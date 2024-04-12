Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, LEKAYA MONSHON

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 03/23/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

APPUGLIESE, TONYA ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/27/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

SPEEDING

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RECKLESS DRIVING BARGE, SIDNEY D

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 05/29/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BLAYLOCK, MICHAEL LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/24/1984

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER PROTECTION CANNON, MICHAEL WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 11/22/1961

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CLAYTON, STEVEN HEARL

Age at Arrest: 71

Date of Birth: 11/06/1952

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION COMBS, JOHN KELTON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/16/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COPENY, MARCQUEZ JUANZAE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/16/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ASSAULT DELUNA, SELENA MAIRE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 04/15/1999

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR DIAZ ORTIZ, JANIELANE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/11/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

EBERHARDT, BRANDON

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/09/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY

POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY GABREIL RENOSO, VICTOR ADNOIS

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/23/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GRIFFITH, JENNIFER MAE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/21/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HART, CORBIN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/10/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HILL, JAMIE RENEE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/23/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOSTOS, CHRISTIAN J

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/25/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HUDSON, LARRY JEROME

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/20/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CON JONES, DEXTER DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/18/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT LAMB, JOHN MILTON

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 11/03/1951

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION MATHIS, JAI LA SAUNDRA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/30/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

MCNABB, JARED ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/21/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MENDOZA, AMILCAR E

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/18/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION NEWBERRY, MISTY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/13/1979

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING) PALMIERE, JARED PHILLIP

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/12/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PICKARD, JOHN DAVID

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 04/06/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF AMPHETAMINE OR METHAMPHETAMINE WITH

CONSPIRACY TO SELL THREE HUNDRED (300) GRAMS OR MO PRESA, DIEGO

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/06/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PRITCHETT, BRANDI ANN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/10/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY PULLEY, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 04/09/1972

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING) ROBINS, DAVID RUSSELL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/27/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SAXTON DUPREE, VINCENT WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 04/12/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SLOWMAN, JEREMY BRUCE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/14/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) TERRELL, DEREK BRAXTER

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/20/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS THOMAS, JEREMY E

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 06/04/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE WADE, TAYA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/11/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WALKER, ROBERT DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/17/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY WATSON, TOMMY MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 01/16/1957

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024

Charge(s):

RAPE

INCEST WINSTON, EMYJAI

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/13/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY



