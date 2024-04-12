Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ALLEN, LEKAYA MONSHON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/23/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|APPUGLIESE, TONYA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/27/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- SPEEDING
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|BARGE, SIDNEY D
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 05/29/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BLAYLOCK, MICHAEL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/24/1984
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER PROTECTION
|
|CANNON, MICHAEL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 11/22/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CLAYTON, STEVEN HEARL
Age at Arrest: 71
Date of Birth: 11/06/1952
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|COMBS, JOHN KELTON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/16/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COPENY, MARCQUEZ JUANZAE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/16/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DELUNA, SELENA MAIRE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/15/1999
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DIAZ ORTIZ, JANIELANE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/11/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|EBERHARDT, BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/09/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY
- POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY
|
|GABREIL RENOSO, VICTOR ADNOIS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/23/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GRIFFITH, JENNIFER MAE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/21/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HART, CORBIN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/10/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HILL, JAMIE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/23/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HOSTOS, CHRISTIAN J
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/25/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HUDSON, LARRY JEROME
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/20/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CON
|
|JONES, DEXTER DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/18/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LAMB, JOHN MILTON
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 11/03/1951
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
|
|MATHIS, JAI LA SAUNDRA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/30/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MCNABB, JARED ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/21/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MENDOZA, AMILCAR E
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/18/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|NEWBERRY, MISTY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/13/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING)
|
|PALMIERE, JARED PHILLIP
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/12/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PICKARD, JOHN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/06/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF AMPHETAMINE OR METHAMPHETAMINE WITH
- CONSPIRACY TO SELL THREE HUNDRED (300) GRAMS OR MO
|
|PRESA, DIEGO
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/06/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PRITCHETT, BRANDI ANN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/10/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PULLEY, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 04/09/1972
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING)
|
|ROBINS, DAVID RUSSELL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/27/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SAXTON DUPREE, VINCENT WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/12/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SLOWMAN, JEREMY BRUCE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/14/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
|
|TERRELL, DEREK BRAXTER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/20/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|THOMAS, JEREMY E
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/04/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
|
|WADE, TAYA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/11/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WALKER, ROBERT DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/17/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
|
|WATSON, TOMMY MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 01/16/1957
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WINSTON, EMYJAI
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/13/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024
Charge(s):
|