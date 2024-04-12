Latest Headlines

ALLEN, LEKAYA MONSHON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/23/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
APPUGLIESE, TONYA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/27/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • SPEEDING
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
BARGE, SIDNEY D
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 05/29/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BLAYLOCK, MICHAEL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/24/1984
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER PROTECTION
CANNON, MICHAEL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 11/22/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CLAYTON, STEVEN HEARL
Age at Arrest: 71
Date of Birth: 11/06/1952
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
COMBS, JOHN KELTON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/16/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COPENY, MARCQUEZ JUANZAE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/16/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
DELUNA, SELENA MAIRE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/15/1999
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
DIAZ ORTIZ, JANIELANE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/11/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EBERHARDT, BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/09/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY
  • POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY
GABREIL RENOSO, VICTOR ADNOIS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/23/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GRIFFITH, JENNIFER MAE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/21/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HART, CORBIN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/10/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HILL, JAMIE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/23/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOSTOS, CHRISTIAN J
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/25/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HUDSON, LARRY JEROME
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/20/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CON
JONES, DEXTER DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/18/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
LAMB, JOHN MILTON
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 11/03/1951
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
MATHIS, JAI LA SAUNDRA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/30/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MCNABB, JARED ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/21/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MENDOZA, AMILCAR E
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/18/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION
NEWBERRY, MISTY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/13/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING)
PALMIERE, JARED PHILLIP
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/12/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PICKARD, JOHN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/06/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF AMPHETAMINE OR METHAMPHETAMINE WITH
  • CONSPIRACY TO SELL THREE HUNDRED (300) GRAMS OR MO
PRESA, DIEGO
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/06/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PRITCHETT, BRANDI ANN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/10/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
PULLEY, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 04/09/1972
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING)
ROBINS, DAVID RUSSELL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/27/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SAXTON DUPREE, VINCENT WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/12/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SLOWMAN, JEREMY BRUCE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/14/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
TERRELL, DEREK BRAXTER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/20/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
THOMAS, JEREMY E
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/04/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
WADE, TAYA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/11/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WALKER, ROBERT DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/17/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
WATSON, TOMMY MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 01/16/1957
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • RAPE
  • INCEST
WINSTON, EMYJAI
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/13/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY




