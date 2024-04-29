Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALEXANDER, CANDACE NICOLE

492 CASSALOMA TRAIL RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ALVAREZ, DALANA M

4669 CARY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



ASTACIO MEDRANO, CARLOS

300 W MIDVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL INQUIRY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



BULLARD, ANTONIO JEROME

6804 CHISWICK DR HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



CHAMBERLAIN, LEWIS GORDON

2600 VALENCE STREET NEW ORLEANS, 70115

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21



CLARK, KEONTAE MAURICE

7518 PINEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

EMPLOY .OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY



COFFMAN, BAILI ASHLEY

3343 HAPPY VALLEY RD ROSSVILLE, 307416014

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)



DANIELS, FRANCIS LORENIA

171 Signal Hills Dr Chattanooga, 374051829

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER



DAVIS, DYLAN ANDREW

5191 ELEVATED VIEW HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

HARASSMENT



DEFRANCO, DONNA LYNN

700 W 12TH CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (KENTUCKY)



DUMAS, ERIC QUARME

105 OGLETHROPE RIDGE LANE FORT OGLETHROPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



DURHAM, JASON MARK

224 RANDOLPH SAMPLES ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEELDRIDGE, NATHAN LAMONT6013 WALDEN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFITCH, JOSHUA MONTRELL1104 GROVE STREET APT. C CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEGILLESPIE, ALEXANDRIA RENEE2112 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency:FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEGRAVES, CHARISE ARLENE902 WOODMOORE TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL SIMULATIONFORGERYHARDNETT, SETH BENJAMIN38 MAUDE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency:RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTHEARD, ORVAL LYNN14774 HONEYBEE LANE SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HENDERSON, MONICA MICHELLE7632 MALLETTE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREHOLLOWAY, JOSHUA JAMES2108 MAVRICK LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HOOD, WALTER JAMES727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JOHNSON, AIRYELLE KIASIA3401 CAMPBELL ST APT #301 CHATTANOOGA, 37323Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)KELLOGG, CHARTAVIUS L30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374112713Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTASSAULTCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONKING, BRICARA SHAQUELL2611 E 19th St Chattanooga, 374045419Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTINDECENT EXPOSURELANGSTON, JAMARKO LAMAR4667 CARY LN HIXSON, 373434724Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONLAWRENCE, CHRISTOPHER SHANE1354 DOCK LATHEM TRAIL HOMELESS CANTON, 30115Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRYLEE, MICHELLE TAYLOR102 OYLER LN HIXSON, 373433620Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTMCGUIRE, IVY SIERRA1706 FOREST BLVD JACKSONVILLE, 32246Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)MCKENZIE, TRACEY STEPHAN2213 ALLIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPARKS, ASHUNTI LANEE3675 Chateau Ln Chattanooga, 374114339Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERADER, LENZEE RENEE128 MASTERS RD HIXSON, 373433014Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONREED, BELINDA DENISE2406 CORRAL ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTSALES-JIMINEZ, ISRAEL5801 WENTWORTH AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESMITH, DAVID J5718 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYSMITH, SHAREEF SHAUDON4030 ALMA AVENUA KNOXVILLE, 37914Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO APPEARSPAIN, EMILY JILL14 CORLEY AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STEPHENS, SHONDRICK LAMAR7301 EAST BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSTOJNIC, MLADEN4203 LAZARD ST EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONTHOMAS, TODD DEWAYNE3825 HIXSON PIKE APT. 137 HIXSON, 37415Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEUNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETURNER, JERRY LEWIS727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGTYLER, JOHN MARCEL727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWILLIAMS STEPHENS, TAMICIA DENISE1175 KINSEY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTWINFIELD, NIGEL ROY1233 POPULAR STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBURGLARYDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYWOFFORD, GEORGE ERIC1811 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071026Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDINDECENT EXPOSURERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Here are the mug shots:

ALEXANDER, CANDACE NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/18/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ALVAREZ, DALANA M

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/25/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

DISORDERLY CONDUCT BULLARD, ANTONIO JEROME

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 05/06/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT CHAMBERLAIN, LEWIS GORDON

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 11/10/2005

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21 CLARK, KEONTAE MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/22/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024

Charge(s):

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

EMPLOY .OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY DANIELS, FRANCIS LORENIA

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 11/02/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER DAVIS, DYLAN ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/09/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT DEFRANCO, DONNA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 04/30/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (KENTUCKY) DONAHUE, IVAN LABRON

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/19/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024

Charge(s):

ARSON

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DUMAS, ERIC QUARME

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/15/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DUPREE, CHARLES WILBUR

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 11/18/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT DURHAM, JASON MARK

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/17/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ELDRIDGE, NATHAN LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/31/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GILLESPIE, ALEXANDRIA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/13/1992

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GRAVES, CHARISE ARLENE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/27/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

FORGERY HARDNETT, SETH BENJAMIN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/04/1997

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT HEARD, ORVAL LYNN

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 04/01/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOLLOWAY, JOSHUA JAMES

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 11/14/1976

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOOD, WALTER JAMES

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 11/01/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOSTOS, CHRISTIAN J

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/25/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT





JOHNSON, AIRYELLE KIASIA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/10/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) KELLOGG, CHARTAVIUS L

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/10/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/25/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

INDECENT EXPOSURE LANGSTON, JAMARKO LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/18/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION LAWRENCE, CHRISTOPHER SHANE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 11/08/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY LEE, MICHELLE TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/10/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT MARR, NOAH CALEB

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/17/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (VIOLATION OF PROBATIO MCGUIRE, IVY SIERRA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/31/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) MCKENZIE, TRACEY STEPHAN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/19/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED PARKS, ASHUNTI LANEE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/29/1993

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE





RADER, LENZEE RENEE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/19/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION REED, BELINDA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 11/25/1957

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SALES-JIMINEZ, ISRAEL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/13/1984

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SMITH, DAVID J

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 10/15/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024

Charge(s):

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY SMITH, SHAREEF SHAUDON

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/11/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR THOMAS, TODD DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 04/29/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE TYLER, JOHN MARCEL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/06/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WAWAK, NICHOLAS JOHN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/16/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY WINFIELD, NIGEL ROY

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 08/11/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY





