Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

  • Breaking News
  • 4/29/2024
Lookouts Offense Falters In 5-1 Loss
  • Sports
  • 4/29/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 4/29/2024
Lillard Holds Off Late Charge To Claim Cleveland Invitational; Keene Senior Champion
  • Sports
  • 4/28/2024
2 Family Members Drown At Signal Mountain's Rainbow Lake
2 Family Members Drown At Signal Mountain's Rainbow Lake
  • Breaking News
  • 4/28/2024
Lady Flames Lose In Season Finale; Prepare For GSC Tournament
  • Sports
  • 4/28/2024
  • 4/29/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALEXANDER, CANDACE NICOLE 492 CASSALOMA TRAIL RINGGOLD, 30736 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD Booked ... more

  • 4/28/2024

A detective said a man involved with another man in a confrontation over "spilled liquor" fired eight shots in the incident at Emma Wheeler Homes. Detective Stephen Bulkley said Marquel Lane ... more

  • 4/28/2024
  • 4/28/2024
  • 4/27/2024
Man, 27, Shot On Eastgate Loop Friday Morning In Apparent Targeted Incident
  • 4/26/2024
Cleveland City Schools Not Going Along With Guns For Teachers
  • 4/26/2024
  • 4/27/2024
When Is Enough To Make A Change? - And Response (2)
  • 4/27/2024
  • 4/29/2024
Dumping Fees Are Out Of Control - And Response
  • 4/28/2024
  • 4/27/2024
Lookouts Offense Falters In 5-1 Loss
  • 4/29/2024
  • 4/28/2024
  • 4/28/2024
Lillard Holds Off Late Charge To Claim Cleveland Invitational; Keene Senior Champion
  • 4/28/2024
Lavdis Throws No-Hitter As Mocs Complete Sweep Of Furman
  • 4/28/2024
  • 4/29/2024
  • 4/26/2024
  • 4/29/2024
  • 4/29/2024
St. Jude Depot Dash Returns To Ringgold’s 1890 Days Jamboree May 25
  • 4/26/2024
Chattanooga Symphony Partners With United Sound To Bring Music From Diverse Composers To Students
  • 4/25/2024
  • 4/25/2024
  • 4/25/2024
  • 4/25/2024
  • 4/24/2024
  • 4/27/2024
When Is Enough To Make A Change? - And Response (2)
  • 4/27/2024
  • 4/29/2024
  • 4/25/2024
  • 4/12/2024
Chattanooga Burger Week Kicks Off April 15 With $7 Burger Specials All Over Town
  • 4/11/2024
Central Avenue Restriping Continues South Of Main Street
  • 4/29/2024
Gas Prices Rise 6.9 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 4/29/2024
  • 4/26/2024
  • 4/25/2024
  • 4/25/2024
Real Estate Transfers For April 18-24
  • 4/25/2024
  • 4/26/2024
  • 4/26/2024
  • 4/26/2024
  • 4/28/2024
  • 4/28/2024
Woman Who Suffers With Epilepsy To Climb Mount Kilimanjaro To Raise Awareness Of The Disease
  • 4/26/2024
  • 4/20/2024
Mark Thrash: A Living Memorial
  • 4/22/2024
2-Day Cemetery Preservation Workshop With Jonathan Appell, Nationally Known Expert
  • 4/22/2024
  • 4/26/2024
Catfish Stocking Begins In Community Fishing Lakes
  • 4/25/2024
2024-25 Hunting Regulations Set At April Commission Meeting
  • 4/20/2024
  • 4/4/2024
  • 4/3/2024
Women's Army Corps Living History Encampment Set For April 27 And 28
  • 3/29/2024
Lorie Dewey To Speak At Scenic City Women's Network Marketplace Luncheon
  • 4/29/2024
  • 4/29/2024
  • 4/25/2024
  • 4/29/2024
  • 4/28/2024
  • 4/27/2024