Latest Headlines

Detective Says Man Who Was Upset Over Spilled Liquor Fired 8 Shots At Murder Victim

  • Monday, April 29, 2024
Marquel Lane
Marquel Lane

A detective said a man involved with another man in a confrontation over "spilled liquor" fired eight shots in the incident at Emma Wheeler Homes.

Detective Stephen Bulkley said Marquel Lane fired four shots before he began chasing Justin Marquel Glover through a "cut" in the Feb. 1 incident.

He said Lane fired three more shots there and Glover slumped to the ground. The detective said Lane fired still another shot into the victim as he lay on the ground.

General Sessions Court Judge Lila Statom bound a first-degree murder charge to the Grand Jury against Lane. She also raised his total bond from $200,000 to $325,000.

The judge said Lane would be, if he makes bond, would be under a GPS monitor and have to undergo drug screens.

Detective Bulkley said after he arrived on the scene he was told that the shooter was a light-skinned black male with reddish hair, a reddish beard and freckles.

He said he learned that both Lane and Glover were inside the residence of "the Candy Lady" when trouble first began brewing. He said Lane got upset when he was jostled and his drink spilled. He said a lady who sells candy, food, drink and other items out of her unit then made everyone leave.

In an initial incident at 9:36 p.m., Lane, who is holding a gun, is seen facing off with Glover.

At 9:58 p.m., Glover began taking off his court in preparation for fighting Lane. He handed it to an acquaintance.

Detective Bulkley said, instead of fighting, Lane began shooting.

He said there were rumors that Glover was armed during the incident, but no one actually saw him with a gun. A weapon was not found on him.

The witness said the crime scene technicians gathered a number of shell casings at the scene, but some are missing. He said one individual was seen on camera picking up shell casings and two others were seen looking for them.

The detective said the entire episode was caught on video, and some of it was played in court.

Lane was arrested Feb. 8 and he admitted being at the scene and firing shots. However, he said Glover had pulled a gun on him and fired two shots.

Defense attorney Dan Ripper called it "a classic case of self defense." He said the bond should have been lowered instead of raised.

Glover, the father of six children, was a standout basketball and football player when he was at Howard High.

Justin Glover
Justin Glover
Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 4/30/2024
PREP SCHEDULES
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/30/2024
2 Family Members Drown At Signal Mountain's Rainbow Lake
2 Family Members Drown At Signal Mountain's Rainbow Lake
  • Breaking News
  • 4/29/2024
East Hamilton Boys Advance In District 6 Playoffs
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/29/2024
Lee's Lewis-Perkins, Srichantamit Named Gulf South Golfers Of The Year
  • Sports
  • 4/29/2024
Mocs Softball Sweeps Weekly Honors
  • Sports
  • 4/29/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/30/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AGUILAR RODRIGUEZ, MIGUEL ANGEL 318 WOODROW AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 Age at Arrest: 18 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank DOMESTIC ... more

2 Family Members Drown At Signal Mountain's Rainbow Lake
2 Family Members Drown At Signal Mountain's Rainbow Lake
  • 4/29/2024

Two family members drowned in the waters near Signal Mountain's Rainbow Lake Trail on Sunday evening. At 7:13 p.m., a 911 call was made reporting two people who were underwater at the popular ... more

Convicted Felon Arrested Again On Friday
Convicted Felon Arrested Again On Friday
  • 4/29/2024

A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputy assigned to the downtown patrol initiative conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for its expired registration on Friday, around 8:30 p.m. Upon ... more

Breaking News
Detective Says Man Who Was Upset Over Spilled Liquor Fired 8 Shots At Murder Victim
Detective Says Man Who Was Upset Over Spilled Liquor Fired 8 Shots At Murder Victim
  • 4/29/2024
Man Has Attempted Murder Cases Sent To Grand Jury With Deputy, Girlfriend As Separate Victims
Man Has Attempted Murder Cases Sent To Grand Jury With Deputy, Girlfriend As Separate Victims
  • 4/29/2024
2 Arrested After High-Speed Chase On I-75 Monday Morning
2 Arrested After High-Speed Chase On I-75 Monday Morning
  • 4/29/2024
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 4/29/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/29/2024
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: David Robert Ray
Profiles Of Valor: David Robert Ray
  • 4/27/2024
When Is Enough To Make A Change? - And Response (4)
  • 4/27/2024
The Tollbooth Of Permission And Training
The Tollbooth Of Permission And Training
  • 4/29/2024
Dumping Fees Are Out Of Control - And Response
  • 4/28/2024
Feeling Exposed
Feeling Exposed
  • 4/27/2024
Sports
Wiedmer: Time For Falcons Brass to Embrace The Present Rather Than The Future
Wiedmer: Time For Falcons Brass to Embrace The Present Rather Than The Future
  • 4/29/2024
Lookouts Offense Falters In 5-1 Loss
  • 4/29/2024
The Elite 18: Black Creek Voted As Best Hole No. 6
The Elite 18: Black Creek Voted As Best Hole No. 6
  • 4/28/2024
Dan Fleser: Cool-Headed Kirby Connell Helps Preserve Another Vol Victory
Dan Fleser: Cool-Headed Kirby Connell Helps Preserve Another Vol Victory
  • 4/28/2024
Lillard Holds Off Late Charge To Claim Cleveland Invitational; Keene Senior Champion
  • 4/28/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Doing Something Good
Life With Ferris: Doing Something Good
  • 4/29/2024
Ringgold Hosts Dolly Days Festival May 11
Ringgold Hosts Dolly Days Festival May 11
  • 4/29/2024
Jerry Summers: Judge Robert Love Taylor- No. 2
Jerry Summers: Judge Robert Love Taylor- No. 2
  • 4/29/2024
BIG PIG BBQ Festival Returns May 11
  • 4/29/2024
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 4/29/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Symphony Partners With United Sound To Bring Music From Diverse Composers To Students
  • 4/25/2024
Chattanooga Theatre Centre's The Z Play Opens Saturday
Chattanooga Theatre Centre's The Z Play Opens Saturday
  • 4/25/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 4/25/2024
Southeast Whitfield High’s "CLUE" Hits The Stage For 2 Weekends Starting April 26
Southeast Whitfield High’s "CLUE" Hits The Stage For 2 Weekends Starting April 26
  • 4/25/2024
Scenic City Shakespeare's 3rd Season Of Shakespeare In The Park To Perform A Double Feature
Scenic City Shakespeare's 3rd Season Of Shakespeare In The Park To Perform A Double Feature
  • 4/24/2024
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: David Robert Ray
Profiles Of Valor: David Robert Ray
  • 4/27/2024
When Is Enough To Make A Change? - And Response (4)
  • 4/27/2024
The Tollbooth Of Permission And Training
The Tollbooth Of Permission And Training
  • 4/29/2024
Dining
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winner Of The Best Burger Of Burger Week
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winner Of The Best Burger Of Burger Week
  • 4/25/2024
Big Chicken Opens On Broad Street
Big Chicken Opens On Broad Street
  • 4/12/2024
Chattanooga Burger Week Kicks Off April 15 With $7 Burger Specials All Over Town
  • 4/11/2024
Business/Government
New 4-Way Stop Implemented April 29 At Davidson Road And Julian Road
  • 4/29/2024
Judy Atkins Retires From Chattanooga Memorial Park After 27 Years
Judy Atkins Retires From Chattanooga Memorial Park After 27 Years
  • 4/29/2024
Chattanooga Lawyer Has License Temporarily Suspended
  • 4/29/2024
Real Estate
Midtown Ridge Apartment Complex Sells For Nearly $24 Million
Midtown Ridge Apartment Complex Sells For Nearly $24 Million
  • 4/25/2024
Kadi Brown: Director Spotlight - Jeff Nixon
Kadi Brown: Director Spotlight - Jeff Nixon
  • 4/25/2024
Real Estate Transfers For April 18-24
  • 4/25/2024
Student Scene
GPS Unveils New Sculpture, “Emerging”
GPS Unveils New Sculpture, “Emerging”
  • 4/29/2024
GNTC Graduate Blazes New Career Path For Women Welders
  • 4/29/2024
McCallie’s National History Day Students Win A Historic Haul At State Competition
McCallie’s National History Day Students Win A Historic Haul At State Competition
  • 4/29/2024
Living Well
YMCA Of Metropolitan Chattanooga Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of North Georgia Community Y
YMCA Of Metropolitan Chattanooga Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of North Georgia Community Y
  • 4/29/2024
Silverdale Baptist Academy Spends Service Day At Chambliss Center For Children
Silverdale Baptist Academy Spends Service Day At Chambliss Center For Children
  • 4/29/2024
CHI Memorial Medical Group Launches Virtual Urgent Care
  • 4/29/2024
Memories
100s Of Students Participate In Annual Tennessee History Day Competition
  • 4/29/2024
Earl Freudenberg Remembers When He Talked With Vice President Richard Nixon
Earl Freudenberg Remembers When He Talked With Vice President Richard Nixon
  • 4/20/2024
Mark Thrash: A Living Memorial
  • 4/22/2024
Outdoors
WaterWays Celebrates 20 Years
WaterWays Celebrates 20 Years
  • 4/29/2024
Gran Fondo Hincapie Cycling Tour Set For Friday-Saturday
Gran Fondo Hincapie Cycling Tour Set For Friday-Saturday
  • 4/29/2024
Dayton Celebrates Grand Opening Of BlueCross Healthy Place At Pendergrass Park
Dayton Celebrates Grand Opening Of BlueCross Healthy Place At Pendergrass Park
  • 4/26/2024
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium Named Country’s Best Aquarium In Newsweek Readers’ Choice Poll
Tennessee Aquarium Named Country’s Best Aquarium In Newsweek Readers’ Choice Poll
  • 4/29/2024
The Upper Cumberland Pickle Festival Set For May 4
  • 4/25/2024
10 Things To Love About Little Rock, Arkansas
10 Things To Love About Little Rock, Arkansas
  • 4/4/2024
Church
Lorie Dewey To Speak At Scenic City Women's Network Marketplace Luncheon
  • 4/29/2024
Bob Tamasy: A Humbling Look At Who (And What) Really Matter
Bob Tamasy: A Humbling Look At Who (And What) Really Matter
  • 4/29/2024
Bob Tamasy: We Can Be Certain That Life's Uncertain
Bob Tamasy: We Can Be Certain That Life's Uncertain
  • 4/25/2024
Obituaries
Clyde "Sug" Iles
Clyde "Sug" Iles
  • 4/29/2024
Margaret Ann Warrenfells Hogan
Margaret Ann Warrenfells Hogan
  • 4/29/2024
Margie Taylor Harden
Margie Taylor Harden
  • 4/29/2024