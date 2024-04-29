Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALEXANDER, CANDACE NICOLE
492 CASSALOMA TRAIL RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ALVAREZ, DALANA M
4669 CARY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ASTACIO MEDRANO, CARLOS
300 W MIDVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL INQUIRY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
BULLARD, ANTONIO JEROME
6804 CHISWICK DR HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CHAMBERLAIN, LEWIS GORDON
2600 VALENCE STREET NEW ORLEANS, 70115
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21
CLARK, KEONTAE MAURICE
7518 PINEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
EMPLOY .OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY
COFFMAN, BAILI ASHLEY
3343 HAPPY VALLEY RD ROSSVILLE, 307416014
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)
DANIELS, FRANCIS LORENIA
171 Signal Hills Dr Chattanooga, 374051829
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DAVIS, DYLAN ANDREW
5191 ELEVATED VIEW HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
DEFRANCO, DONNA LYNN
700 W 12TH CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (KENTUCKY)
DUMAS, ERIC QUARME
105 OGLETHROPE RIDGE LANE FORT OGLETHROPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DURHAM, JASON MARK
224 RANDOLPH SAMPLES ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ELDRIDGE, NATHAN LAMONT
6013 WALDEN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FITCH, JOSHUA MONTRELL
1104 GROVE STREET APT. C CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GILLESPIE, ALEXANDRIA RENEE
2112 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency:
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GRAVES, CHARISE ARLENE
902 WOODMOORE TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
FORGERY
HARDNETT, SETH BENJAMIN
38 MAUDE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency:
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
HEARD, ORVAL LYNN
14774 HONEYBEE LANE SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HENDERSON, MONICA MICHELLE
7632 MALLETTE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
HOLLOWAY, JOSHUA JAMES
2108 MAVRICK LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOOD, WALTER JAMES
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, AIRYELLE KIASIA
3401 CAMPBELL ST APT #301 CHATTANOOGA, 37323
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
KELLOGG, CHARTAVIUS L
30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374112713
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL
2611 E 19th St Chattanooga, 374045419
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
INDECENT EXPOSURE
LANGSTON, JAMARKO LAMAR
4667 CARY LN HIXSON, 373434724
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LAWRENCE, CHRISTOPHER SHANE
1354 DOCK LATHEM TRAIL HOMELESS CANTON, 30115
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
LEE, MICHELLE TAYLOR
102 OYLER LN HIXSON, 373433620
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MCGUIRE, IVY SIERRA
1706 FOREST BLVD JACKSONVILLE, 32246
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
MCKENZIE, TRACEY STEPHAN
2213 ALLIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
PARKS, ASHUNTI LANEE
3675 Chateau Ln Chattanooga, 374114339
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RADER, LENZEE RENEE
128 MASTERS RD HIXSON, 373433014
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
REED, BELINDA DENISE
2406 CORRAL ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SALES-JIMINEZ, ISRAEL
5801 WENTWORTH AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SMITH, DAVID J
5718 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
SMITH, SHAREEF SHAUDON
4030 ALMA AVENUA KNOXVILLE, 37914
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SPAIN, EMILY JILL
14 CORLEY AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STEPHENS, SHONDRICK LAMAR
7301 EAST BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STOJNIC, MLADEN
4203 LAZARD ST EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
THOMAS, TODD DEWAYNE
3825 HIXSON PIKE APT. 137 HIXSON, 37415
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TURNER, JERRY LEWIS
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
TYLER, JOHN MARCEL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WILLIAMS STEPHENS, TAMICIA DENISE
1175 KINSEY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WINFIELD, NIGEL ROY
1233 POPULAR STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WOFFORD, GEORGE ERIC
1811 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071026
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
