024
Dumping Fees Are Out Of Control - And Response
  • 4/28/2024
Feeling Exposed
Feeling Exposed
  • 4/27/2024
Sports
Wiedmer: Time For Falcons Brass to Embrace The Present Rather Than The Future
Wiedmer: Time For Falcons Brass to Embrace The Present Rather Than The Future
  • 4/29/2024
Lookouts Offense Falters In 5-1 Loss
  • 4/29/2024
The Elite 18: Black Creek Voted As Best Hole No. 6
The Elite 18: Black Creek Voted As Best Hole No. 6
  • 4/28/2024
Dan Fleser: Cool-Headed Kirby Connell Helps Preserve Another Vol Victory
Dan Fleser: Cool-Headed Kirby Connell Helps Preserve Another Vol Victory
  • 4/28/2024
Lillard Holds Off Late Charge To Claim Cleveland Invitational; Keene Senior Champion
  • 4/28/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Doing Something Good
Life With Ferris: Doing Something Good
  • 4/29/2024
Bessie Smith Cultural Center Receives FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award
Bessie Smith Cultural Center Receives FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award
  • 4/26/2024
Jerry Summers: Judge Robert Love Taylor- No. 2
Jerry Summers: Judge Robert Love Taylor- No. 2
  • 4/29/2024
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 4/29/2024
HCSO Deputy Chief Of Law Enforcement To Be Awarded Respect For Law Officer Of The Year Award
  • 4/29/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Symphony Partners With United Sound To Bring Music From Diverse Composers To Students
  • 4/25/2024
Chattanooga Theatre Centre's The Z Play Opens Saturday
Chattanooga Theatre Centre's The Z Play Opens Saturday
  • 4/25/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 4/25/2024
Southeast Whitfield High’s "CLUE" Hits The Stage For 2 Weekends Starting April 26
Southeast Whitfield High’s "CLUE" Hits The Stage For 2 Weekends Starting April 26
  • 4/25/2024
Scenic City Shakespeare's 3rd Season Of Shakespeare In The Park To Perform A Double Feature
Scenic City Shakespeare's 3rd Season Of Shakespeare In The Park To Perform A Double Feature
  • 4/24/2024
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: David Robert Ray
Profiles Of Valor: David Robert Ray
  • 4/27/2024
When Is Enough To Make A Change? - And Response (2)
  • 4/27/2024
The Tollbooth Of Permission And Training
The Tollbooth Of Permission And Training
  • 4/29/2024
Dining
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winner Of The Best Burger Of Burger Week
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winner Of The Best Burger Of Burger Week
  • 4/25/2024
Big Chicken Opens On Broad Street
Big Chicken Opens On Broad Street
  • 4/12/2024
Chattanooga Burger Week Kicks Off April 15 With $7 Burger Specials All Over Town
  • 4/11/2024
Business/Government
Central Avenue Restriping Continues South Of Main Street
  • 4/29/2024
Gas Prices Rise 6.9 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 4/29/2024
Traffic Stop Results In Drug And Child Abuse Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 4/29/2024
Real Estate
Midtown Ridge Apartment Complex Sells For Nearly $24 Million
Midtown Ridge Apartment Complex Sells For Nearly $24 Million
  • 4/25/2024
Kadi Brown: Director Spotlight - Jeff Nixon
Kadi Brown: Director Spotlight - Jeff Nixon
  • 4/25/2024
Real Estate Transfers For April 18-24
  • 4/25/2024
Student Scene
GPS Unveils New Sculpture, “Emerging”
GPS Unveils New Sculpture, “Emerging”
  • 4/29/2024
GNTC Graduate Blazes New Career Path For Women Welders
  • 4/29/2024
McCallie’s National History Day Students Win A Historic Haul At State Competition
McCallie’s National History Day Students Win A Historic Haul At State Competition
  • 4/29/2024
Living Well
Hamilton’s Sandy McKenzie Promoted To President, CEO Of Hamilton Medical Center
Hamilton’s Sandy McKenzie Promoted To President, CEO Of Hamilton Medical Center
  • 4/28/2024
Anand Kenia Joins Hamilton Cardiovascular Institute
Anand Kenia Joins Hamilton Cardiovascular Institute
  • 4/28/2024
Woman Who Suffers With Epilepsy To Climb Mount Kilimanjaro To Raise Awareness Of The Disease
  • 4/26/2024
Memories
Earl Freudenberg Remembers When He Talked With Vice President Richard Nixon
Earl Freudenberg Remembers When He Talked With Vice President Richard Nixon
  • 4/20/2024
Mark Thrash: A Living Memorial
  • 4/22/2024
2-Day Cemetery Preservation Workshop With Jonathan Appell, Nationally Known Expert
  • 4/22/2024
Outdoors
Gran Fondo Hincapie Cycling Tour Set For Friday-Saturday
Gran Fondo Hincapie Cycling Tour Set For Friday-Saturday
  • 4/29/2024
Dayton Celebrates Grand Opening Of BlueCross Healthy Place At Pendergrass Park
Dayton Celebrates Grand Opening Of BlueCross Healthy Place At Pendergrass Park
  • 4/26/2024
Catfish Stocking Begins In Community Fishing Lakes
  • 4/25/2024
Travel
10 Things To Love About Little Rock, Arkansas
10 Things To Love About Little Rock, Arkansas
  • 4/4/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 44: Hollywood 2
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 44: Hollywood 2
  • 4/3/2024
Women's Army Corps Living History Encampment Set For April 27 And 28
  • 3/29/2024
Church
Lorie Dewey To Speak At Scenic City Women's Network Marketplace Luncheon
  • 4/29/2024
Bob Tamasy: A Humbling Look At Who (And What) Really Matter
Bob Tamasy: A Humbling Look At Who (And What) Really Matter
  • 4/29/2024
Bob Tamasy: We Can Be Certain That Life's Uncertain
Bob Tamasy: We Can Be Certain That Life's Uncertain
  • 4/25/2024
Obituaries
Charlie Mae Hurt
Charlie Mae Hurt
  • 4/29/2024
James Conner Fisher
James Conner Fisher
  • 4/29/2024
Linda Sue Wilson Barrett
Linda Sue Wilson Barrett
  • 4/29/2024