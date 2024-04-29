Latest Headlines

  Monday, April 29, 2024

ALEXANDER, CANDACE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/18/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ALVAREZ, DALANA M
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/25/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BULLARD, ANTONIO JEROME
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/06/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CHAMBERLAIN, LEWIS GORDON
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/10/2005
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21
CLARK, KEONTAE MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/22/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • EMPLOY .OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY
DANIELS, FRANCIS LORENIA
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/02/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DAVIS, DYLAN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/09/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
DEFRANCO, DONNA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 04/30/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (KENTUCKY)
DONAHUE, IVAN LABRON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/19/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • ARSON
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DUMAS, ERIC QUARME
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/15/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DUPREE, CHARLES WILBUR
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/18/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DURHAM, JASON MARK
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/17/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ELDRIDGE, NATHAN LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/31/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GILLESPIE, ALEXANDRIA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/13/1992
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GRAVES, CHARISE ARLENE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/27/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
  • FORGERY
HARDNETT, SETH BENJAMIN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/04/1997
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
HEARD, ORVAL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 04/01/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOLLOWAY, JOSHUA JAMES
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/14/1976
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOOD, WALTER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/01/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOSTOS, CHRISTIAN J
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/25/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT


JOHNSON, AIRYELLE KIASIA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/10/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
KELLOGG, CHARTAVIUS L
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/10/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/25/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
LANGSTON, JAMARKO LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/18/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LAWRENCE, CHRISTOPHER SHANE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/08/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
LEE, MICHELLE TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MARR, NOAH CALEB
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/17/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (VIOLATION OF PROBATIO
MCGUIRE, IVY SIERRA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/31/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
MCKENZIE, TRACEY STEPHAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/19/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
PARKS, ASHUNTI LANEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/29/1993
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE


RADER, LENZEE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/19/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
REED, BELINDA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 11/25/1957
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SALES-JIMINEZ, ISRAEL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/13/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SMITH, DAVID J
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/15/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
SMITH, SHAREEF SHAUDON
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/11/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
THOMAS, TODD DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/29/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TYLER, JOHN MARCEL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/06/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WAWAK, NICHOLAS JOHN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/16/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
WINFIELD, NIGEL ROY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/11/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/28/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY



We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... more

